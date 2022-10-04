Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Ex-Carmel officer could avoid charges after creating fake Facebook profile for harassment campaign
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. – A former Carmel police officer could avoid charges after creating a fake Facebook profile to criticize local officials. The investigation into Andrew Longyear started in February 2022, when a Georgia man contacted Indiana State Police because someone was using his identity on social media. That...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
WLFI.com
Students learn of Purdue homicide through friends, Google
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University students continue to pay their respects to senior Varun Chheda. They're also discussing the university's efforts to notify them about what officials are calling a "senseless and unprovoked" on-campus homicide. As we've reported, police say Chheda's dorm mate, junior Ji Min Sha,...
WLFI.com
LIVE STREAM 5 p.m.: Debate between candidates for trustee of Fairfield and Wabash townships
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — WLFI will be airing a debate between candidates for trustee of Fairfield and Wabash townships tonight at 5 p.m. App viewers click HERE to watch the debate. The debate will be held at Jefferson High School and will be aired on WLFI News 18 as...
abc17news.com
Purdue University student arrested in killing of roommate
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Purdue University student in the killing of his roommate in their campus dorm room. Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete says Ji Min Sha, a 22-year-old cybersecurity major from Seoul, South Korea, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge in the killing of 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old data science major from Indianapolis. She didn’t say how Chheda was killed, but the Tippecanoe County coroner’s office is expected to release preliminary autopsy results later Wednesday. Wiete says Ji Min Sha called police at around 12:45 a.m. “alerting us to the death of his roommate” in their dorm room. She says investigators don’t know why Chheda was killed, but she thinks it was “unprovoked and senseless.”
WTHI
Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
3 members of northwest Indiana family killed in head-on crash
Authorities say three members of a northwest Indiana family have died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois.
Decision 2022: Key dates to know about Election Day in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — This year, Indiana voters return to the polls to elect one U.S. Senator, nine U.S. Representatives, Secretary of State, Treasurer of State and Auditor of State as well as hundreds of state and local lawmakers. There are also a host of school board candidates and several school...
walls102.com
Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2
WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis doctor honored for work with first responders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state is honoring a local doctor who has made a career out of caring for first responders, workers who can suffer a physical toll by being always ready. Dr. Steven Moffatt, the founder of Public Safety Medical in Indianapolis, was presented with the Sagamore of...
Inside Indiana Business
Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places
Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
WLFI.com
PUPD investigate residence hall homicide
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — WLFI is learning about a homicide on Purdue University's campus. According to a Purdue University spokesperson, Purdue police are investigating a homicide that happened in McCutcheon Hall. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda from Indianapolis. Tippecanoe Coroner Carrie Costello says...
Fox 59
Dog attacks Indy toddler; IACS searches for owners
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is searching for the owners of a dog they say viciously attacked a 3-year-old boy and his mother at their Indianapolis home last Friday. Shannon Maple told FOX59 her young grandson was playing in her fenced-in backyard in the Sunshine Gardens neighborhood in...
WLFI.com
Wabash Township Trustee candidates debate tax increases, transparency
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Candidates for Wabash Township Trustee told voters where they stand on issues during a 30-minute debate Thursday. Incumbent Democrat Angel Valentin faced Republican challenger Eric Hoppenjans. One topic the two candidates discussed was staffing for emergency services. Valentin said he supports increasing the township's tax...
WLFI.com
Fire Prevention Show lights up Sunnyside Intermediate School
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Kids at Sunnyside Intermediate School were fired up for the Fire Prevention Show hosted by the Lafayette Fire Department Wednesday afternoon. Every Fall, LFD entertains and educates the community about the importance of fire safety and what to do in case of an emergency. Skits and stories are performed live by firefighters from the department.
WISH-TV
Cinnaholic opens first Indiana location in Carmel
You can now refer to yourself as a “Cinnaholic” thanks to this bakery made for people like you in mind, and it gets even better because everything on the menu is vegan, dairy and lactose-free. That means just about anyone can enjoy these delicious desserts. The first Cinnaholic...
WISH-TV
Purdue Asian students feel grief after homicide in dorm room
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) —Charges could be filed soon against a Purdue student accused of killing his 20-year-old roommate from Indianapolis. A day later, a lot of students were in mourning. The student who died, Varun Chheda, and the suspect are members of the Asian community, so the tragedy...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Junor Altine, 34, of Washington, was arrested for OVWI and Driving While Suspended. Bond was set at $2,000. Rene Louis, 26, of Indianapolis, was arrested on counts of public intoxication and disorderly conduct. No bond was set. Randy L. Osmer, 42, of Bloomington, was arrested on counts of Failure to...
WLFI.com
United Way seeks $3.2 million by Thanksgiving
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — United Way of Greater Lafayette has raised about 36 percent of its five million dollar fundraising goal. The plan is to raise all the remaining funds by Thanksgiving. But money isn't all the organization wants to give back to the community. They highlight a need...
