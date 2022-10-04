Read full article on original website
Related
clayconews.com
FATAL VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRAIN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (October 6, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at approximately 7:48 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99E at SE Risley Avenue. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Subaru Outback,...
kezi.com
At least one injured after semi-truck crash outside Corvallis, Oregon State Police say
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Multiple vehicles are damaged and at least one person has injuries after a semi-truck crashed into several vehicles just outside Corvallis, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said that at about 8:44 a.m. on October 6, troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 34 just...
KATU.com
Man struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 99E in Clackamas County
A 67-year-old man was hit and killed by a driver Tuesday night along Highway 99E in Clackamas County, Oregon State Police said. According to state troopers, the collision took place at about 7:45 p.m. on Highway 99E at the Risley Avenue intersection. Initial reports say someone was driving north on...
clayconews.com
FATAL: PASSINGER VEHICLE COLLIDES WITH COMMERCIAL TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 97 IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (October 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Monday, October 3, 2022 at approximately 8:58 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 259. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Subaru Legacy, operated by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gladstone's Timothy Harpole killed in McLoughlin Boulevard crash
Pedestrian walking across Highway 99E struck by vehicle on the evening of Oct. 4.Timothy Harpole, 67, of Gladstone was walking across McLoughlin Boulevard (Highway 99E) near Risley Avenue on Oct. 4 when he was fatally struck by a Subaru Outback heading northbound, according to Oregon State Police troopers. At approximately 7:48 p.m., OSP's preliminary investigation determined that Kathleen Sanetel, 67, of Milwaukie struck Harpole as the vehicle passed through the Risley intersection. Harpole was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the collision, troopers said. Harpole was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. {loadposition sub-article-01}
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 22E Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 5
On October 3, 2022 at approximately 7:37 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Kenworth CMV left the roadway, went over an embankment and caught fire. The vehicle was fully engulfed and destroyed. The operator of the Kenworth sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The name of the operator will be released upon identification and next of kin notification. Hwy 22E was affected for approximately 3.5 hours. OSP was assisted by Gates Fire Department, Lyons Fire Department and ODOT.
Driver airlifted, dies after head-on crash near Stayton
A 57-year-old woman died Monday night after striking a car head-on while taking a curve near Stayton, Marion County Sheriff's Office said.
kptv.com
Multi-vehicle crash closes eastbound lanes of TV Highway
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two semi-trucks and two cars closed down Tualatin Valley Highway in Hillsboro by Cornelius Pass Thursday morning, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue. Hillsboro firefighters, police officers and paramedics all responded to the crash that closed down all eastbound lanes of TV Highway....
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Polk County deputy narrowly misses being shot in the head by fleeing suspect: Police
DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - A Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy narrowly escaped with their life early in the morning on Wednesday while trying to apprehend a fleeing suspect. Around 4:17 a.m. in Rickreall, Oregon, a deputy attempted to pull over a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche for speeding. Brandon Pruett, the driver, sped off in the car in the direction of Dallas.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (October 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:51 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 270. The preliminary investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner, operated by Katharine...
californiaexaminer.net
Police Block Roads In Lloyd District After Sheriff’s Deputy Is Shot
On Wednesday, a deputy of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office opened fire, injuring one person, causing the closure of a section of Northeast Grand Avenue near the Oregon Convention Center for an investigation by the Portland Police Bureau. Police have revealed no details regarding the wounded person’s health or...
kptv.com
Salem woman dies in rollover crash on I-5
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Woodburn on Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 1 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the interstate near milepost 270. OSP said an investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner was on the northbound shoulder and began to merge into traffic when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Reward offered for information that leads to arrest in deadly NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help finding who shot and killed a 36-year-old man in the Wilkes neighborhood on Saturday. Nicholas Scott Hammann died after he was shot in the area of Northeast 162nd Avenue and...
Multnomah County deputy involved in NE Portland shooting; 1 shot
There is police activity in Northeast Portland Wednesday as officers respond to a shooting near the intersection of Grand and Weidler avenues.
KATU.com
Fatal crash on I-5 claims the life of a Salem woman Friday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a woman was killed when her SUV left I-5 and rolled over. Just before 1:00 p.m., Oregon State Police and Woodburn Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5, south of Woodburn. Police say a Toyota 4Runner driven by 58-year-old...
ksro.com
Man Convicted of Deadly Stabbing at SSU Dies in Crash Near Portland
A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a deadly stabbing on the Sonoma State University campus is dead after a wrong-way crash in Oregon. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Bratton died last Friday, on Interstate Five, near Portland. Police say Bratton was hit by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the freeway. Bratton stabbed a man to death in a dorm room on the SSU campus in May of 2018. He said he acted in self-defense after the man forced his way into a student’s room.
Alleged drunk driver, 2 others killed in Hwy 99E crash
A man accused of driving drunk and two others died in a head-on collision on Highway 99 East in Marion County early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Woodburn man dies in 99E crash
Oregon State Police reported that a crash on 99E near Gervais early Sunday claimed three livesOregon State Police responded to a triple-fatal crash on Hwy. 99E near Gervais early Sunday morning. OSP troopers and emergency personnel were dispatched at about 2:46 a.m. to the site. Police said preliminary investigation indicated that a southbound gray Toyota Corolla operated by Epifanio Jose Ruiz, 21, of Beaverton crossed into the northbound lane and collided head on with a silver Honda Accord driven by Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz, 36, of Woodburn. Ruiz was transported by Life Flight to an area hospital where he was pronounced...
kptv.com
Award-winning Portland chef identified as bicyclist killed in crash
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the bicyclist killed Tuesday near Cleveland High School as accomplished Portland chef Sarah Pliner. At about 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the crash at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found Pliner who was hit by a semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
kezi.com
Woman arrested after driving into oncoming traffic on I-5, OSP says
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is facing charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after she allegedly drove against traffic on Interstate 5 and caused one accident, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, at about 11:20 a.m. on October 2, they were alerted to a grey Hyundai...
Comments / 0