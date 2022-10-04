ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Twitter already wants Gisele Bündchen to date Pete Davidson

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSlvM_0iM5qr8s00

Fans think Pete Davidson’s “BDE” could be the perfect rebound situation for Gisele Bündchen.

Social media users wasted no time shipping the two after Page Six broke the news on Tuesday that the supermodel and her husband, Tom Brady, have retained divorce lawyers.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Pete Davidson is going to end up with Gisele now,” one person tweeted.

“Keep Pete Davidson away from Gisele at all costs unless you wanna see Tom Brady win 3 more consecutive Superbowls out of pure hatred,” another joked about the notoriously competitive NFL player.

Things have been rocky for Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, ever since Page Six reported that the two got into an “epic fight” over the summer when the quarterback decided to “un-retire” from the NFL — a decision he seemingly made without his wife’s approval.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07GRrg_0iM5qr8s00
Twitter users have set their sights high on a new man for Gisele Bündchen amid news she and Tom Brady are headed for divorce.
Getty Images for UCLA Institute

Many Twitter users pointed out that Bündchen may be entering the dating pool at the perfect time, however, now that Davidson, 28, is also single following his recent split from Kim Kardashian.

“Pete Davidson finding out about the Brady/Gisele divorce rumors,” one user captioned a picture of the “Saturday Night Live” alum smiling at his phone.

Pete Davidson finding out about the Brady/Gisele divorce rumors pic.twitter.com/cdbWtpp0hY

— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) October 4, 2022

Davidson, who has a long history of dating newly single women , was most recently linked to Kardashian, 41, after she was declared legally single from Kanye West.

The pair called it quits after nine months — and many tattoos on Davidson’s part — later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18396M_0iM5qr8s00
Fans seem to think Pete Davidson will be Bündchen’s next love interest.
GC Images

However, a different social media user brought up another potential match for the former “SNL” funnyman, tweeting, “Tia Mowry and Gisele Bündchen are getting divorced from their husbands. Pete Davidson is in his season 😭.”

In another message, one person bet the odds on the unlikely pairing, tweeting, “Pete Davidson emerges as the next favorite (-105) to date Gisele.”

Pete Davidson reading the news about Tom Brady and Gisele pic.twitter.com/EHn1wWxfoW

— Victorius I. Percival (@Rambiguously) October 4, 2022

As previously reported, Brady and Bündchen have been living separately for the past couple of months and have started to move forward with the divorce process.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source told Page Six.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbQIX_0iM5qr8s00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3wxL_0iM5qr8s00

The pair — who have been married since 2009 — will likely share custody of son Benjamin, 12, daughter Vivian, 9, and also son Jack, 15, from one of Brady’s previous relationships.

Since their big fight, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel has been keeping her distance from the NFL star. Last month, Bündchen spent some time in NYC before traveling back down to Miami while Brady remained at their Tampa Bay home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TN6a0_0iM5qr8s00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=231W8T_0iM5qr8s00

Although some insiders claim it’s “sexist” to say the rift was caused by Brady’s return to the “violent” sport, Bündchen hasn’t shied away from expressing her frustrations with the athlete’s decision to keep playing.

“I would like him to be more present,” the supermodel told Elle magazine in her cover story last month, adding that she has “definitely had those conversations with him over and over again.”

Reps for the two have not responded to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Left Wife Gisele Bündchen Behind During 11-Day Break From Football Training, Visited Eldest Son In The Hamptons

Tom Brady was missing from football training in August, and now new details have come to light about where he went. The athlete left his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and jetted off to see his eldest son, John "Jack" Edward, and celebrate his birthday in the Hamptons. The model did not join Brady, but their children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, were there, in addition to Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan, who is Jack's mother. At the time, the football star wrote a sweet note on Instagram about his child. "Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are...
NFL
RadarOnline

Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors

Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
NFL
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Tia Mowry
Fox News

Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles

Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Ditches Wedding Ring While Out In Miami With Her & Tom Brady's Kids

Sending a message. While Gisele Bündchen has yet to directly comment on her and Tom Brady's crumbling marriage, she let her hands do the talking, as on Tuesday, October 4, she was spotted in Miami sans wedding band.The outing came as the model, clad in a white tank and grey leggings, was headed to a local gym with their two kids, Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9.The ringless sighting occurred on the same day OK! revealed that Bündchen, 42, and the NFL star, 45, each hired divorce attorneys. "They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will...
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bündchen appears officially done with Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been in the news this season for as much off the field as he has been on it. Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, reportedly delivered an ultimatum to Brady before the season: Saying this would be his last season if he wanted to stay married.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Bde
International Business Times

Gisele Bündchen Says She's Done Her Part For Husband Tom Brady Amid Marital Crisis Rumors

Gisele Bündchen has seemingly hinted at doing things her way in her recent interview amid rumors that her marriage to Tom Brady has hit the rock bottom. Bündchen, 42, graced the October 2022 cover of Elle magazine. The outlet asked her about the rumors from tabloids claiming that she and the NFL superstar were taking some time apart due to Brady's decision to unretire.
NFL
Page Six

Pregnant Hilary Swank, 48, reveals ‘miracle’ twin babies’ due date

Pregnant Hilary Swank has revealed her “miracle” twin babies’ due date. The 48-year-old actress shared the date’s special link to her late father, Stephen Michael Swank, while appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “They’re due on his birthday,” she said in a preview of Friday’s episode, getting visibly emotional. “Yeah, I know. It’s like, [wow].” Stephen, who died in October 2021, was born on April 16. Hilary announced her pregnancy on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, confirming that she was “far enough along” in her second trimester to go public with the news of her and her husband Philip Schneider’s growing family. “This is something that I’ve...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Gisele Bündchen Has Hired a Divorce Lawyer, Tom Brady 'Trying to Figure Out What to Do': Sources

Sources tell PEOPLE that Bündchen has hired a divorce lawyer after months of tension between her and husband Brady Gisele Bündchen has hired a divorce lawyer following months of "tension" between her and her longtime husband, Tom Brady, sources confirmed to PEOPLE. A source tells PEOPLE that Brady is "trying to figure out what to do" after Bündchen hired a lawyer, and is looking for one himself. Representatives for Bündchen and Brady did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Page Six was the first to report the news. Sources previously told...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady could owe Gisele Bündchen a ridiculous amount of money

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his Brazilian supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen appear on the fast track to ending their 13-year marriage. The couple has reportedly been living separately for months after Bündchen delivered an ultimatum to Brady demanding this year be his last playing football. The...
TAMPA, FL
Page Six

Wynonna Judd addresses rumors she’s fighting with Ashley over mom Naomi’s will

Wynonna Judd insists there was “no argument” between her and Ashley Judd over their late mom Naomi Judd’s will. “Someone told me while I was at Ashley’s house, ‘Hey, did you know that they’re saying this about you?’ I went, ‘Huh? I’m fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?'” Wynonna recalled to People of the rumors swirling. “Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?” Court documents previously obtained by Page Six showed Naomi, who died by suicide in April at age 76, appointed her husband, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

147K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy