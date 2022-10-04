Twitter already wants Gisele Bündchen to date Pete Davidson

Fans think Pete Davidson’s “BDE” could be the perfect rebound situation for Gisele Bündchen.

Social media users wasted no time shipping the two after Page Six broke the news on Tuesday that the supermodel and her husband, Tom Brady, have retained divorce lawyers.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Pete Davidson is going to end up with Gisele now,” one person tweeted.

“Keep Pete Davidson away from Gisele at all costs unless you wanna see Tom Brady win 3 more consecutive Superbowls out of pure hatred,” another joked about the notoriously competitive NFL player.

Things have been rocky for Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, ever since Page Six reported that the two got into an “epic fight” over the summer when the quarterback decided to “un-retire” from the NFL — a decision he seemingly made without his wife’s approval.

Twitter users have set their sights high on a new man for Gisele Bündchen amid news she and Tom Brady are headed for divorce. Getty Images for UCLA Institute

Many Twitter users pointed out that Bündchen may be entering the dating pool at the perfect time, however, now that Davidson, 28, is also single following his recent split from Kim Kardashian.

“Pete Davidson finding out about the Brady/Gisele divorce rumors,” one user captioned a picture of the “Saturday Night Live” alum smiling at his phone.

Pete Davidson finding out about the Brady/Gisele divorce rumors pic.twitter.com/cdbWtpp0hY — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) October 4, 2022

Davidson, who has a long history of dating newly single women , was most recently linked to Kardashian, 41, after she was declared legally single from Kanye West.

The pair called it quits after nine months — and many tattoos on Davidson’s part — later.

Fans seem to think Pete Davidson will be Bündchen’s next love interest. GC Images

However, a different social media user brought up another potential match for the former “SNL” funnyman, tweeting, “Tia Mowry and Gisele Bündchen are getting divorced from their husbands. Pete Davidson is in his season 😭.”

In another message, one person bet the odds on the unlikely pairing, tweeting, “Pete Davidson emerges as the next favorite (-105) to date Gisele.”

Pete Davidson reading the news about Tom Brady and Gisele pic.twitter.com/EHn1wWxfoW — Victorius I. Percival (@Rambiguously) October 4, 2022

As previously reported, Brady and Bündchen have been living separately for the past couple of months and have started to move forward with the divorce process.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source told Page Six.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

The pair — who have been married since 2009 — will likely share custody of son Benjamin, 12, daughter Vivian, 9, and also son Jack, 15, from one of Brady’s previous relationships.

Since their big fight, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel has been keeping her distance from the NFL star. Last month, Bündchen spent some time in NYC before traveling back down to Miami while Brady remained at their Tampa Bay home.

Although some insiders claim it’s “sexist” to say the rift was caused by Brady’s return to the “violent” sport, Bündchen hasn’t shied away from expressing her frustrations with the athlete’s decision to keep playing.

“I would like him to be more present,” the supermodel told Elle magazine in her cover story last month, adding that she has “definitely had those conversations with him over and over again.”

Reps for the two have not responded to Page Six’s requests for comment.