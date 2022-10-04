ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republicans push back against New York bank's anti-firearm stance

By By Kim Jarrett | The Center Square
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XDX1_0iM5pMFu00

(The Center Square) - U.S. Senate Republicans are threatening to hold hearings on what they call an anti-firearms policy by one New York-based bank.

The Senators, led by Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, and Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee, accused Amalgamated Bank of manipulating Switzerland's International Organization for Standardization to require U.S. banks to categorize gun purchases.

"Whether it is choosing to debank firearms manufacturers, forcing all commercial clients to adopt anti-gun control codes, or divesting customer assets from lawful businesses, these decisions demonstrate your attempt to force your political views on law-abiding Americans," the 26 senators wrote in their letter. "If you want to change gun policy, you should run for office and make yourself accountable to voters. What's worse, these actions weren't enough for you, so you set your sights on forcing these radical and discriminatory policies on the entire financial system."

Amalgamated Bank lists 10 social causes on its website, which include gun safety and anti-violence. The bank does not loan money to "gun, nuclear weapon or ammunition manufacturers or distributors," according to the website.

The banks should "expect Congressional oversight of your actions," the Senators wrote.

"Let us be clear: weaponizing the financial system to enact far-left political goals is inexcusable," the letter said. "You should consider this notice to retain all communications involving your role in ISO's categorization scheme, and you should anticipate testifying before Congress in the near future."

Amalgamated Bank did not respond to a request from The Center Square for comment Tuesday. President and CEO Priscilla Sims Brown called categorizing credit card gun purchases a "victory" in a statement last month.

"This action answers the call of millions of Americans who want safety from gun violence, and we are proud to lead a broad coalition of advocates, shareholders, and elected officials to achieve this historic outcome," Brown said.

The attorneys general of New York and California also backed the decision for a separate category for credit card gun purchases.

"Categorizing gun sales can help us work with our partners in police departments to combat gun violence and save live," New York State Attorney General Letitia James said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

The Senate Just Quietly Passed a Major Climate Treaty

What if the Senate passed an international climate treaty—a pact so powerful that it could avert nearly 1 degree Fahrenheit of global warming—and nobody noticed?. That’s more or less what happened a week ago. Last Wednesday, the Senate ratified the Kigali Amendment, a treaty that will phase out the world’s use of hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, a climate pollutant used as an industrial refrigerant and in sprayable consumer products. Because HFCs are hundreds of thousands of times more potent at capturing heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, the Kigali Amendment, which has already been adopted by 137 countries, is the most significant environmental treaty that the United States has joined in at least a decade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
CNN

The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans

CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Letitia James
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Republicans are threatening to tank Manchin's pro-oil bill over 'bad blood' from climate deal

The federal government is nearing the end of its fiscal year, which means Congress is scrambling to put together a stop-gap spending bill designed to last until they can pass a budget (or longer-term funding extension). The Senate appears likely to add $12 billion in funding for Ukraine's war effort and about $6 billion more in disaster relief funds, while Republicans have essentially rejected President Biden's requests for $22 billion for COVID-19 needs and $4.5 billion to fight monkeypox.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amalgamated Bank#Senate Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Americans#Congressional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Switzerland
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
23K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy