History was made on Wednesday when Nicole Aunapu Mann (Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes) became the first Native American woman ever to be launched into space. Mann serves as the mission commander on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 space mission on the Dragon spacecraft named Endurance. The SpaceX Crew-5 mission was launched with four other astronauts on board on their way to the International Space Station. They are due to dock with the International Space Station almost 30 hours later at 4:57 EDT on Thursday.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO