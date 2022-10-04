The Prince of Wales will today deliver a keynote speech at the United for Wildlife Global Summit in his first speech since his appointment as the new Prince of Wales and the end of the royal mourning period. Hosted by Lord Hague at the Science Museum in London, and addressing 300 leaders from the private sector, conservation and law enforcement, the prince will issue a warning to the world that we ‘no longer have the luxury of time’ to tackle illegal wildlife crime, but we do ‘have the roadmap and the motivation to do it’. He will use his keynote speech to highlight the serious and organised nature of illegal wildlife crime and its damaging impact on global biodiversity and local communities.

