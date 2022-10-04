Read full article on original website
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
This Grizzlies-Suns Trade Sends Mikal Bridges To Memphis
Some people go about their business quietly. Some people are serious. They clock in, work, clock out, go home and enjoy the company of their loved one(s). NBA teams are no different. Other people can’t seem to avoid drama. They’ll usually tell you that they don’t like it. Sure. We...
Yardbarker
Suns Owner Robert Sarver Will Reportedly Sell The Team At A Record-High Price: "It'll Be The Highest Ever Paid For An NBA Team."
Fresh after ending last season with the NBA's best record, the Phoenix Suns are undergoing a change at the top that could have major implications on the future of the franchise. According to various sources, team owner Robert Sarver has started the process of selling his stake and it is...
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Storm Back to Beat Los Angeles Lakers
The Phoenix Suns rode a successful comeback to a 119-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The first half of the game presented much of what came during the Suns’ first game against the Adelaide 36ers. The starters could hang with a team that caught fire early, but even the slightest mixture of the bench spelled disaster.
ESPN
NBA GMs see Milwaukee Bucks winning title, first MVP for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic
The Milwaukee Bucks are slight favorites to win the 2023 NBA championship, and Luka Doncic was tapped as most likely to win the 2023 Most Valuable Player award in NBA.com's annual survey of all 30 of the league's general managers. The 21st edition of the survey was released Tuesday and...
5 takeaways from Phoenix Suns' comeback preseason win over Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas
LeBron James caught fire in the first half, Mikal Bridges committed fouls left and right and the Suns lost Cameron Payne and Cam Johnson to hand injuries. And Dario Saric was the difference in Phoenix's 119-115 comeback win Wednesday night over the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Trailing by as many as...
Former Shadow Mountain coach Mike Bibby could reunite with son in Fan Controlled Hoops
Former Phoenix Shadow Mountain High School coach Mike Bibby has been named head coach and senior strategist for Fan Controlled Hoops (FCH), a new basketball league, it was announced. This will be the first season for FCH. Bibby will be coaching all four of the teams. Ryan Blake, a veteran NBA scout, will...
Mavs Ex Jalen Brunson Debuts with Knicks; How'd He Look?
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
Yardbarker
Suns: Williams Not Going to Address Ayton Issue
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams seems determined to move past his feud with center Deandre Ayton. When asked by reporters on his talks with Ayton, Williams gave a response that will likely cease questions on his relationship with Ayton. “We don’t need to air anything out,” said Williams to...
Memphis Grizzlies can feel disrespected by NBA GMs. But they can prove them wrong | Opinion
The NBA's GM survey revealed most believe the Grizzlies can't match what they did last season. There's a key stat that suggests they could be wrong.
2 studs and 1 dud from Lakers preseason loss to Suns in Vegas
The Los Angeles Lakers played the first of two preseason games in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, falling to the Phoenix Suns to move to 0-2 in the preseason. The preseason win-loss record does not matter at all for LA as the team is instead looking to improve its operation before the 2022-23 season begins.
The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived Three Players
The Los Angeles Clippers announced on Tuesday that they have waived Juwan Morgan, Michael Devoe and Lucas Williamson, three players who had signed training camp deals with the team.
Phoenix Suns’ reserves bounce back in preseason win vs. Lakers
After a rough showing in the preseason opener, the Phoenix Suns’ bench had a much better night in Wednesday’s 119-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Landry Shamet scored 21 points, Jock Landale contributed 14 points and Damion Lee added 11. The reserves were asked to do even...
Phoenix Suns sale expected to break NBA record, Robert Sarver hires investment bank
Robert Sarver’s sale of the Phoenix Suns is not expected to be complete for 6-9 months after the embattled owner
Report: Suns’ Sale Expected to Draw Record Price for NBA Team
The purchase of the Phoenix-based franchise and the WNBA’s Mercury is expected to come with a hefty price tag.
Phoenix Suns Bench Shines in Sin City
The Phoenix Suns Bench Completes the Comeback Against the Lakers In Las Vegas
OKC Thunder Hosting Dallas Mavericks In Tulsa Wednesday
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to Tulsa Wednesday night to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is 7 p.m. and News 9's Steve McGehee will have a full recap of tonight's game at 10 p.m. Luka Doncic is not expected to play for the Mavericks tonight, and the Thunder...
Yardbarker
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey
The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
