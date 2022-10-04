ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Ocean Township, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Rock 104.1

Animal Control Says Dog Dumping On The Rise Here In South Jersey

My heart can't help but break for all the animals here in South Jersey that don't have a warm and cozy home to call their own. That's why it's so sad to hear about all the abandoned pets we have in this part of the Garden State. Most recently, the folks at Shore Animal Control based in Seaville, Cape May County, have shared that dog dumping has become more and more common in this region over the last few years. How can anyone's ears, or heart for that matter, bear that?
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
The Dispatch

Ocean City Offers Help To Pop-Up Rally’s New Destination

OCEAN CITY – While Ocean City was spared the brunt of the unsanctioned pop-up motor vehicle event last month, resort officials are reaching out to the New Jersey community that has apparently become the new destination. For years, the last week in September has been known for the disturbing...
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Philly

Atlantic City activates flood response plan for remnants of Hurricane Ian

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Tuesday, more rough weather conditions are expected down the shore as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to roll through our region. In Atlantic City, officials have activated its flood response plan and are urging residents to take proper precautions.The city saw some soggy scenes Monday, from Atlantic City to Ocean City to Wildwood.Police blocked off some of the worst roads but not before some cars were left abandoned in the middle of the road here in Atlantic City.Tuesday is expected to be the third day of significant rainfall down the shore.Experts warn that heavy...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Wildwood Crest Police Issue Advisory For Weekend Running Event

Wildwood Crest Police have issued an advisory for the Crest Best Run Fest to be held Saturday and Sunday. There will be some road detours in effect during the weekend. Saturday afternoon’s race will have some impacts to Rambler Road, Bayview Avenue, St. Louis Avenue, and New Jersey Avenue.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
PhillyBite

New Jersey's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- For those who enjoy a great buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
987thecoast.com

Section of Wildwood Boardwalk Closed to May for Reconstruction

A section of the Wildwood Boardwalk will be closed until May as it undergoes reconstruction. City officials announced on social media that the section of boardwalk between 26th Street and Maple Avenue will be closed until next spring. Photo courtesy Wildwood City social media. The post Section of Wildwood Boardwalk...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

