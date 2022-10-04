If you go to work every day you already know that the workplace is one place there is always some sort of drama. From one employee not liking another to someone eating someone's food from the work refrigerator. The arguments are endless but what happens when the boss doesn't agree with your tipping etiquette? That's the issue that Sarah is dealing with after celebrating "employee appreciation week" at her job earlier this week.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO