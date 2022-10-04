ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OR

KATU.com

Man struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 99E in Clackamas County

A 67-year-old man was hit and killed by a driver Tuesday night along Highway 99E in Clackamas County, Oregon State Police said. According to state troopers, the collision took place at about 7:45 p.m. on Highway 99E at the Risley Avenue intersection. Initial reports say someone was driving north on...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Gladstone's Timothy Harpole killed in McLoughlin Boulevard crash

Pedestrian walking across Highway 99E struck by vehicle on the evening of Oct. 4.Timothy Harpole, 67, of Gladstone was walking across McLoughlin Boulevard (Highway 99E) near Risley Avenue on Oct. 4 when he was fatally struck by a Subaru Outback heading northbound, according to Oregon State Police troopers. At approximately 7:48 p.m., OSP's preliminary investigation determined that Kathleen Sanetel, 67, of Milwaukie struck Harpole as the vehicle passed through the Risley intersection. Harpole was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the collision, troopers said. Harpole was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GLADSTONE, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 22E Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 5

On October 3, 2022 at approximately 7:37 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Kenworth CMV left the roadway, went over an embankment and caught fire. The vehicle was fully engulfed and destroyed. The operator of the Kenworth sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The name of the operator will be released upon identification and next of kin notification. Hwy 22E was affected for approximately 3.5 hours. OSP was assisted by Gates Fire Department, Lyons Fire Department and ODOT.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Multi-vehicle crash closes eastbound lanes of TV Highway

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two semi-trucks and two cars closed down Tualatin Valley Highway in Hillsboro by Cornelius Pass Thursday morning, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue. Hillsboro firefighters, police officers and paramedics all responded to the crash that closed down all eastbound lanes of TV Highway....
HILLSBORO, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (October 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:51 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 270. The preliminary investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner, operated by Katharine...
MARION COUNTY, OR
californiaexaminer.net

Police Block Roads In Lloyd District After Sheriff’s Deputy Is Shot

On Wednesday, a deputy of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office opened fire, injuring one person, causing the closure of a section of Northeast Grand Avenue near the Oregon Convention Center for an investigation by the Portland Police Bureau. Police have revealed no details regarding the wounded person’s health or...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Salem woman dies in rollover crash on I-5

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Woodburn on Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 1 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the interstate near milepost 270. OSP said an investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner was on the northbound shoulder and began to merge into traffic when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Fatal crash on I-5 claims the life of a Salem woman Friday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a woman was killed when her SUV left I-5 and rolled over. Just before 1:00 p.m., Oregon State Police and Woodburn Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5, south of Woodburn. Police say a Toyota 4Runner driven by 58-year-old...
SALEM, OR
ksro.com

Man Convicted of Deadly Stabbing at SSU Dies in Crash Near Portland

A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a deadly stabbing on the Sonoma State University campus is dead after a wrong-way crash in Oregon. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Bratton died last Friday, on Interstate Five, near Portland. Police say Bratton was hit by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the freeway. Bratton stabbed a man to death in a dorm room on the SSU campus in May of 2018. He said he acted in self-defense after the man forced his way into a student’s room.
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn man dies in 99E crash

Oregon State Police reported that a crash on 99E near Gervais early Sunday claimed three livesOregon State Police responded to a triple-fatal crash on Hwy. 99E near Gervais early Sunday morning. OSP troopers and emergency personnel were dispatched at about 2:46 a.m. to the site. Police said preliminary investigation indicated that a southbound gray Toyota Corolla operated by Epifanio Jose Ruiz, 21, of Beaverton crossed into the northbound lane and collided head on with a silver Honda Accord driven by Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz, 36, of Woodburn. Ruiz was transported by Life Flight to an area hospital where he was pronounced...
WOODBURN, OR
kptv.com

Award-winning Portland chef identified as bicyclist killed in crash

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the bicyclist killed Tuesday near Cleveland High School as accomplished Portland chef Sarah Pliner. At about 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the crash at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found Pliner who was hit by a semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Woman arrested after driving into oncoming traffic on I-5, OSP says

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is facing charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after she allegedly drove against traffic on Interstate 5 and caused one accident, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, at about 11:20 a.m. on October 2, they were alerted to a grey Hyundai...
EUGENE, OR

