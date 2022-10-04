Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KWQC
NOSH Good Mood Food
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -NOSH Good Mood Food is a shopping destination in Geneseo for all things natural, organic, specialty, and healthful. The mission behind the store is really meant to embody a lifestyle. Tina Hernandez, NOSH Good Mood Food, discusses the store’s philosophy about food, its relationship to health, and...
KWQC
Forever Me Cancer & Specialty Boutique
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Dr. Kay Knight, Forever Me Cancer & Specialty Boutique, 3565 Utica Ridge Road, in Bettendorf, informs viewers about the store during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The retailer offers every woman who has undergone breast cancer treatment a variety of products and services that will help them get...
KWQC
Bethany for Children & Families to re-launch mobile dental clinics
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bethany for Children & Families, 1830 6th Avenue, Moline, plans to re-launch its Give Kids a Smile mobile dental clinic, after two years of pandemic-related closure. Christina McNamara-Schmidt highlights the return of this important program from the agency as volunteers from United way assisted in the effort...
kdat.com
Wheel of Fortune Live in Iowa City
America's Game is going on tour! "Wheel of Fortune Live!" is traveling across North America and coming to you with a chance to be part of the excitement!. Join us and take a spin to solve the puzzles in person! Guests can try out to go ON STAGE and PLAY to WIN BIG at every show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes! One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to make everyone a winner at "Wheel of Fortune Live!" - so bring your family and get ready for some F-U-N!
KWQC
Senior Moment with CASI: 2022 Hat Bash preview
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 14th Annual Holiday Hat Bash is happening this year on Thursday, Nov. 17 and it will be in person. “The Party with a Purpose” supports area seniors through the holidays and beyond. You can learn more about the event on the CASI’s website: https://www.casiseniors.org/special-events.
KWQC
Treatment options for chronic pain at UnityPoint Health pain clinics
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chronic pain typically is pain that lasts for more than three months and impacts daily living. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates nearly 20-percent of adults in the United States suffer from chronic pain. Dr. Archana Wagle is the Medical Director of UnityPoint Health...
KWQC
Holiday Vacations’ Timeless France Tour with Paula Sands
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If traveling to France is on your bucket list, here’s a chance to join Paula Sands on the Holiday Vacations’ Timeless France with Burgundy & Provence River Cruise tour April 24-May 4, 2023. Holiday Vacations Destination Manager, Kristin Wells, talks about the upcoming trip which...
KWQC
Fall harvest underway, area farmers feel impact of high input costs
CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The fields of green corn and beans have turned to fields of gold in Iowa - and that means it’s time for harvest. Clinton County farmer Joe Dierickx has been farming for 39 years. In that time, he’s watched his input costs go up, year after year.
ourquadcities.com
Vibrant cooks up new business with Moline coffeehouse and kitchen
Vibrant Credit Union is not just growing by renaming the Quad Cities’ 29-year-old arena, in downtown Moline. The 87-year-old, Moline-based institution is brewing up new business, with the stylish, rustic Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen, now open next to the Vibrant headquarters at 6600 44th Ave., Moline. The new business...
Enjoy free fun at Niabi Zoo through Oct. 28
Niabi Zoo has moved to its fall hours. They will be closed on Mondays and open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. Niabi’s free days run until October 28 and are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. […]
KWQC
Moline move to 11-0 in the Western Big Six
Women Lead Change is meant to encourage young girls to consider becoming CEOs and senior management leaders. The CDC says as many as 20-percent of adults in the U.S. suffer from chronic pain. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated: 15 hours ago. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the...
KBUR
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
Columbus Junction, IA- Nearly 2,000 meatpacking plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will receive $600 pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities USA. Radio Iowa reports that the organization is giving $1.2 million dollars in federal relief to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern...
KWQC
2 Dudes In A Corner podcast
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Aaron Fullan (actor, film composer & influencer) and Kyle Huebner (entrepreneur, gym owner & trainer) take you on an entertaining journey as they discuss life, new ventures, and all things under the sun in their corner of the podcast studio.
Davenport’s Dairy Freez Re-Opens Under New Ownership
The Dairy Freeze on Rockingham Road in Davenport is one of the areas most favorite places to gather with family. Originally a Tastee Freez, the drive-in style restaurant looks almost exactly as it did the day it opened in 1964. While it has, of course, changed owners and management a...
ourquadcities.com
Burlington homeless shelter has new director
The Burlington Area Homeless Shelter (123 North Marshall in Burlington) has a new executive director. The former leader, Kathy Johnson, retired this summer, and Amanda Smalley has been executive director since August 2022. “Amanda has a passion for the marginalized and hope for our community,” according to a shelter release....
Here’s How They Change The Lightbulbs at Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium
It feels like every high school kid remembers one specific football game they were at - whether on the field or in the stands - where it was a brisk evening, the lights were on, and the home team was winning. Those giant floodlights are the only reason that teams...
KWQC
‘Empty The Shelters’ week: 4-Legged Adoptable Friends
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bissell’s Empty the Shelters Fall National event takes place this year from Oct. 1 – 8. This is an annual national pet adoption campaign to get dogs and cats out of shelters and into loving homes. Celina Rippel, Humane Society of Scott County, discusses how...
KWQC
Bettendorf City Council approves partnership, Life Fitness Center sale to YMCA
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - In two near-unanimous votes, the Bettendorf City Council approved plans to move forward on “The Landing,” a proposed multimillion-dollar recreation project. The $21.7 million complex could reimagine Middle Park. It includes a new water park to replace Splash Landing and a permanent ice rink.
geneseorepublic.com
Sister duo's mobile boutique finds home at Geneseo's State St. Market
It is as unique as its name, Brick and Motor Mobile Boutique, and was one of the vendors at the annual State Street Market in downtown Geneseo on Oct. 1. Haley Walker and her sister, Lauren (Walker) Corwin launched their mobile fashion boutique, based out of Rock Island, in July of 2018. They opened their store front Brick and Motor Boutique near the end of 2018 on 2nd Ave., in downtown Rock Island. The storefront boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
QCAWC and Scott Co. Humane Society offer free dog vaccine clinic
Protect your dog from getting distemper and parvo by getting them a free vaccine from the Quad City Animal Welfare Center and The Humane Society of Scott County! The Quad City Animal Welfare Center and The Humane Society of Scott County are holding a free distemper and parvo vaccine clinic at NorthPark Mall on Sunday, […]
Comments / 0