POTUS

protocol.com

The White House blueprint for AI

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: the White House releases a set of “rules” for AI usage, Samsung outlines big contract chipmaking goals, and Microsoft’s patch for last week’s Exchange vulnerability didn’t work. The White House has some technical AI ideas for you. Almost...
The Independent

Trump news – live: DoJ believes Trump may have more documents, as Proud Boys leader pleads guilty

Donald Trump may still be hiding more top-secret documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency Department of Justice officials believe, a report claims.A top official, Jay I Bratt, informed the former president’s lawyers that the government believes he has not yet returned all the material in his possession, two people briefed on the matte told The New York Times.Earlier, a Proud Boys leader pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy over the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.Jeremy Bertino is the first member of the far-right group to make a guilty plea on those...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ford offers $80 million to fight global authoritarianism

The Ford Foundation will commit $80 million over the next five years to work that strengthens nonprofits fighting against authoritarian regimes. Such groups are struggling in the face of governments that are restricting the right to protest, hobbling nonprofit organizations with an avalanche of bureaucratic requirements meant to stymie their effectiveness, and threatening the safety of people who work for such groups, Helena Hofbauer Balmori, director of Ford’s international civic engagement and government work and director of the new grant-making effort, announced Tuesday.
TechRadar

The White House is launching an AI 'bill of rights'

The White House have released a blueprint for an “AI bill of rights” (opens in new tab) that looks to increase the privacy and safety of American citizens who encounter automated systems. The announcement (opens in new tab) of the blueprint, developed by the government’s Office of Science...
North Platte Post

26th Operation Fly Baby Formula mission arrives in the U.S.

WASHINGTON — President Biden announced on Wednesday that his Administration sourced a flight, facilitated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for Operation Fly Formula to transport Nestlé Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula from Netherlands to Newark, NJ via a flight last week, according to a statement from the White House.
protocol.com

The US is set to expand controls on chip tech for China this week

The U.S. is set to unveil a fresh set of policies Thursday aimed at choking off China’s access to advanced chip manufacturing technology and the chips themselves, according to a person familiar with the matter. Thursday’s planned announcement will articulate and expand upon the Biden administration’s early efforts to...
North Platte Post

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

