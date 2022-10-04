Read full article on original website
United Way makes urgent plea for donations in aftermath of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida
Jeannine Joy, the president and CEO of United Way for Lee, Hendry and Glades counties, says when Hurricane Ian made landfall, some volunteer call-takers were on the phone with residents as they took their last breaths. In the aftermath of the Category 4 storm's devastation in southwest Florida, the non-profit is making an urgent call for donations to help those who need it most.
Which donations will make the biggest impact for Hurricane Ian victims
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane relief is coming to Florida from all over the country. From donations to volunteer work to simple words of support, people are doing what they can to help Hurricane Ian's victims get back on their feet. Outside Amalie Arena, under the bolts of Thunder Alley, two...
Tampa Bay area volunteers continue to extend support to SWFL after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Tampa Bay area is rallying to uplift our neighbors hardest hit by the storm. From teens with Men of Vision picking up debris, to Tampa first responders assisting those in need and local churches doing what they can to help.
Supplies from Tampa Bay reach SWFL
A man in Sarasota has made it his mission to bring supplies to those in need of help after Hurricane Ian. He's brought more than $30,000 worth of supplies so far – all by boat.
Florida Disaster Fund receives $35 million toward Hurricane Ian relief in five days
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis is spearheading the effort to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Ian. The governor's office said the Florida Disaster Fund received $35 million in donations on its fifth day of activation. "This massive state effort to get all of the resources...
USF researchers study evacuation behaviors before and after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of people evacuated the Tampa Bay area as mandatory evacuation orders were issued ahead of Hurricane Ian. A team of geoscientists at the University of South Florida traveled to rest stops along I-75 north to interview people as well as collect data from those who evacuated to hurricane shelters for more insight into why people left and where they went.
Suncoast Animal League sending pet supply caravan to facilities impacted by hurricane
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Amid the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian are the many animal shelters to the south of Tampa Bay that are now scrambling to keep pets safe and healthy. Some have lost everything as others run out of supplies. There's a local animal group rallying the...
Hurricane Ian: Coast Guard releases video of incredible rescues
Coast Guard crews have been rescuing people stranded in communities in Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian. An aircrew on an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Miami spent much of Thursday pulling residents and their pets from flooded neighborhoods on Sanibel Island. Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Kilbane captured remarkable video from a camera mounted on his helmet.
At least 6 Southwest Florida railroad bridges washed away by Hurricane Ian, shutting down major supply lines
SARASOTA, Fla. - Video footage from a drone follows the Seminole Gulf Rail line near Fort Myers until suddenly the train tracks disappear – in the middle of the Caloosahatchee River. The bridge is just one of many that are now gone after Hurricane Ian ripped through Southwest Florida.
First Lady Casey DeSantis leading Florida Disaster Fund
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis is spearheading the effort to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Ian. The governor's office said the Florida Disaster Fund received $35 million in donations on its fifth day of activation.
NHC: Two tropical disturbances in Atlantic not expected to follow Hurricane Ian's path
TAMPA, Fla. - While Floridians are still reeling from the devastation that Hurricane Ian brought, two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic are brewing, but forecasters are reassuring that neither has the same forecast as the major storm and will likely avoid the Sunshine State. "I wouldn't be concerned about either...
Florida deputies rescue American flag from swollen river after Hurricane Ian
OSTEEN, Fla. - Deputies in Florida rescued an American flag that had fallen into a swollen river in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Monday showing the high water level of the St. Johns River, the longest in Florida. Ian made landfall on Sept. 28 with 150 mph winds and pushed a powerful storm surge onto the state, trapping people inside homes inundated with floodwaters.
Rescues continue in North Port as floodwater levels remain after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - In North Port – one of the most hard hit cities in the Tampa Bay area – about 33% of residents still don't have power after Hurricane Ian. Many areas are impossible to reach as floodwaters haven't come down enough yet to make them more accessible.
Biden to visit hurricane-ravaged southwest Florida
One week after Hurricane Ian made landfall, President Joe Biden will visit southwest Florida to see the devastation for himself. He will also meet with Senator Rick Scott and Governor Ron DeSantis.
Colorado's oldest living veteran receives long-overdue Silver Star 8 decades late
Colorado's oldest reported living veteran was just honored with the country's second-highest military honor for his service and sacrifice nearly 80 years ago in World War II. Harold Nelson, 107, of Denver was awarded the Silver Star in a ceremony at Fort Carson on Tuesday. Nelson received recognition for six death-defying amphibious landings during the war, FOX 31 Colorado reported.
State regulators approve plans to strengthen Florida electric system after Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Less than a week after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to large swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday approved utilities’ long-term plans to try to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission approved, with some changes, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light, Duke...
Warren v. DeSantis: Trial date set for suspended Hillsborough state attorney's lawsuit against Fla. governor
TAMPA, Fla. - Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will face off in a federal courtroom next month. Back in September, Warren appeared before U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee, asking to be reinstated to his position after DeSantis suspended him for "dereliction of duty."
