Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next monthKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
Related
933kwto.com
Arrest Made in Springfield Shots-Fired Call
Springfield Police have arrested a man during a shots fired call at a city park. Officers arrested Fiedell Williams on a warrant for a drug charge in Greene County when they were called to Grant Beach Park around three Thursday morning. Williams and another man were seen running from the...
933kwto.com
Police Identify Pedestrian Killed in South Springfield
Springfield Police have released the name of the man who was hit and killed by a car while walking in Springfield Tuesday morning. Reports say 35-year-old Ronnie Highbear was walking northbound across Republic Road when he was struck by a Nissan Rogue travelling along the roadway. Highbear was transported to...
933kwto.com
U. S Marshals Arrest Man Charged With D-W-I
U-S Marshals have arrested a man wanted in a deadly D-W-I crash last year. The Greene County prosecutor charged 49 year old Donald Pierce Jr. with second degree murder and driving while intoxicated. Marshals arrested Pierce at a residence on South Jefferson in Springfield where he was reported hiding. Last...
933kwto.com
Charges Filed In Drive-By Shooting
Prosecutors have filed charges in a drive-by shooting in Springfield from last month. Michael Lewis has been charged with assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Lewis is accused of firing a gun, from his vehicle, at another driver at the intersection...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
933kwto.com
Police Identify Suspect in Shooting Near Kansas Expressway and Battlefield in Springfield
In a release Wednesday, officers with the Springfield Police Department have identified the person suspected in a shooting that left one person hospitalized. According to police, the suspect is a juvenile, and therefore the person’s identity can not be released. Police responded to the scene Monday afternoon near Battlefield...
933kwto.com
Shooting On South Nettleton in Springfield
Springfield Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 700 block of South Nettleton. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the back. Investigators say the suspect and victim knew each other. Police say the suspect left on a red bicycle.
933kwto.com
Woman Charged With Intent to Murder U.S Army Sergeant
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., woman was charged in federal court with assaulting a U.S. Army Sergeant with the intent to commit murder. Katara R. Hamilton, 30, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on October 5, 2022. The...
933kwto.com
Fire At Lebanon Middle School
Lebanon Middle School was evacuated for a short time Wednesday. A small fire broke out in the kitchen during lunch. Lebanon Fire Department quickly contained the fire and students and staff were allowed back into the building. Lebanon R-3 School District sent a message to parents saying there were no...
Comments / 0