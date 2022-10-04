On Tuesday, Oct. 11th at 7 p.m., a watch party for Morgan Myles, a contestant on this season of NBC’s “The Voice,” will be held at College Square Park in Cambridge, Ill. Since 2020, Myles has performed three times in Henry County—Bishop Hill, Cambridge, and Galva—and, as a result, this area was chosen to represent the state of Illinois in the “Myles Across America” campaign, according to an event release. The state with the best watch party will win a concert by Morgan Myles next year.

CAMBRIDGE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO