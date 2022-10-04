Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next monthKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
Related
KYTV
Police identify pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday. Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash. Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road...
KYTV
Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Fremont Avenue and Republic Road intersection. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking northbound across Republic Road when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Republic...
KYTV
Family of pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield says he was “trying to start a better life”
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday. Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash. Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road...
Police investigating shooting in west Springfield
Springfield Police are investigating a shooting in west-central Springfield.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in deadly Greene County crash nearly one year ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - U.S. Marshals have arrested a man wanted for a deadly Greene County crash nearly one year ago. The Greene County prosecutor charged Donald Pierce, Jr., 49, with second-degree murder and several charges related to driving while intoxicated. Marshals arrested Pierce at a home in the 800 block of South Jefferson.
KTTS
Man From South Dakota Hit, Killed By Vehicle Tuesday
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. On Oct. 4, 2022, at approximately 7:28 a.m., Springfield Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Republic Road and Fremont Avenue. A pedestrian had been hit...
sgfcitizen.org
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with life-threatening assualt
Springfield police on Oct. 4 arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting a day prior that left a man with life-threatening injuries. The suspect is a juvenile whose name was not released by the Springfield Police Department. On Oct. 3, police responded to an assault report near the McDonald’s...
krcgtv.com
One injured, one arrested in Fort Leonard Wood shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One person is hospitalized in Springfield and another is under arrest after a shooting Tuesday evening on base at Fort Leonard Wood. According to the Public Affairs Office at the fort, the shooting occurred at 11:07 Tuesday evening at the fort. No specifics were given. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Police searching for a man charged in deadly Greene County DWI crash nearly a year ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield police are looking for Donald Pierce, Junior. He’s now charged with murder for a deadly crash last Halloween. Linda Ward, 72, was riding to church with her husband when police say Pierce hit their SUV head-on. The crash killed Ward and injured her husband. Toxicology...
Granby man killed in t-bone crash with tractor trailer on US-60
NEOSHO, Mo. — Just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, reports of a crash at HH and US-60 alerted Newton County Central Communications. Neosho Fire Station 2, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Maps screenshot during fatal crash investigation involving a pickup and tractor trailer on October 4, 2022. US-60...
Interstate crash ends with injury, closure
UPDATE: I-44 has been cleared and both lanes are open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash has closed both lanes of westbound I-44 around exit 88.0, near Strafford. According to Ozarks Traffic, a crash past Exit 88 around mile marker 86.7 has closed I-44 and backed up traffic for at least one mile. According to Missouri […]
Neighbors say this area of Springfield has become more dangerous
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – General Goings has been in west-central Springfield for more than a decade. But he said the neighborhood isn’t what it used to be. “This neighborhood was quiet. But here lately, in the last four years, four or five years, it’s been heavy with drugs,” said Goings. Springfield police were at a home […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Prosecutors charge man for drive-by shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say one driver is accused of shooting another driver on a busy Springfield road. Prosecutors charged Michael Lewis with assault, criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with a motor vehicle. The incident happened on September 26 at the intersection of Glenstone and...
New video shows Springfield officer use deadly force
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Newly released video KOLR10 Investigates obtained shows body camera and surveillance footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in September. Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson ruled Cpl. Thomas Jordan’s use of deadly force was justified in self-defense. Footage shows Jordan approaching a white truck in the Bass Pro Catalog Outlet parking lot on […]
KTTS
Charges Filed In Deadly Greene County Crash
(KTTS News) — A man is facing second-degree murder and other charges after a deadly crash last year in Greene County. 49-year-old Donald Pierce, Jr. is charged with crossing into the wrong lane of traffic last October near Sunshine and the West Bypass in Springfield. 72-year-old Linda Ward from...
KYTV
Police arrest man wanted for warrants out of Greene County; suspect once paroled on murder charge
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield arrested a man wanted on drug charges in Greene County. Fiedell Williams was wanted on a warrant for a drug charge in Greene County. Williams pleaded guilty to murder in St. Louis in 1993. A judge sentenced him to life in prison with a chance for parole.
KYTV
Fire damages pine shavings business in Seymour, Mo.
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a business in Seymour. Seymour firefighters say the fire at Eagle Ridge Shavings started around 3:30 Monday afternoon. When crews arrived, the business was fully engulfed. ”We had ten really good years, and we always knew this could happen,” said owner David Peachey....
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: One arrested; suspect in search arrested
Subject in manhunt caught Tuesday night. An arrest in Texas County on Tuesday morning preceded a manhunt in the Dunn area. Stephanie L. Johnson, 35, of Mountain Grove, was wanted on a Texas County warrant charging her with DWI. She was taken to the Texas County Jail. Shortly after her...
I-44 slow-down as pickup burns at Fidelity, Mo.
FIDELTIY, Mo. – About 9:30 a.m. Thursday reports of a vehicle fire along I-44 west near 17 mile marker alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of location near 17 mm I-44 west during event. The pickup was fully engulfed after a short time and...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department chief says efforts to stop expired temp tags yielded good results
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has cracked down on expired temporary license plates in the past 60 days, and Chief Paul Williams says the extra effort has worked. Police issued 350 tickets during the two months. And from the first 30 days to the second 30 days,...
Comments / 0