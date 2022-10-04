Read full article on original website
The White House’s new ‘AI Bill of Rights’ plans to tackle racist and biased algorithms
Experts call it a good first step, but much more will need to happen. Deposit PhotosThe roadmap towards American data privacy is a good start, but not legally binding.
The White House blueprint for AI
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: the White House releases a set of “rules” for AI usage, Samsung outlines big contract chipmaking goals, and Microsoft’s patch for last week’s Exchange vulnerability didn’t work. The White House has some technical AI ideas for you. Almost...
White House AI Bill of Rights Looks to Rein in 'Unaccountable' Algorithms
A lengthy statement of AI policy principles announced Tuesday by the White House doesn’t actually say, “An AI may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm,” but it might as well lead off with that sentence. This "Blueprint...
The White House is launching an AI 'bill of rights'
The White House have released a blueprint for an “AI bill of rights” (opens in new tab) that looks to increase the privacy and safety of American citizens who encounter automated systems. The announcement (opens in new tab) of the blueprint, developed by the government’s Office of Science...
