Dallas, TX

Cowboys long snapper McQuaide out for year with torn triceps

By CBS Dallas Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines, October 4th, 2022 03:15

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide is out for the season after tearing a triceps muscle against Washington, the team reported on its website Tuesday. He will be placed on injured reserve.

The injury happened on McQuaide's final snap of the game, which was a punt late in the fourth quarter of Dallas' 25-10 victory , the team said. The Cowboys worked out four potential replacements Tuesday.

McQuaide replaced longtime Dallas long snapper L.P. Ladouceur in 2021. It was a reunion with Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel.

Now that his season is over, McQuaide is set to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, according to the Cowboys.

McQuaide, 34, is in his 12th season. The first 10 were with the Rams in St. Louis and Los Angeles.

The Cowboys (3-1) are on a three-game winning streak going into a visit to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

