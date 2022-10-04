ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Pacino signing blockbuster book deal with Penguin Random House

By Ian Mohr
Page Six
 2 days ago
Al Pacino is in talks to pen a book, insiders say. Getty Images

They made him an offer he can’t refuse.

“The Godfather” star Al Pacino is closing a deal with publishing giant Penguin Random House to pen a book, sources exclusively tell us.

Details of the method actor’s tome are under wraps, but a source told Page Six that Pacino’s book will be handled by the same team at Penguin that was behind Will Smith’s best-selling 2021 memoir, “Will,” which was co-written with “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F–k” scribe Mark Manson.

Page Six exclusively reported about that project in 2018.

We hear that CAA is repping Pacino in the deal. Reps for Pacino, CAA and Penguin did not comment.

Sources say that Pacino is talking to the team behind Will Smith's best-selling memoir. Getty Images
The no-doubt highly anticipated Pacino book will be the first memoir from the 82-year-old Oscar winner.

The iconic actor previously published in 2006, “Al Pacino: In Conversation with Lawrence Grobel,” which was a series of talks over more than 25 years between the star and journalist/celebrity biographer Grobel — who has also penned books of his talks with Hollywood icons Ava Gardner and Robert Evans.

Pacino grew up in East Harlem and the Bronx, and attended the famed High School of Performing Arts and trained at the Actors Studio before becoming a major star.

Publisher Penguin did not comment on buzz surrounding the book deal.

Besides his New York upbringing and early career, a book by the icon would surely be rife with Hollywood tales of starring in acclaimed classics, including “The Godfather” trilogy, “Dog Day Afternoon,” “Scarface,” “Heat,” “Scent of a Woman,” “Carlito’s Way,” “Donnie Brasco,” “Ocean’s Thirteen,” “The Irishman,” and more.

Pacino has never been married, but has a grown daughter with former acting coach Jan Tarrant, and twins with “National Lampoon’s Vacation” star Beverly D’Angelo.

He’s also been linked romantically to Jill Clayburgh, Diane Keaton, Penelope Ann Miller and Argentine actress Lucila Solá, the mother of Camilla Morrone. He’s recently been dating much younger girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

But what we really want to know more about is that “Shrek” phone case!

