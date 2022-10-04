Read full article on original website
newcity.com
A Killer and A Movie: When Two Brutal Murders Brought Fear to Chicago
On October 18, 1955, two weeks before Halloween, the naked, dead bodies of three boys, two brothers aged eleven and thirteen, and another boy aged fourteen, were found in the forest preserve near the border of the city’s Northwest Side. They had been bound, gagged with tape, sexually assaulted and murdered. Little more than a year later, the naked, frozen bodies of two sisters, aged fifteen and thirteen, were found in a wooded creek bed just outside of Chicago’s Southwest Side. While the city had seen its share of crime, it had been largely confined to gangsters or in ethnic enclaves. Both crimes were committed in neighborhoods known for quiet bungalows. Not only were the children murdered, the two crimes were sexual in nature. Despite massive investigations where an estimated 4,300 people were interviewed, the killers from both crimes remained at large. Doors were locked. Shades were drawn. Children who had previously played in the streets were kept inside. Chicago’s land of “Leave It to Beaver” became “The Town That Dreaded Sundown.” Perhaps the first time in its history, the average Chicago family lived in fear.
Tone deaf! Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot sings in bizarre video as she launches karaoke competition - despite crime soaring 37% and 523 murders this year alone
Embattled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is busy promoting the city's karaoke competition while violent crime soars by 37 percent in the last year. Lightfoot was seen brandishing sunglasses on TikTok signing 'Sweet Home Chicago' as she urged residents to join the month-long karaoke contest starting this Sunday for a chance to win $5,000.
fox32chicago.com
Silenced Prey: Chicago's unsolved strangulation murders of women
Since 1955, at least 51 women have been strangled to death in Chicago. Many of these cases have gone unsolved for years. FOX 32's Anita Padilla speaks with retired CPD detective Gerald Hamilton who still searches for answers.
wjol.com
Bolingbrook Police Find Chicago Woman Found Shot in Car
Bolingbrook Police area asking for the public’s help after a Chicago woman was found shot to death in her vehicle last night. Officers were dispatched to the 800-block of Poplar Lane just before 9:45 last night for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old woman from Chicago that appeared to have been shot several times. Officers attempted to take life saving measures, when she was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Cristina Lahoz of Chicago. An investigation is currently underway.
Death investigation underway after woman found with gunshot wounds in car in Bolingbrook
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation is underway after a woman was found shot in a car in Bolingbrook. According to police, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehcile in the 800 block of Poplar Lane and found a car 100 feet off the roadway on a grassy area.Officers found a 32-year-old Chicago woman in the drivers seat with several gunshot wounds. Police later identified her as Cristina Lahoz, of Chicago.She was taken to a local hospital where she died.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke to some of Lahoz's close friends who said she was very loved."I would do anything for...
nypressnews.com
Rochester reaches $12M settlement for Daniel Prude’s kids, after Chicago man died in police custody
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — City officials agreed to pay $12 million to the children of Daniel Prude, a Black man from Chicago who died after police held him down until he stopped breathing after encountering him running naked through the snowy streets of Rochester, New York. A federal judge...
Woman attacked, punched in face while on CTA Brown Line on North Side, Chicago police say
The victim said she was sitting in her seat on the train when an unidentified man punched her in the mouth.
Man, 18, killed in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting ID’d
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday night. Fernando Diaz was walking outside near the 4700 block of South Green Street around 10:05 p.m. when he was shot by an unidentified man travelling in a car. The man then drove off, according to […]
Man dead after apartment building fire in Gary, Indiana; multiple people rescued
CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person died in an apartment fire in Gary, Indiana overnight.Fire crews were called to the building, near West Ridge Road, around 9:15 p.m. Smoke was shooting from the roof and firefighters worked to put out the flames. The fire started in a second-floor apartment.Firefighters rescued two residents. A third resident, a man who has not been identified, did not survive. "The building was on fire," a resident told CBS 2. "They rescued all of the people out the building, they pulled a lady out the window and they were trying to go back in there to get her man as well. But it was too late, the fire was so bad."The first floor of the building is a grocery store and the second and third floors are apartments. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Chicago Robberies: CPD warn group of robbers are targeting 1 block in Gold Coast
Chicago police have issued a community alert after a string of robberies on a single block in the Gold Coast neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigate business break-ins on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police have seen a recent increase in commercial burglaries in the Albany Park neighborhood. There have been at least eight business break-ins in the past month near West Addison Street and North Kimball Avenue, according to police. Officials are searching for two suspects in their 20s or...
4 charged following Wood Dale barricade situation
CHICAGO - Four people were charged following a barricade situation in Wood Dale Tuesday evening. Wood Dale police responded to the area of Ash Avenue and Irving Park Road around 4:30 p.m. after two men were firing shots into the air. Police say the two men ran into a home...
947wls.com
Somehow a Chicago Divvy Bike ended up in Santa Ana Maya, Mexico
It can be surprising to be reminded of home when you’re thousands of miles away…. Ruperto Vergara was very surprised when he saw a piece of Chicago in Santa Ana Maya, Mexico, 2,000 miles away!. During his Mexican visit, Vergara came across a Divvy bike in the street. There’s...
37-year-old beat by two women in Lakeview, police say
CHICAGO — A 37-year-old woman was beaten by two women in Lakeview, according to Chicago police. The woman was walking out of a gas station on the 3500 block of North Halsted Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Thursday when two women struck her in the face and stole her purse — containing her credit cards. The […]
Family of toddler who was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier by aunt donates his organs
The toddler who was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier almost three weeks ago was buried yesterday and his family is donating his organs. In an Instagram post, Dantrell Brown, the boy’s father, shared that his son’s heart is going to a child in Canada.
Skokie police: Young boy found walking alone is reunited with family
A young child was found walking alone in north suburban Skokie Friday morning has been reunited, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man dressed like Jesus attacked woman on Brown Line: report
A man who was reportedly dressed like Jesus Christ punched a woman in the mouth while riding a CTA train in Lincoln Park on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. A CPD spokesperson said the victim, 24, was seated on a Brown Line train when the man punched...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sings TikTok karaoke amid 37% increase in violent crime
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made a TikTok video including her singing karaoke while the city experiences a 37% rise in violent crime when compared to 2021.
cwbchicago.com
#44: Chicago man shot and killed 2 people at a party while on bond for attempted murder, prosecutors say
A Chicago man shot and killed two men during a party last week while on bond for attempted murder and on probation for a felony narcotics case, prosecutors said Wednesday. Absalom Coakley was also allegedly carrying a handgun when police arrested him this week in River North. He is the...
CBS News
Group robbed at gunpoint while entering vehicle in Chinatown
CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were robbed while getting into their car in Chinatown Tuesday morning. The robbery happened in the 2400 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Police said the victims, two men, 29 and 26, and two women, 30 and 24, were entering their car...
