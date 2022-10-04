Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Young conductor jumps in for Barenboim
Daniel Barenboim’s withdrawal from concert life for several months is going to cause much rescheduling. His first concerts, with the Staatskapelle Berlin, are on October 23 and 24. The Statsoper has rustled up Lorenzo Viotti, chief of Dutch National Opera, to take over. Viotti wears a Bulgari watch (see...
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Amberian Dawn's supercharged version of SOS is everything you could wish for in a power metal tribute to Abba
Amberian Dawn's version of SOS is taken from Take A Chance – A Metal Tribute to Abba – scheduled to burst into existence in December
The Cuban-German Roots and Meaning Behind Lou Bega’s 1999 Dance Hit “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)”
Right from the starting countdown, Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)” was a party about to explode. Off Bega’s debut album, A Little Bit of Mambo, the song topped the charts across Europe and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold 3.3 million copies in the U.S., and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2000.
NME
Lizzo announces 2023 UK and European tour dates
Lizzo has shared details of UK and European dates for her ‘The Special Tour’ in 2023. The pop star, who today (October 3) kicks off the tour in North America in support of her latest album, ‘Special‘, will play 15 dates across Europe and the UK next year. Joy Crooks will support on all UK dates.
Sound of Double-O-Heaven: Music of James Bond Electrifies London’s Royal Albert Hall
The tear-stricken faces peering up adoringly at James Bond producer Michael G. Wilson, seated in the royal box at Royal Albert Hall, during a lengthy standing ovation at “The Sound of 007” concert said it all: It’s not just movie music — the music, for this franchise at least, is the movie. Tuesday’s charity event at London’s grandest venue preceded the Oct. 5 release of feature documentary “The Sound of 007” on Amazon’s Prime Video (the streamer’s top executives for Europe were, unsurprisingly, in the box next to the Bond guardians), and didn’t hesitate to remind both Bond novices and grizzled...
Sigur Rós Celebrate 20th Anniversary of ‘( )’ With Expanded Reissue
Icelandic art-rockers Sigur Rós will celebrate the 20th anniversary of ( ) — a.k.a. Untitled, Parenthesis, The Bracket Album or however you referred to it the past two decades — with a reissue of the 2002 LP complete with b-sides and unreleased demos from the recording sessions. Due out digitally on Oct. 27 and physically on Nov. 25, the ( ) reissue features the album’s original eight untitled tracks — all remastered — along with demos of tracks #6, #7, and #8 — affectionately know as “E-bow,” “Dauðalagið” (The Death Song),” and “Popplagið” (The Pop Song), respectively — plus the...
Jimmy Page Was Into Indian and Avant-Garde Music Before The Beatles
In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, guitarist Jimmy Page discussed his love and appreciation for Indian and avant-garde music.
The FADER
Phil Elverum announces online songwriting workshop “Music With Voice”
Starting October 30, Phil Elverum will teach an online songwriting workshop called “Music With Voice," a collaboration with School of Song. The class will be taught over four weeks through Zoom; each Sunday's lecture will be aired at 11 a.m. PST and 6 p.m. PST to accommodate various time zones.
Iron Maiden announce UK, Ireland and Europe arena shows for 2023's The Future Past Tour
Iron Maiden will be merging two albums for a special seven date UK and Irish tour in 2023, plus five shows in Europe. Iron Maiden will undertake a UK and Ireland arena tour next summer, billed as The Future Past Tour. The setlist for the tour, which kicks off at...
Depeche Mode announce new album, first shows in 5 years: See the dates
As the band and fans continue to mourn the passing of founding member Andy Fletcher, Depeche Mode has announced that they will be offering up a brand new album and will hit the road on their first world tour in half a decade to support the release.
NME
Listen to Thundercat’s cover of Ryuichi Sakamoto’s ‘Thousand Knives’
Thundercat has recorded a cover of Ryuichi Sakamoto‘s ‘Thousand Knives’, the title track from the Japanese composer’s 1978 solo debut – listen to it below. The cover is part of a new compilation that pays tribute to Sakamoto,in celebration of his 70th birthday. ‘A Tribute To Ryuichi Sakamoto: To The Moon And Back’ is due out on December 2 via Milan Records.
The FADER
Song You Need: Theon Cross is teaching his tuba to fly
Theon Cross is taking his tuba to places no tuba has ever been before. Best known for his dynamic role within the explosive London four-piece Sons of Kemet, Cross is also a solo artist. He’s released an EP (2015’s Aspirations) and two full-length albums — 2019’s Fyah and last year’s Intra-I, always keeping the deep tones of his untraditional lead instrument front and center. Today, he’s shared a new seven inch single, “Wings,” along with a B-side instrumental cover of Aswad’s British reggae classic “Back To Africa.”
BBC
Barrister buys 'haunted' Carbisdale Castle
A historic Highland country house has been bought by an international barrister after it was put up for sale for the third time in six years. New owner Samantha Kane said she plans to refurbish Carbisdale Castle and invest in the local economy. The 20-bedroom, B-listed early 20th Century cliff-top...
Shirley Bassey performs ‘Goldfinger’ at James Bond 60th anniversary concert
Dame Shirley Bassey was the headline act at a charity concert at the Royal Albert Hall celebrating the 60th anniversary of the James Bond films.This footage shows the 85-year-old singer performing “Goldfinger” at the “Sound of 007” concert on Tuesday, 4 October.Over the decades, Dame Bassey is the only artist to have ever recorded three James Bond theme songs.It marked 60 years since the world premiere of the first film in the franchise, Dr. No, in October of 1962.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More James Bond 60th anniversary: Producers refute casting rumoursSharon Osbourne discusses Ozzy’s battle with Parkinson’s: ‘My heart breaks for him’Rihanna feeling ‘nervous but excited’ about headlining Super Bowl 57 halftime show
operawire.com
SWR Symphonieorchester Announces New Principal Conductor & Artistic Director
Stuttgart’s SWR Symphonieorchester has announced François-Xavier Roth as its Principal Conductor and Artistic Director. The conductor will take over the position during the 2025-26 season and will succeed Teodor Currentzis, who has held the position since 2018. Regarding his appointment, Roth said, “I feel very honored to accept...
operawire.com
Royal School of Church Music Launches ‘Hympact’ Digital Education Platform
The Royal School of Church Music has just announced the launch of “Hympact!” a subscription-based digital resource for primary schools and churches. The platform will provide hymns and liturgical music to serve as a bridge between the hymnal programs in schools to the range of works traditionally performed in church.
Slipped Disc
English cathedral music faces existential crisis
A report by the Cathedral Music Trust paints a bleak picture of the future of music in Anglican churches. A lead story in the Church Times finds that in 2019 there were 1500 choristers (770 girls and 730 boys) and 510 lay clerks or choral scholars making music in the 42 C of E cathedrals and Westminster Abbey. That year, 37,300 people weekly attended cathedral services.
tatler.com
Prince of Wales to deliver first speech since new appointment
The Prince of Wales will today deliver a keynote speech at the United for Wildlife Global Summit in his first speech since his appointment as the new Prince of Wales and the end of the royal mourning period. Hosted by Lord Hague at the Science Museum in London, and addressing 300 leaders from the private sector, conservation and law enforcement, the prince will issue a warning to the world that we ‘no longer have the luxury of time’ to tackle illegal wildlife crime, but we do ‘have the roadmap and the motivation to do it’. He will use his keynote speech to highlight the serious and organised nature of illegal wildlife crime and its damaging impact on global biodiversity and local communities.
