WCAX
Williston hopes zoning changes will bring the town to new heights
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Williston officials hoping to bring the town to new heights with zoning changes in the Taft Corners area, but some residents are unhappy with the changes. The Williston Selectboard approved major zoning changes this week. Town Planner Matt Boulanger says it includes raising the maximum height...
WCAX
Boil-water notice in part of Grand Isle
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A boil-water notice has been issued for part of Grand Isle. The Grand Isle Consolidated Water District says the affected areas are the west side of Bell Hill Road and West Shore Road down to Eagle Camp. They advise people who live in that area...
WCAX
Second moose hit on I-91 in a week
NEWTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the second time in a week, a moose was hit on Interstate 91 in Vermont. Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the interstate in Newbury. They say the driver of a St. Johnsbury Academy transport van crashed into a moose. No...
WCAX
Burlington roundabout almost ready; what drivers need to know
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction on the Shelburne Road roundabout in Burlington will wrap up in just a few weeks, finally opening it up to drivers after 12 years of planning, designing and coordinating. This week, curbs are being finished and in the next couple of weeks pavement will be...
WCAX
Penny Cluse to close their doors for good
State pitches Vermont to Canadian businesses as part of ‘reverse-trade mission’. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development welcomed Montreal-area businesses and entrepreneurs in Burlington Tuesday morning as a part of its ‘reverse-trade mission.’. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Candidates...
WCAX
Security concerns postpone free concert in downtown Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free concert in Burlington’s City Hall Park has been canceled just days before artists were expected to hit the stage. Folks at Burlington City Arts say because of the overwhelming interest in the free show, the city made the move to postpone it because of security concerns.
WCAX
Police recover missing man’s pickup from Winooski River
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews on Thursday recovered the red pickup truck that belonged to a missing man, pulling it off the bottom of the Winooski River in Waterbury. A missing man’s truck was found in the river Wednesday. Donald Messier, 34, of Waterbury, disappeared in 2006 after leaving...
WCAX
Burlington’s popular Penny Cluse Cafe to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A popular eatery in downtown Burlington is closing its doors for good. The owners of the café and lunch spot, Penny Cluse, announced they will close after serving Vermonters for 25 years. They opened in 1998 at the intersection of Cherry Street and South Winooski...
WCAX
New security checkpoint at Burlington airport aims to make things faster, safer
BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (WCAX) - Travelers heading to the Burlington International Airport next week will be funneled through a brand new security checkpoint. It’s part of a $19 million terminal integration project that’s been in the works for a couple of years. The futuristic-looking machines are a new...
WCAX
Champlain Water District honored for best tasting drinking water
Schools with high levels of PCBs discovered through mandatory state testing must foot the bill for fixes and additional testing. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How ‘You First’ helps with screening, follow-ups Updated: 4 hours ago. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and advocates are reminding women to get...
WCAX
Mystery solved? Missing man’s truck found at bottom of river
DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing person case dating back 16 years may finally have been solved. A team of divers on Wednesday discovered the missing man’s truck at the bottom of the Winooski River. Donald Messier, 34, of Waterbury, disappeared in 2006 after leaving a party in Waitsfield....
WCAX
With Vermont transitional housing program winding down, what’s next?
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state’s transitional housing program is winding down. Applications closed last weekend, leaving many people asking questions about what’s next, and without housing sooner than planned. Two people removed from the Travelodge in South Burlington this month say they have nowhere to go.
WCAX
Middlebury planning upgrades to wastewater system
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Middlebury is early in the planning phases for maintenance to its wastewater system. Middlebury Wastewater Facility Superintendent Bob Wells has been working around this equipment for years. He says it’s just about time for maintenance on their facility. “Mostly replacement of equipment...
WCAX
Vermont kids learn all about agriculture at Farm and Field Day
NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Farm and Field Day took place in the backyard of the Newbury Elementary School on Thursday. The goal is to educate students on the agriculture industry. This is the first time they have invited 200 kids from different schools in the area. Students at...
WCAX
1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
WCAX
Super Senior: Paul Trono
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday Football Frenzy in St. Albans. It’s also homecoming weekend for Bellows Free Academy and fans are pumped to see their high school take on the combination Burlington/South Burlington football team. “Oh, tonight’s perfect football weather,” Paul Trono said. Paul is a...
WCAX
No children injured in school bus crash in Northeast Kingdom
IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A frightening bus ride for some kids in the Northeast Kingdom on Thursday when a school bus and a truck towing a farm tractor on a trailer collided on Route 58 in Irasburg. The Irasburg Village School principal tells us that at least 13 students from...
WCAX
Dasent pleads not guilty to South Burlington murder
Delicious dessert for fans of peanut butter, 'Star Trek'. Our “Star Trek” cooking continues with a dessert peanut butter fans will love. It’s a tasty layered mousse that’s out of this world. Updated: 13 minutes ago. A jury has been selected for the trial of accused...
WCAX
Burlington Fire Department hiring for new hybrid job
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you want to get your foot in the door to land a career in public safety, the Burlington Fire Department is hiring for a new position. The department is trying out a new role, it’s an emergency communications specialist and firefighter. The idea covers...
WCAX
Dasent charged with murder in South Burlington shooting
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man now faces charges in a shooting death in the city that happened Sunday night. Denroy Dasent, 52, is accused of killing two men-- Sheikhnoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington and Brian Billings in South Burlington at the Swiss Host Motel.
