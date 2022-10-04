ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

United Way makes urgent plea for donations in aftermath of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida

Jeannine Joy, the president and CEO of United Way for Lee, Hendry and Glades counties, says when Hurricane Ian made landfall, some volunteer call-takers were on the phone with residents as they took their last breaths. In the aftermath of the Category 4 storm's devastation in southwest Florida, the non-profit is making an urgent call for donations to help those who need it most.
GLADES COUNTY, FL
Which donations will make the biggest impact for Hurricane Ian victims

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane relief is coming to Florida from all over the country. From donations to volunteer work to simple words of support, people are doing what they can to help Hurricane Ian's victims get back on their feet. Outside Amalie Arena, under the bolts of Thunder Alley, two...
TAMPA, FL
Supplies from Tampa Bay reach SWFL

A man in Sarasota has made it his mission to bring supplies to those in need of help after Hurricane Ian. He's brought more than $30,000 worth of supplies so far – all by boat.
SARASOTA, FL
USF researchers study evacuation behaviors before and after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of people evacuated the Tampa Bay area as mandatory evacuation orders were issued ahead of Hurricane Ian. A team of geoscientists at the University of South Florida traveled to rest stops along I-75 north to interview people as well as collect data from those who evacuated to hurricane shelters for more insight into why people left and where they went.
TAMPA, FL
Hurricane Ian: Coast Guard releases video of incredible rescues

Coast Guard crews have been rescuing people stranded in communities in Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian. An aircrew on an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Miami spent much of Thursday pulling residents and their pets from flooded neighborhoods on Sanibel Island. Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Kilbane captured remarkable video from a camera mounted on his helmet.
SANIBEL, FL
Environment
Florida deputies rescue American flag from swollen river after Hurricane Ian

OSTEEN, Fla. - Deputies in Florida rescued an American flag that had fallen into a swollen river in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Monday showing the high water level of the St. Johns River, the longest in Florida. Ian made landfall on Sept. 28 with 150 mph winds and pushed a powerful storm surge onto the state, trapping people inside homes inundated with floodwaters.
FLORIDA STATE
Colorado's oldest living veteran receives long-overdue Silver Star 8 decades late

Colorado's oldest reported living veteran was just honored with the country's second-highest military honor for his service and sacrifice nearly 80 years ago in World War II. Harold Nelson, 107, of Denver was awarded the Silver Star in a ceremony at Fort Carson on Tuesday. Nelson received recognition for six death-defying amphibious landings during the war, FOX 31 Colorado reported.
DENVER, CO

