Read full article on original website
Related
Two children hit by vehicle while riding their bikes in North Port
North Port Police Department and North Port Fire Rescue are investigating an incident where two children were hit by a vehicle while riding their bikes on Thursday afternoon.
fox13news.com
Sarasota man brings in supplies by boat to Pine Island after Hurricane Ian
MATLACHA, Fla. - A man in Sarasota has made it his mission to bring supplies to those in need of help after Hurricane Ian. He's brought more than $30,000 worth of supplies so far – all by boat. Richard Dear loads up his trailer in Sarasota and heads South...
fox13news.com
Rescues continue in North Port as floodwater levels remain after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - In North Port – one of the most hard hit cities in the Tampa Bay area – about 33% of residents still don't have power after Hurricane Ian. Many areas are impossible to reach as floodwaters haven't come down enough yet to make them more accessible.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County is collecting vegetative debris starting Thursday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Solid Waste began collecting vegetative storm debris Thursday morning and the collection continues in unincorporated Sarasota County. Vegetative storm debris are large, loose and bulky items that cannot be bagged or placed in containers including tree trunks, logs, palm fronds, large tree limbs and branches. These items are being collected by debris removal contractors equipped with the grapple “claw” that lifts materials off the ground into trucks and transported to debris management sites for process and repurposing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
Coast Guard team based in Clearwater rescues Venice man clinging to boat during Hurricane Ian
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Coast Guard has remained busy since Hurricane Ian, rescuing hundreds of people in all sorts of dire situations. But, they'll never forget the man they saved in Pine Island Sound. A rescue team from Air Station Clearwater saved Venice resident David Littlefield as clung desperately to...
fox13news.com
North Port hopes 'Operation Blue Roof' will help residents dealing with roof damage after Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - The City of North Port is hoping Operation Blue Roof will help residents dealing with roof damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Turn down any North Port street, and you are bound to find roofs damaged by the storm. The free federal program is working to protect property and allow residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.
As Peace River recedes, long road of recovery remains for Arcadia area
The road to recovery remains a long one for those living in Arcadia as the Peace River starts to recede after it reached historic flood levels.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County updates: WiFi centers open and Charlotte County cemeteries closed to the public
Charlotte County Community Services Library and History Division has opened the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, as well as care stations to provide public Wi-Fi and laptops for public use. All locations are open seven days a week until further notice. Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, located at 401 Shreve St. Punta...
IN THIS ARTICLE
usf.edu
A North Port resident's experience with a roofer shows the need to watch for potential scams
As residents in Southwest Florida start their slow recovery following Hurricane Ian, they also need to be wary of scammers looking to take financial advantage. Following the storm, North Port resident Alicia Accardi said she's dealing with roof and water damage, along with mold issues in her home. A day...
800+ people rescued from rising water in North Port, officials say
The flood water that has been inundating the City of North Port for days now since Hurricane Ian is finally starting to recede. Officials say more than 800 people have been rescued from their homes since the storm and they are still evacuating people as necessary, as of Monday.
fox13news.com
Call center set up at North Port City Hall brings needed information, hope to those impacted by Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - A training room at North Port City Hall has been transformed into a call center where call takers have provided more than just information, but hope to others impacted by Hurricane Ian. Each phone call that comes in brings a different question, and the call takers...
Fire destroys Fort Myers home on Shriver Drive
A fire broke out at 2730 Shriver Drive in Fort Myers Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. and firefighters from five departments worked to put it out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mysuncoast.com
Disaster Recovery Center opens in North Port
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Disaster Recovery Center has opened to help those in need in North Port and other parts of Sarasota County with information from FEMA, Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675...
Hurricane Ian death toll rises in Hardee County: local officials
"Craig’s father and friend left the area and reported seeing Craig holding onto a tree limb with flood waters rising," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "Craig’s father was unable to reach his son by phone after leaving."
Longboat Observer
Tamiami Trail crash prompts road closure after fuel spill
A traffic crash that resulted in a fuel spill from a tractor-trailer on Wednesday night prompted an hours-long closure of U.S. 41’s northbound lanes near Central Sarasota Parkway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. No one was injured in the crash that took place around 8 p.m. The Highway Patrol...
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies: 2 suspects burglarized Habitat for Humanity site in Port Charlotte, kicked K9
Two suspects were arrested Wednesday night after Charlotte County deputies say they helped steal materials from a Habitat for Humanity construction site and kicked the K9 that tracked them down. Odilio Miranda, 20, and an underage suspect face charges of grand theft, residential burglary, resisting arrest, and causing bodily harm...
Longboat Observer
Manatee County roadside debris cleanup begins Friday
County Administrator Scott Hopes said Tuesday morning that the first passes for pickup of debris piled on roadsides are set to begin Friday. The county is in the process of repairing the 1,600 signs, 750 of which were stop signs, that were down or leaning. He said the county has...
Red Cross helping out Venice storm victims in wake of Ian
At Venice High School, the Red Cross has taken over an emergency evacuation shelter to provide help to those in need.
floridapolitics.com
Hurricane Ian power outages largely limited to four counties
Problems remain in Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Less than 2% of Floridians remain without power nine days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. As of early morning on Oct. 6, only four counties still have greater than 5% of customers without electricity. The vast majority of...
2 bodies found after SUV gets swept away by hurricane flooding in Hardee County
Two people were killed Friday after their SUV was swept away by floodwaters in Hardee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Comments / 0