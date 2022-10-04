Read full article on original website
KWQC
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Argrow “Kit” Evans-Ford (who PSL knows well through the non-profit Argrow’s House) joins the show to tell her family’s story. Her two children, Imani and Justice were diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. As a result, Ford was inspired to go in this direction offering my chewelry pieces, autism jewelry, and awareness pieces celebrate Autistic & Loved children and families.
One of Moline’s Middle Schools Featured On Jeopardy Wednesday
I got in the habit of watching Jeopardy with my grandma years ago. Every day, "Ope, it's 4:30, time for Jeopardy." Yesterday, I might have finally guessed an answer correctly, because there was no way I was getting this one wrong - it's about the Quad Cities. In the Double...
KWQC
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bree Marie, wellness coach, author, public speaker and podcaster, joins PSL to highlight her mission including trauma recovery book titles such as How to Shake The Shit Out of Your Life and Young Writer’s Day: Fragile Minds and The Adults That Mold Them. See more at...
KWQC
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -NOSH Good Mood Food is a shopping destination in Geneseo for all things natural, organic, specialty, and healthful. The mission behind the store is really meant to embody a lifestyle. Tina Hernandez, NOSH Good Mood Food, discusses the store’s philosophy about food, its relationship to health, and...
KWQC
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Dr. Kay Knight, Forever Me Cancer & Specialty Boutique, 3565 Utica Ridge Road, in Bettendorf, informs viewers about the store during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The retailer offers every woman who has undergone breast cancer treatment a variety of products and services that will help them get...
ourquadcities.com
On Tuesday, Oct. 11th at 7 p.m., a watch party for Morgan Myles, a contestant on this season of NBC’s “The Voice,” will be held at College Square Park in Cambridge, Ill. Since 2020, Myles has performed three times in Henry County—Bishop Hill, Cambridge, and Galva—and, as a result, this area was chosen to represent the state of Illinois in the “Myles Across America” campaign, according to an event release. The state with the best watch party will win a concert by Morgan Myles next year.
KWQC
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -Learn more about The Barn at Allen Acres, 2206 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, IL, by watching the segment interview. It is a venue site for weddings and special events. If interested in more information, contact Karen Rogers at 847-687-3348. Website: thebarnatallenacres.com.
KWQC
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If traveling to France is on your bucket list, here’s a chance to join Paula Sands on the Holiday Vacations’ Timeless France with Burgundy & Provence River Cruise tour April 24-May 4, 2023. Holiday Vacations Destination Manager, Kristin Wells, talks about the upcoming trip which...
KWQC
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Founded in 1984 in Moline, Rock Valley Physical Therapy, is one of the nation’s largest therapist-owned and therapist-led private physical therapy practices. Its nearly 500 team members provide personalized care in 61 clinics in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska. Chad Humphrey, PT, MPT,OCS- Clinic Manager and Debbie...
Illinois Town Specializes In Spaghetti Pizza. Is It Any Good?
First some apologies to a few co-workers. Apparently this has been covered twice already by people I work with in the past few years. Back in 2017, my friend Shannon Zimmerman down at Q98.5 wrote about it. And then in 2018, Sweet Lenny from 97ZOK did a video on the peculiar pie.
KWQC
Women Lead Change is meant to encourage young girls to consider becoming CEOs and senior management leaders. The CDC says as many as 20-percent of adults in the U.S. suffer from chronic pain. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated: 13 hours ago. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the...
voiceofmuscatine.com
The City of Muscatine is conducting another Public Surplus Auction of items declared as surplus by the Muscatine City Council. The Department of Public Works will conduct the on-line surplus auction through November 7, 2022. All items are available to bid on through the auction web site www.publicsurplus.com starting October...
KWQC
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bethany for Children & Families, 1830 6th Avenue, Moline, plans to re-launch its Give Kids a Smile mobile dental clinic, after two years of pandemic-related closure. Christina McNamara-Schmidt highlights the return of this important program from the agency as volunteers from United way assisted in the effort...
KCRG.com
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque high school golfer is recovering after a crash left him hospitalized. Will Coohey was leaving Thunder Hills golf course after helping Wahlert’s golf team qualify for state. In a post on the nonprofit CaringBridge’s website, staff said the crash happened at about 4:30...
103.3 WJOD
Vibrant Arena at the Mark (formerly Tax Slayer Center) 103.3 WJOD welcomes Reba McEntire to the Vibrant Arena at the Mark (Formerly the Taxslayer Center) in Moline, IL on March 18, 2023. Plus special guests Teri Clark and The Issacs. Tickets on Sale Friday October 7th at 10am at www.ticketmaster.com...
KWQC
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Oct. 28. Stop by the station between 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. with a gently used or new blanket to be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families, including many children, in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter.
KWQC
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Fall is can be the perfect time to sprucing up living spaces before guest start arriving during the holiday season. Griffin’s Floorcrafters, Inc., 1305 5th Avenue, in Moline, is happy to be part of any designing process to create remodeled areas that fulfill the dreams of Quad Cities’ homeowners.
ourquadcities.com
After five long months of renovations, the Circa ‘21 Speakeasy is opening its doors with its first new show on Friday night, Oct. 7. The restored, refreshed entertainment venue next to the historic Circa dinner theater (1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island) will host a grand reopening Thursday, Oct. 13th starting at 3 p.m.
CLINTON, Iowa — Nestlé Purina completed its $156 million factory expansion Wednesday that will bring nearly 100 jobs to the city of Clinton. "We've added 96 jobs here with this expansion," said Justin Wilkinson, Nestlé Purina's factory manager. "The jobs range from operation to maintenance and to technical operators."
KBUR
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
Columbus Junction, IA- Nearly 2,000 meatpacking plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will receive $600 pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities USA. Radio Iowa reports that the organization is giving $1.2 million dollars in federal relief to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern...
