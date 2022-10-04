ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Valley Post

New York Rye Fest Lands in Fishkill, NY This Month

I don't know about you, but when the chill of fall rolls through the Hudson Valley I change up my drinking habits. I go from the fun, light, and fruity to something bolder that exudes a warm feeling through my body. There's nothing quite like whiskey by the fireside, right? If you're anything like me or are looking to explore the world of rye, Boutique Wines, Spirits and Ciders is hosting New York Rye Fest.
FISHKILL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Kingston, NY
Industry
Kingston, NY
Business
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Bank Employee ‘Insane’ for Tipping on To-Go Order? Boss Thinks So

If you go to work every day you already know that the workplace is one place there is always some sort of drama. From one employee not liking another to someone eating someone's food from the work refrigerator. The arguments are endless but what happens when the boss doesn't agree with your tipping etiquette? That's the issue that Sarah is dealing with after celebrating "employee appreciation week" at her job earlier this week.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Company#Food Additives#Oat Milk#Business Industry#Linus Business#Plant Based Milk Company#Empire State Development#Grow Ny#Edenesque#Central New York
101.5 WPDH

5 Amazing Sandwiches Available in Dutchess County

Sometimes you want a big fancy meal, but sometimes only a sandwich will do. And there are some pretty awesome sandwiches available here in Dutchess County. I got thinking about some of my favorites, and I thought I’d put a list together. I have personally tried all of these sandwiches, and I highly recommend each and every one of them.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
94.3 Lite FM

Reason for Biden’s Poughkeepsie Visit Revealed: Great News For HV

The real reason behind Joe Biden's visit to Poughkeepsie has been revealed, and it's earth-shattering news for the Hudson Valley. It's not every day a president comes to town. In fact, the last seated president who set foot in the Mid Hudson Region was Bill Clinton who famously met with Boris Yelstin in a historic 1995 event in Hyde Park. The sax-playing president even made a return trip to Hyde Park in 2000.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Factory Laying Off 1,000 Workers Before New Year

Over 1,000 jobs are being affected by the sale of a Hudson Valley manufacturing company. We've shared way too many stories about the elimination of manufacturing jobs in the Hudson Valley. In December, Silarx Pharmaceuticals announced that it would be moving its operations out of the Hudson Valley and transferring production to a facility in Seymour, Indiana. The maker of generic liquid pharmaceutical products employed 72 people.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy