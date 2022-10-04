ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Police identify pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday. Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash. Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road...
KYTV

Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Fremont Avenue and Republic Road intersection. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking northbound across Republic Road when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Republic...
KTTS

Man From South Dakota Hit, Killed By Vehicle Tuesday

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. On Oct. 4, 2022, at approximately 7:28 a.m., Springfield Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Republic Road and Fremont Avenue. A pedestrian had been hit...
sgfcitizen.org

Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with life-threatening assualt

Springfield police on Oct. 4 arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting a day prior that left a man with life-threatening injuries. The suspect is a juvenile whose name was not released by the Springfield Police Department. On Oct. 3, police responded to an assault report near the McDonald’s...
krcgtv.com

One injured, one arrested in Fort Leonard Wood shooting

NEW BLOOMFIELD — One person is hospitalized in Springfield and another is under arrest after a shooting Tuesday evening on base at Fort Leonard Wood. According to the Public Affairs Office at the fort, the shooting occurred at 11:07 Tuesday evening at the fort. No specifics were given. The...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Granby man killed in t-bone crash with tractor trailer on US-60

NEOSHO, Mo. — Just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, reports of a crash at HH and US-60 alerted Newton County Central Communications. Neosho Fire Station 2, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Maps screenshot during fatal crash investigation involving a pickup and tractor trailer on October 4, 2022. US-60...
KOLR10 News

Interstate crash ends with injury, closure

UPDATE: I-44 has been cleared and both lanes are open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash has closed both lanes of westbound I-44 around exit 88.0, near Strafford. According to Ozarks Traffic, a crash past Exit 88 around mile marker 86.7 has closed I-44 and backed up traffic for at least one mile. According to Missouri […]
KYTV

Prosecutors charge man for drive-by shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say one driver is accused of shooting another driver on a busy Springfield road. Prosecutors charged Michael Lewis with assault, criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with a motor vehicle. The incident happened on September 26 at the intersection of Glenstone and...
KOLR10 News

New video shows Springfield officer use deadly force

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Newly released video KOLR10 Investigates obtained shows body camera and surveillance footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in September. Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson ruled Cpl. Thomas Jordan’s use of deadly force was justified in self-defense. Footage shows Jordan approaching a white truck in the Bass Pro Catalog Outlet parking lot on […]
KTTS

Charges Filed In Deadly Greene County Crash

(KTTS News) — A man is facing second-degree murder and other charges after a deadly crash last year in Greene County. 49-year-old Donald Pierce, Jr. is charged with crossing into the wrong lane of traffic last October near Sunshine and the West Bypass in Springfield. 72-year-old Linda Ward from...
KYTV

Fire damages pine shavings business in Seymour, Mo.

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a business in Seymour. Seymour firefighters say the fire at Eagle Ridge Shavings started around 3:30 Monday afternoon. When crews arrived, the business was fully engulfed. ”We had ten really good years, and we always knew this could happen,” said owner David Peachey....
houstonherald.com

UPDATED: One arrested; suspect in search arrested

Subject in manhunt caught Tuesday night. An arrest in Texas County on Tuesday morning preceded a manhunt in the Dunn area. Stephanie L. Johnson, 35, of Mountain Grove, was wanted on a Texas County warrant charging her with DWI. She was taken to the Texas County Jail. Shortly after her...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

I-44 slow-down as pickup burns at Fidelity, Mo.

FIDELTIY, Mo. – About 9:30 a.m. Thursday reports of a vehicle fire along I-44 west near 17 mile marker alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of location near 17 mm I-44 west during event. The pickup was fully engulfed after a short time and...
JASPER COUNTY, MO

