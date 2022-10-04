ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

theredstonerocket.com

Town hall sheds light on help available to veterans

Garrison leaders and others urged veterans to reach out and seek help if they experience a mental health crisis during a Veterans Well-Being Town Hall and Resources Fair that showcased services available at Redstone Arsenal and local and state agencies Sept. 28. “Suicide prevention is a serious concern in the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

8 Alabama communities awarded $1.64M in park and trail grants

Governor Kay Ivey has awarded nearly $1.64 million from the federal Recreational Trails Program to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state. “Alabama’s outdoor trails are an excellent invitation for individuals, groups and families to get outside and enjoy our state’s natural beauty,” said Governor Ivey. “I am proud to award these funds and create more opportunities for Alabamians and visitors to enjoy outdoor recreation in our beautiful state.”
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

Sheriff opens office on Sparkman Elementary campus

The Morgan County sheriff’s department has opened an office on the Sparkman Elementary campus, and the school’s principal says students will benefit from increased safety and positive exposure to law enforcement. A Quonset hut-style building on the east side of the school, which housed Morgan County Schools’ alternative...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Huntsville residents voice concerns about Village of Providence expansion

An expansion of the Village of Providence is proceeding despite concerns about the extension of a sewer line to serve the subdivisions and the number of access points in case of an emergency. At its meeting on Tuesday, the Huntsville Planning Commission approved the re-layout of 104 lots, gave preliminary...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Burgreen Farms is a neighborhood in Madison mostly developed by Goodall Homes. Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes. The Erskines said the floor near their back door has flooded since they moved in two years ago.
MADISON, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Huntsville Animal Services looking to 'fix' the homeless pet crisis

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Animal shelters and rescue organizations across the U.S. have been operating in crisis mode for months due to a surge in the homeless pet population, and Huntsville Animal Services is no exception. The good news is that there is a simple path toward a solution – spaying and neutering pets.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

Untaxing groceries, Medicaid expansion among Alabama Arise’s priorities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eliminating the sales tax on groceries and expanding Medicaid are top priorities for Alabama Arise as it unveiled its roadmap for change in Alabama. The nonprofit organization hopes lawmakers to take note and action in the upcoming legislative session. Robyn Hyden with Alabama Arise says over...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

More than $383 million in road projects under design or construction in Huntsville metro

Huntsville metro residents should become used to having their commutes to work disrupted over the next few years. And that’s just not on the main arteries of Interstate 565, U.S. 72 and Memorial Parkway. According to an Alabama Department of Transportation report to the Huntsville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, there are more than $383 million in road projects currently under design or construction in the area.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Huntsville’s Oak Place antebellum home sold, will be event venue

Oak Place, one of Huntsville’s most historic antebellum mansions, will remain intact and become an “event center” for weddings and gatherings, the buyer’s building contractor confirms. Kim McQuinn, president of McQuinn + Eastep Construction Co., said Tuesday he is the “buyer’s contractor” and is involved in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Melissa Kunze is the Valley's Top Teacher!

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — One Grissom High School alum says she's living the dream by teaching biology and inspiring the next generation of scientists. She's taken her talents to Marshall County! Meet this week's Valley's Top Teacher, Melissa Kunze, from Arab High School!. Teaching has been Kunze’s dream job...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
apr.org

No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama. An APR news series

Part 1 — "The 40 unmarked graves" Alabama voters head to the polls next month. One ballot item could end slavery in the state. Alabama’s constitution still allows forced labor, one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment abolished the practice. That’s not the only lasting impact of the slave trade in Alabama. APR spoke with the descendants of some of estimated four hundred thousand people enslaved here around the Civil War. Many say they can’t find the burial sites of their ancestors, due to unmarked graves or bad records kept by their white captors. Alabama Public Radio news spent nine months looking into efforts to find and preserve slave cemeteries in the state. Here's part one of our series we call “No Stone Unturned.”
ALABAMA STATE

