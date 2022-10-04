Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily Scoop
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Alex Jones: Sandy Hook trial judge jokes she’ll ‘call in sick’ when Infowars host testifies
The judge in Alex Jones’s Sandy Hook defamation trial has joked that she’s going to “call in sick” when the far-right conspiracy theorist takes the stand.The hilarious exchange unfolded in a court in Connecticut on Wednesday during a sidebar between Judge Barbara Bellis and Mr Jones’s attorney Norm Pattis.Mr Pattis told the judge that his client is going to be in court on Thursday to testify before the jury, who will decide how much damages he must pay to the families of victims of the 2012 massacre because of the lies he spread.Before Mr Pattis could finish what he...
Alex Jones Nixes Wednesday Testimony In Latest Sandy Hook Family Damages Trial
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones reportedly changed his mind about re-taking the stand for his defense in the trial to determine what damages he owed for telling lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting. The father of a boy killed at the Sandy Hook elementary school tried Tuesday to describe for...
Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event
The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair.After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much different than a career fair called the “Day of Hope.” While several colleges did have a presence at the event, students said the emphasis appeared to be on something else entirely.The pupils were reportedly separated into two groups by gender, forced to register to vote in order to obtain the promoted...
Texas parent says school officials yanked trans eighth-grader out of class for questioning
A Texas parent said school officials pulled her 13-year-old transgender son out of class last week for questioning with an investigator from the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services. The state agency questioned the eighth grader, and later his mother and his father, as part of a child...
Substitute Teacher Allegedly Bribed Students to Attack Classmate: Police
The substitute teacher was allegedly retaliating against a middle school student, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office told Newsweek.
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982
As of September 1982, Julieanne Miller has been missing from her home at 27 Clinton Ave Old Saybrook, Connecticut. For 40 years this case has perplexed Old Saybrook Police. Police found her wallet, purse, glasses, credit cards, car, and Bo-Jo, her golden retriever.
FBI crime report shows murders rose over 2020's historic number as midterms approach
Midterms are about a month away and a new national report from the FBI on crime for 2021 shows murders increased slightly over 2020's historically bloody year.
Congressional HBCU Caucus Presses DOJ, FBI Over Ongoing Bomb Threats At Historically Black Colleges
The Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus sent a letter pressing AG Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray to act on Black college bomb threats. The post Congressional HBCU Caucus Presses DOJ, FBI Over Ongoing Bomb Threats At Historically Black Colleges appeared first on NewsOne.
Connecticut Dad Shamed for Using a Leash With His Children
Do you think it's wrong to use a leash with your children? In August, an article on the NBC Connecticut website reported that a dad was shamed for using a leash with his 5-year-old quintuplets. Do you approve or disapprove of using a leash on your child or children? The...
