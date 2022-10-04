Read full article on original website
Bucs Reveal Why Tom Brady Missed Today's Practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn't participating in Wednesday's practice, leading to some speculation about his status for Week 5. This past Sunday night, Brady suffered a minor injury to his shoulder. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said it's a rotator cuff injury. Well, it turns out Brady isn't just...
Chiefs Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
A few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Corey Coleman to their practice squad. Earlier this Tuesday, he was officially released. Coleman, 28, was a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was an All-American coming out of Baylor. As a rookie, Coleman had 413 receiving...
Security firm lays off 289 guards at Florida dispensaries, 64 in Tampa Bay
A Jacksonville company that provides armed security at more than 100 medical marijuana dispensaries in Florida is laying off hundreds of guards and other workers, including 64 in Tampa Bay. First Coast Security said in a letter to the state that its contract with Trulieve Medical Services was not renewed,...
Todd Bowles away from Bucs for personal reasons, Tom Brady not practicing
TAMPA ― The two most prominent faces of the Bucs franchise were either absent or not practicing Wednesday. Head coach Todd Bowles took the day off for personal reasons. The team expects him to return on Thursday. Tom Brady, who injured his shoulder in Sunday’s 41-31 loss to the...
Bucs QB Tom Brady returns to practice despite multiple injuries
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back on the practice field Thursday preparing for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, and quarterback Tom Brady was back in the saddle. The GOAT missed Wednesday’s practice due to multiple injuries to his throwing shoulder and one of the fingers on his throwing hand.
Brady, Bucs look to end 2-game skid against improved Falcons
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Godwin looks at the Atlanta Falcons and doesn’t see the same NFC South rival the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had their way with lately. “I think one of the biggest things is that they’re playing with a lot of momentum right now. They won two straight and ... they’ve got a lot of talented young guys that are hungry,” Godwin said, looking ahead to Sunday’s matchup at Raymond James Stadium.
