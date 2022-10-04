ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Crews testing Cape Girardeau water after water main break

Boil water advisory continues in Cape Girardeau; Southeast Missouri State classes resume amid Cape water emergency.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Bottled water distribution in Cape Girardeau

This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Free bottled water/Boil advisory continues

City of Cape running two rounds of tests of water.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau merchants battle water deficiency during the week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI)- Cape Girardeau is trying to slowly come back, as well as the water pressure for the city. This means coming up with ways businesses can continue serving the local clientele base. Trio is a plant-based vegan restaurant in downtown Cape Girardeau. Shane Callahan, the co-owner of...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau boil water advisory: School closings

Carbondale Police say they have taken suspects into custody in connection with a deadly shooting on the 700 block of Lewis Lane on Monday afternoon. Boil water advisory in Cape Girardeau following water main break. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Boil water advisory in Cape Girardeau following water main break.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

City of Cape Girardeau running two rounds of tests on water

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city water customers are still under a boil advisory following the severe water main break Monday night. Long lines were seen at the Osage Center, where those affected by the boil advisory picked up bottled water. Cape Girardeau’s Public Works Director Stan Polivick, said they’re looking at Friday afternoon to be able to lift that advisory.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Drought Conditions Causing Multiple Issues in the Area

As drought conditions continue in the local area, multiple issues continue. The river gauge at Cairo, Illinois today stands at 11-feet, which is a rise of one-foot from Wednesday. Forecasters show the Ohio River will increase to 12-and-a-half-feet by Saturday, then again start to drop. Low water levels on the...
CAIRO, IL
kbsi23.com

Decision to be made at 3 p.m. Friday regarding boil order

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – It has been a memorable week, to say the least, for Cape Girardeau residents. A boil water advisory is still in effect. Do not consume tap water unless you boil and cool it first, officials say. A decision to lift or extend the advisory...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Burn ban in place for Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Illinois officials announced Franklin County will be under a burn ban beginning at midnight on Friday due to elevated fire danger. Residents are asked to refrain from burning during the ban and say it will remain in place until further notice.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau firefighters: Ember from grill sparked grass fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An ember from a grill is to blame for a small grass fire on Tuesday afternoon, October 4. According to fire crews on the scene, someone at a home on Grandview Drive was grilling when an ember ignited some pine straw on the ground. It started a fire due to the dry conditions.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau mayor urges residents to take boil water advisory seriously, says advisory will last for next few days

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The water main is fixed; however a boil water advisory remains in effect for all city water customers for the week. In a video on the City of Cape Girardeau’s Facebook page, Mayor Stacy Kinder urged residents to take the advisory seriously in order to stay safe and healthy, saying there was a “serious health concern” to consuming the water.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau residents rush to buy bottled water

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for bottled water in Cape Girardeau, you may be out of luck. Several stores report it’s flying off of the shelves. One Food Giant employee told us they have been selling bottled water left and right. They said they received a pallet of water on Tuesday morning and customers were already buying it up.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run

Police are looking for two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a Perry County Sheriff's department vehicle with two deputies inside.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County

This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves.
PERRY COUNTY, MO

