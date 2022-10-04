Read full article on original website
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
theredstonerocket.com
Town hall sheds light on help available to veterans
Garrison leaders and others urged veterans to reach out and seek help if they experience a mental health crisis during a Veterans Well-Being Town Hall and Resources Fair that showcased services available at Redstone Arsenal and local and state agencies Sept. 28. “Suicide prevention is a serious concern in the...
Alabama charter school misspent $311,000 on plane tickets, gift cards and massages, state audit finds
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Birmingham’s Legacy Prep Charter School misspent or did not accurately track $311,517 in spending, over the course of two years, a state audit recently found. Some of that money was from public funds.
Huntsville master plan requests include more transit options, greenways, restaurants
When the city of Huntsville requested input about its BIG Picture Master Plan a couple of months ago, Manager of Long-Range and Urban Planning Dennis Madsen expected the traditional requests. He expected residents to want more road improvements. And the master plan that was crafted in 2018 has served as...
thebamabuzz.com
8 Alabama communities awarded $1.64M in park and trail grants
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded nearly $1.64 million from the federal Recreational Trails Program to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state. “Alabama’s outdoor trails are an excellent invitation for individuals, groups and families to get outside and enjoy our state’s natural beauty,” said Governor Ivey. “I am proud to award these funds and create more opportunities for Alabamians and visitors to enjoy outdoor recreation in our beautiful state.”
Hartselle Enquirer
Sheriff opens office on Sparkman Elementary campus
The Morgan County sheriff’s department has opened an office on the Sparkman Elementary campus, and the school’s principal says students will benefit from increased safety and positive exposure to law enforcement. A Quonset hut-style building on the east side of the school, which housed Morgan County Schools’ alternative...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Huntsville residents voice concerns about Village of Providence expansion
An expansion of the Village of Providence is proceeding despite concerns about the extension of a sewer line to serve the subdivisions and the number of access points in case of an emergency. At its meeting on Tuesday, the Huntsville Planning Commission approved the re-layout of 104 lots, gave preliminary...
WAFF
Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Burgreen Farms is a neighborhood in Madison mostly developed by Goodall Homes. Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes. The Erskines said the floor near their back door has flooded since they moved in two years ago.
rocketcitynow.com
Huntsville Animal Services looking to 'fix' the homeless pet crisis
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Animal shelters and rescue organizations across the U.S. have been operating in crisis mode for months due to a surge in the homeless pet population, and Huntsville Animal Services is no exception. The good news is that there is a simple path toward a solution – spaying and neutering pets.
Cremated remains of 13 people found in auctioned storage unit in Alabama
A woman who won the contents of two abandoned storage units in Alabama ended up finding the cremated remains of more than a dozen people among the items inside.
WSFA
Untaxing groceries, Medicaid expansion among Alabama Arise’s priorities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eliminating the sales tax on groceries and expanding Medicaid are top priorities for Alabama Arise as it unveiled its roadmap for change in Alabama. The nonprofit organization hopes lawmakers to take note and action in the upcoming legislative session. Robyn Hyden with Alabama Arise says over...
Do you qualify for low-cost spay/neuter options in Huntsville?
Huntsville Animal Services is reminding residents there are low cost options for spaying and neutering your pets.
rocketcitynow.com
"We Rock the Spectrum" gym coming to Huntsville
The gym provides sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs, and neurotypical development. It will officially open on Saturday, the 15th, at 10 am.
More than $383 million in road projects under design or construction in Huntsville metro
Huntsville metro residents should become used to having their commutes to work disrupted over the next few years. And that’s just not on the main arteries of Interstate 565, U.S. 72 and Memorial Parkway. According to an Alabama Department of Transportation report to the Huntsville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, there are more than $383 million in road projects currently under design or construction in the area.
Several crews respond to vegetation fire in Ardmore
Several fire and rescue crews responded to a fire in Ardmore on Thursday afternoon.
Huntsville’s Oak Place antebellum home sold, will be event venue
Oak Place, one of Huntsville’s most historic antebellum mansions, will remain intact and become an “event center” for weddings and gatherings, the buyer’s building contractor confirms. Kim McQuinn, president of McQuinn + Eastep Construction Co., said Tuesday he is the “buyer’s contractor” and is involved in...
wbrc.com
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
rocketcitynow.com
Melissa Kunze is the Valley's Top Teacher!
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — One Grissom High School alum says she's living the dream by teaching biology and inspiring the next generation of scientists. She's taken her talents to Marshall County! Meet this week's Valley's Top Teacher, Melissa Kunze, from Arab High School!. Teaching has been Kunze’s dream job...
apr.org
No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama. An APR news series
Part 1 — "The 40 unmarked graves" Alabama voters head to the polls next month. One ballot item could end slavery in the state. Alabama’s constitution still allows forced labor, one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment abolished the practice. That’s not the only lasting impact of the slave trade in Alabama. APR spoke with the descendants of some of estimated four hundred thousand people enslaved here around the Civil War. Many say they can’t find the burial sites of their ancestors, due to unmarked graves or bad records kept by their white captors. Alabama Public Radio news spent nine months looking into efforts to find and preserve slave cemeteries in the state. Here's part one of our series we call “No Stone Unturned.”
WAAY-TV
ADOC: 5 major correctional facilities still have total inmate work stoppages; 10 see partial return
Only five of the Alabama Department of Corrections' 15 major correctional facilities are still experiencing a total strike by inmate workers, ADOC announced Monday. The remaining 10 have seen at least a partial return of inmate workers, allowing for regular meal services to resume, ADOC said. Inmate workers make up...
WAAY-TV
Athens community rallies behind 7-year-old as he begins chemotherapy treatment
Cancer. It's a word no parent ever wants to hear. One family in Limestone County is now facing that hurdle, but they have the support of the whole community backing them. Karson Collier is 7 years old. On Wednesday, he started his first day of chemotherapy. "To know Karson is...
