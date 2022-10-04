ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County is collecting vegetative debris starting Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Solid Waste began collecting vegetative storm debris Thursday morning and the collection continues in unincorporated Sarasota County. Vegetative storm debris are large, loose and bulky items that cannot be bagged or placed in containers including tree trunks, logs, palm fronds, large tree limbs and branches. These items are being collected by debris removal contractors equipped with the grapple “claw” that lifts materials off the ground into trucks and transported to debris management sites for process and repurposing.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
North Port, FL
North Port, FL
fox13news.com

North Port hopes 'Operation Blue Roof' will help residents dealing with roof damage after Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. - The City of North Port is hoping Operation Blue Roof will help residents dealing with roof damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Turn down any North Port street, and you are bound to find roofs damaged by the storm. The free federal program is working to protect property and allow residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Disaster Recovery Center opens in North Port

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Disaster Recovery Center has opened to help those in need in North Port and other parts of Sarasota County with information from FEMA, Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675...
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

Tamiami Trail crash prompts road closure after fuel spill

A traffic crash that resulted in a fuel spill from a tractor-trailer on Wednesday night prompted an hours-long closure of U.S. 41’s northbound lanes near Central Sarasota Parkway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. No one was injured in the crash that took place around 8 p.m. The Highway Patrol...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee County roadside debris cleanup begins Friday

County Administrator Scott Hopes said Tuesday morning that the first passes for pickup of debris piled on roadsides are set to begin Friday. The county is in the process of repairing the 1,600 signs, 750 of which were stop signs, that were down or leaning. He said the county has...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian power outages largely limited to four counties

Problems remain in Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Less than 2% of Floridians remain without power nine days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. As of early morning on Oct. 6, only four counties still have greater than 5% of customers without electricity. The vast majority of...
LEE COUNTY, FL

