Here’s What’s Going On in Indian Country: Oct. 7-16
This weekend and next week, there’s plenty of activity in Native communities — from a special powwow that invites the Puerto Rican community to showcase their culture alongside their Native American neighbors to a symphony celebrating the works of Indigenous composers. Here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up...
Tribal Business News Round Up: Oct. 4
In this week’s Tribal Business News round-up, an Alaska Native community partners with a telecom provider to connect remote island communities to high-speed internet. Additionally, a tribal-owned gaming enterprise inks a historic deal with an NHL team, and the Native American Agriculture Fund distributes $5 million to Native CDFIs.
House Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples Hears from Native American Church Leaders on Protecting Peyote Habitat
OKLAHOMA CITY—Yesterday, the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States heard from leaders of the Native American Church at a listening session scheduled during the 2022 National Indian Education Association’s annual convention. The Native American Church of North America (NACNA) is advocating for federal appropriations to preserve peyote’s natural habitat and is asking for support in Congress.
Why We Celebrate Indigenous People's Day
On Monday, Americans will celebrate the people who have lived on this land since time immemorial instead of a lone man who never stepped foot on North American soil. That’s because Americans — including Native Americans — will be celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day rather than Columbus Day. Last year, President Biden issued the first-ever presidential proclamation declaring the second Monday in October Indigenous People’s Day to celebrate and honor the invaluable contributions and resilience of Native Americans.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Visits the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site
Sand Creek Massacre National Historic site expanded through funds provided by the Land and Water Conservation Fund. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) and National Park Service Chuck Sams III (Umatilla) on Wednesday visited Sand Creek, the site of a brutal massacre that left 230 Native Americans dead in 1864, along with Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet (D-CO) and John Hickenlooper (D-CO).
Tribal Language Summit Convenes in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, more than 600 people attended the Tribal Language Summit at the Oklahoma City Convention Center to hear from leading educators and policymakers in Indian Country on how to protect, preserve and promote America’s Indigenous languages. The annual one-day event is federally-funded and organized...
History Was Made as Nicole Aunapu Mann Became the First Native American Woman Launched into Space
History was made on Wednesday when Nicole Aunapu Mann (Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes) became the first Native American woman ever to be launched into space. Mann serves as the mission commander on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 space mission on the Dragon spacecraft named Endurance. The SpaceX Crew-5 mission was launched with four other astronauts on board on their way to the International Space Station. They are due to dock with the International Space Station almost 30 hours later at 4:57 EDT on Thursday.
