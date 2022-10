Rafael Nadal had a crazy start of the 2022 season when he managed to win 20 matches in a row before being eventually stopped by Taylor Fritz in Indian Wells. Yet, the Spaniard continued winning also after the defeat and started the year by winning two Grand Slam titles. But after the second major of the season, Rafael Nadal struggled with injuries and he wasn't able to fulfil his potential at the Wimbledon and US Open.

