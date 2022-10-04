ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

With Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer currently hurt, the New England Patriots are expected to add another quarterback to their team. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are on track to sign Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. This moves makes a lot of sense simply because Gilbert...
The Spun

Bucs Reveal Why Tom Brady Missed Today's Practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn't participating in Wednesday's practice, leading to some speculation about his status for Week 5. This past Sunday night, Brady suffered a minor injury to his shoulder. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said it's a rotator cuff injury. Well, it turns out Brady isn't just...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Chiefs Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

A few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Corey Coleman to their practice squad. Earlier this Tuesday, he was officially released. Coleman, 28, was a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was an All-American coming out of Baylor. As a rookie, Coleman had 413 receiving...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player

The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Byron Leftwich Reacts To The Bucs' Surprising Retirement

Cole Beasley retired Wednesday, two weeks after joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Per NFL Network's Sara Walsh, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich admitted that he didn't see the announcement coming. "It caught me by surprise, but that’s the game," Leftwich said. "Players know first, and when you get there the...
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week

As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs look to end 2-game skid against improved Falcons

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Godwin looks at the Atlanta Falcons and doesn’t see the same NFC South rival the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had their way with lately. “I think one of the biggest things is that they’re playing with a lot of momentum right now. They won two straight and ... they’ve got a lot of talented young guys that are hungry,” Godwin said, looking ahead to Sunday’s matchup at Raymond James Stadium.
TAMPA, FL

