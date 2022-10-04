Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Want to Buy a Business In Catskill, New York Hot Spot
I am the type of person who drives down the road, sees an old building, and then thinks that would be so cool if it was fixed up. I think I may have missed my calling but maybe not...I do have trouble using a hammer. The truth is, it takes a special skill to see a new life in an old ruin.
‘Monumental Investment’ New York Creating New Hudson Valley Highway
A long-awaited change is coming to the Hudson Valley. Officials say this change is vital to the "quality of life and well-being" of local residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced what her office called a "major milestone in the long-awaited conversion" of State Route 17 into Interstate 86 in Orange and Sullivan counties.
New York Rye Fest Lands in Fishkill, NY This Month
I don't know about you, but when the chill of fall rolls through the Hudson Valley I change up my drinking habits. I go from the fun, light, and fruity to something bolder that exudes a warm feeling through my body. There's nothing quite like whiskey by the fireside, right? If you're anything like me or are looking to explore the world of rye, Boutique Wines, Spirits and Ciders is hosting New York Rye Fest.
IBM to invest $20 billion to expand manufacturing, research in Hudson Valley
Technology giant IBM plans to announce today that it will invest $20 billion over the next decade in Poughkeepsie and the Hudson Valley to boost its manufacturing and research capabilities in the region. President Joe Biden will tour IBM’s campus this afternoon and join company officials at the announcement, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson Valley Bank Employee ‘Insane’ for Tipping on To-Go Order? Boss Thinks So
If you go to work every day you already know that the workplace is one place there is always some sort of drama. From one employee not liking another to someone eating someone's food from the work refrigerator. The arguments are endless but what happens when the boss doesn't agree with your tipping etiquette? That's the issue that Sarah is dealing with after celebrating "employee appreciation week" at her job earlier this week.
‘Godfather Offer’ Closing 40-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
A "Godfather" offer is closing a popular and longtime Hudson Valley restaurant. A 37-year-old Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing a closing date. The Russodivito Family took to Facebook to announce the closing of Marcello’s Ristorante located at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern, New York. Rockland County, New...
“Very Scary”: Daring Black Bear Kills Miniature Donkey in Hudson
A family is devastated after a black bear attack left one of their beloved miniature donkeys dead. The scariest part, though, is what happened when the bear came back for the others. Black bear Attack Near Hudson, NY. "This morning a miniature donkey was attacked and killed in an enclosed...
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hot Debate: The Truth about Moose in East Fishkill
There may not be a more fascinating animal in the northeast than the moose. Simultaneously majestic, scary, and goofy; these massive mammals are a rare sight to behold in the Hudson Valley. Maybe that's why such an intense debate was sparked after one was spotted in East Fishkill. Moose Debate...
5 Amazing Sandwiches Available in Dutchess County
Sometimes you want a big fancy meal, but sometimes only a sandwich will do. And there are some pretty awesome sandwiches available here in Dutchess County. I got thinking about some of my favorites, and I thought I’d put a list together. I have personally tried all of these sandwiches, and I highly recommend each and every one of them.
Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York
What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley. I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.
Shocking New Twists: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley
We've learned some shocking new information regarding the Marist hotel murder including why the suspects were called "homeless" and why they were at the hotel. The man accused of killing a Long Island father who was visiting the Hudson Valley during Marist College's Family Weekend was wanted out of Georiga and a key suspect in another Hudson Valley murder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reason for Biden’s Poughkeepsie Visit Revealed: Great News For HV
The real reason behind Joe Biden's visit to Poughkeepsie has been revealed, and it's earth-shattering news for the Hudson Valley. It's not every day a president comes to town. In fact, the last seated president who set foot in the Mid Hudson Region was Bill Clinton who famously met with Boris Yelstin in a historic 1995 event in Hyde Park. The sax-playing president even made a return trip to Hyde Park in 2000.
Watch For Popular HGTV Show In New Paltz New York
It is not unusual these days to see a movie being shot or a national television show filming on the streets of the Hudson Valley. It is actually quite common just about any time of the year. No matter how unaffected you are by a celebrity or the opportunity to...
Governor Hochul Snubs Newburgh, New York When Meeting Biden
Poughkeepsie made national news today but Governor Hochul failed to give Newburgh, New York any credit in a possible botched tweet. Was it an honest mistake or did she really not know where she was?. New York's gubernatorial election is just about a month away and Kathy Hochul is campaigning...
Abandoned New York Puppy Mill Moms Need The Hudson Valley’s Help
Five puppy mill survivors were rescued in the Hudson Valley but are in "pretty rough shape" and need our help. Last week, the SPCA Westchester welcomed in five puppy mill survivors to the SPCA's Rescue Center. The Westchester County SPCA is a no-kill animal rescue center and humane law enforcement for Westchester County.
Mobile Life ambulance company agrees to pay back patients over illegal billing, AG says
Mobile Life illegally billed patients, the attorney general said. The ambulance company, based in Orange County, provides services throughout the Hudson Valley. Mobile Life has agreed to pay back patients. State Attorney General Letitia James' office announced Thursday that it had settled a case of alleged illegal billing with Mobile...
Hudson Valley Factory Laying Off 1,000 Workers Before New Year
Over 1,000 jobs are being affected by the sale of a Hudson Valley manufacturing company. We've shared way too many stories about the elimination of manufacturing jobs in the Hudson Valley. In December, Silarx Pharmaceuticals announced that it would be moving its operations out of the Hudson Valley and transferring production to a facility in Seymour, Indiana. The maker of generic liquid pharmaceutical products employed 72 people.
Insanely Popular Fast Food Spot Breaking Ground in Wappingers Falls
Once completed, this will be the chain's seventh restaurant in the Hudson Valley. Over the last couple of years, the Hudson Valley has seen an increase in options when it comes to fast food restaurants. Some have closed (Sonic) while others have decided to expand in the area. One restaurant choosing to expand in the area are the folks at Popeyes Louisanna Chicken.
‘Suspicion & Confusion:’ Plane Of Immigrants ‘Secretly’ Lands in HV, New York
Officials want to know what is going on after a plane full of "allegedly illegal (teen) immigrants" landed in the Hudson Valley. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed he got a call Friday night that a bus of "allegedly illegal immigrants" landed at the Orange County Airport. Plane Full of...
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1