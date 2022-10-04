Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Wildwood officials inspect massive destruction of beach after days of rain, wind
NORTH WILDWOOD N.J. - The sunny day finally gave people down the shore the chance to check out any damage and start the clean-up process, after several days of rain and flooding. The mayor of North Wildwood, New Jersey is calling on state and federal governments to fulfill what he...
Police Warn Commuters Of Roadwork Detours On Ocean Heights Ave In EHT, NJ
"Yay, more traffic detours," said absolutely no one ever. That's especially true for residents in Egg Harbor Township and those that usually commute through there. It seems like the road work is never-ending, doesn't it? What's the alternative, though? The roads go to shambles, that's what. That is exactly what we don't need.
Storm leaves beach erosion at the Jersey shore
"Unfortunately, the berm in front of the dunes is completely gone, so every high tide is washing right into our dune system," said North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.
Just How Bad Are Jersey’s Beaches Eroded From Hurricane Ian?
Well, it seems New Jersey dodged a bullet in reference to Hurricane Ian. The same can't be said for the folks in southwestern Florida. Of course, we continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers. While it's true that we didn't experience anything even close to what the residents...
Animal Control Says Dog Dumping On The Rise Here In South Jersey
My heart can't help but break for all the animals here in South Jersey that don't have a warm and cozy home to call their own. That's why it's so sad to hear about all the abandoned pets we have in this part of the Garden State. Most recently, the folks at Shore Animal Control based in Seaville, Cape May County, have shared that dog dumping has become more and more common in this region over the last few years. How can anyone's ears, or heart for that matter, bear that?
The Dispatch
Ocean City Offers Help To Pop-Up Rally’s New Destination
OCEAN CITY – While Ocean City was spared the brunt of the unsanctioned pop-up motor vehicle event last month, resort officials are reaching out to the New Jersey community that has apparently become the new destination. For years, the last week in September has been known for the disturbing...
Atlantic City activates flood response plan for remnants of Hurricane Ian
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Tuesday, more rough weather conditions are expected down the shore as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to roll through our region. In Atlantic City, officials have activated its flood response plan and are urging residents to take proper precautions.The city saw some soggy scenes Monday, from Atlantic City to Ocean City to Wildwood.Police blocked off some of the worst roads but not before some cars were left abandoned in the middle of the road here in Atlantic City.Tuesday is expected to be the third day of significant rainfall down the shore.Experts warn that heavy...
'This Is A Racist Neighborhood': Jersey Shore Man Threatened Amazon Driver, Prosecutor Says
John Vincentini, 62, of Lacey Township, was charged with bias intimidation and making terroristic threats in connection with a September incident against an Amazon driver, authorities said. An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Bias Crime Unit and Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau determined that on Sept....
Thousands of E-ZPass users accidentally overcharged at NJ toll plaza
The toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County processed cars as trucks and charged them a higher rate after a cable tie on the gantry snapped at the Great Egg Harbor toll plaza in Somers Point.
987thecoast.com
Wildwood Crest Police Issue Advisory For Weekend Running Event
Wildwood Crest Police have issued an advisory for the Crest Best Run Fest to be held Saturday and Sunday. There will be some road detours in effect during the weekend. Saturday afternoon’s race will have some impacts to Rambler Road, Bayview Avenue, St. Louis Avenue, and New Jersey Avenue.
Overreaction? Stone Harbor, NJ, Cancels Classic Car Show Citing Deadly Wildwood H2oi Rally
The fallout continues following the deadly H2oi car rally in Wildwood last month. Monday afternoon, officials with the Borough of Stone Harbor "made the difficult decision" to cancel a classic and vintage car show that was scheduled in their town for this Saturday. The decision has been made out of...
Coastal storm brings more flooding to the Jersey shore
Atlantic City activated its flood response plan, bringing in resources like high water vehicles and flat bottom boats.
NJ driver flees hit-and-run crash, slams into tree and overturns
MANCHESTER — It was a bad afternoon for a Seaside Heights man who rear-ended a vehicle and fled the scene only to wind up upside down along a road moments, police said. Manchester police responded to a crash on Schoolhouse Road and Gardenia Drive in the Whiting section around 4:40 p.m. and found a 2019 Kia Optima on its roof and a pine tree on top of it.
Hurricane Ian flooding hits N.J. beaches, and high tides will make it worse | Photos
The continued heavy rainfall and pervasive winds were expected to bring widespread coastal and bayside flooding Monday afternoon in the Garden State as high tide approached, forecasters said. Impacts were expected to be greatest from the coasts of Ocean County down to Atlantic County, which were under a “moderate” risk...
PhillyBite
New Jersey's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- For those who enjoy a great buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Egg Harbor City, NJ Man Arrested for Hit & Run of 9-Yr Old Girl
A man from Egg Harbor City has been arrested after police say he hit a nine-year-old girl in a school zone with his pickup truck and then left the scene. Bellmawr, Camden County police arrested Paul Criscione, 66, when he turned himself in after seeing images of his truck on the TV news.
Amazing, The Oldest Stewarts Root Beer In The Country Is In New Jersey
There are a lot of historic sites around New Jersey that are worth taking a day trip to see. There's Historic Smithville, The Central Railroad of New Jersey, Absecon Lighthouse, and Lucy the Elephant just to name a few!. What's even more fun though, is when you can visit a...
987thecoast.com
Section of Wildwood Boardwalk Closed to May for Reconstruction
A section of the Wildwood Boardwalk will be closed until May as it undergoes reconstruction. City officials announced on social media that the section of boardwalk between 26th Street and Maple Avenue will be closed until next spring. Photo courtesy Wildwood City social media. The post Section of Wildwood Boardwalk...
CBS News
Trailer truck stuck under bridge causing road closure in Delaware County
RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) – A trailer truck got stuck under a bridge in Delaware County, police say. The bridge is near the Radnor SEPTA station. King of Prussia Road was closed between North Radnor Chester and Matsonford Roads. The road has since been reopened. The accident also impacted access...
Drugged driver sentenced for crash that killed Atlantic County, NJ man
A Pleasantville man has been sentenced to prison for a crash in 2021 that claimed the life a 33-year-old pedestrian. Michael Doyle, 32, was sentenced to eight years on a vehicular homicide charge and five years for endangering the welfare of a child. The sentences will be served concurrently. According...
