Marshall County, AL

The Cullman Tribune

39th annual Cullman County Band Exhibition hosts 9 area bands

CULLMAN, Ala. – The 39th annual Cullman County Band Exhibition took place Saturday at Cullman High School’s Oliver Woodard Stadium. The stands were filled with those excited to see the halftime shows the nine area bands spent the last few months perfecting. Like most years, the bands participated after having marched in the Cullman County Fair Parade earlier in the afternoon. The band lineup included: Cullman Middle SchoolHolly Pond High SchoolCold Springs High SchoolVinemont High SchoolGood Hope High SchoolHanceville High SchoolFairview High SchoolWest Point SchoolCullman High School Each band performed its unique show with elements curated by directors and members, with parents, other family and friends given the opportunity to appreciate their hard work. The high school bands have fielded their halftime shows at football games, but the Cullman County Band Exhibition allows band students and directors countywide to see and celebrate the shows of their peers. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Little Pink Dress raises funds for local cancer patients

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Bosom Buddies Foundation (CCBBF) held its third annual Little Pink Dress Benefit Tuesday night at Loft 212, with proceeds marked for the day-to-day living expenses such as utility bills, transportation costs, food cards and other approved needs, for Cullman County residents in cancer treatment. “All of our money stays in Cullman County. We help Cullman County patients. We don’t care if they go to Birmingham or if they go out of state, we will help them as much as we can. If they live on the outskirts of Cullman County and come into Cullman for...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Gadsden Water Board ends litigation, begins water purification process

The City of Gadsden Water Works and Sewer Board announced earlier this week that litigation against the manufacturer and other users of PFAS has been resolved. This is welcome news for customers of Gadsden Water and all of Etowah County as the mutually agreed upon settlement will result in the construction of what will be the State of Alabama’s largest reverse osmosis (RO) treatment facility to provide our customers with PFAS-free drinking water.
GADSDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Candlelight Walking Tour provides Cullman history highlights

CULLMAN, Ala. – Julie Burks and Michael Sullins hosted the Oktoberfest Candlelight Walking Tour on Thursday evening beginning under the statue of Cullman founder John G. Cullmann. With well over 100 walkers hungry for local history joining the pair along the path, the tour guides weaved tales from the 1930s along Second Avenue Northeast and U.S. Highway 278.  Traffic lights are coming to Cullman  In April of 1931, six traffics lights, similar in type to those in the big city of Birmingham, are reported to be on their way to Cullman. The lights were placed at the intersection of Bee Line Highway...
CULLMAN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

NEW: Whataburger coming soon to Cullman

Whataburger fans, we’ve got great news: the popular fast-food chain is making its way to Cullman. According to the Cullman Tribune, the City’s Planning Commission approved the site plan for a proposed Whataburger. Read on for all the meaty details. Welcome to Cullman. Originally hailing from Corpus Christi,...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

UAH alumna receives achievement award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday a 2014 University of Alabama in Huntsville alumna was named the 2022 Alumni of Achievement award for the College of Business. Violet Edwards is not only an award-winning alumna, but she is also the Madison County Commissioner for District Six. “It is an honor...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Education
AL.com

Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County

The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaway Saturday in Guntersville

While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Guntersville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Marshall Technical School at 12312 U.S. 431 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Huntsville residents voice concerns about Village of Providence expansion

An expansion of the Village of Providence is proceeding despite concerns about the extension of a sewer line to serve the subdivisions and the number of access points in case of an emergency. At its meeting on Tuesday, the Huntsville Planning Commission approved the re-layout of 104 lots, gave preliminary...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

