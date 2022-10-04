ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
NBC Chicago

5 Cardinals to Hate-Watch This MLB Postseason

5 Cardinals to hate-watch this MLB postseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time since 2019, Chicago will not be represented in the MLB playoffs. To make matters worse, the closest teams for Cubs and White Sox fans to rally behind in October? The St. Louis Cardinals … yeah, don’t hold your breath.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
brewcrewball.com

(not) Beating the Theorem in 2022

It is supposed to tell us how many baseball games a team should be winning based on runs for vs runs against. Some feel it is a more statistically accurate portrayal of how good a baseball team is than their actual record. Last year the Theorem and the Brewers actual win total were in agreement that the Brewers should have won 95 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
brewcrewball.com

Knowledge, Guile, etc. Steel Penny contest #2 Final

The results are in, and both Rock Chalk Brewhawk and Ianhanseter each got 6 of 10 correct. RCB was closer on the Suter wins with 8 over Ianhanseter's 11. Congratulation RCB. I will get you the steel penny!. Special Shout-Out to those who thought Avi Garcia would have a higher...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Taylor Rogers
Corbin Burnes
Andrew Mccutchen
Willy Adames
Hunter Renfroe
Rowdy Tellez
Brad Boxberger
Brandon Woodruff
Kolten Wong
Jace Peterson
FOX Sports

Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals Tuesday

Kansas City Royals (65-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -184, Royals +155; over/under is 7...
CLEVELAND, OH
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: October 4

Chuck Comiskey III was named vice president of the White Sox. He refused to see the team continue to be the laughingstock of the American League, and immediately began to take steps to change things on and off the field. Those changes started to bear fruit as soon as the 1951 season, as the Sox vaulted into contention in the American League. For the next 17 years, through the end of the 1967 campaign, the White Sox produced a winning record and were usually in the running for the pennant — winning it in 1959.
CHICAGO, IL
brewcrewball.com

Submit Your Questions for Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #17

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time to send in your questions for this week’s edition of the Brew Crew Ball Mailbag. What slowly became evident throughout September is now official: the Brewers will not play postseason baseball for the first time since 2017. Minutes after they completed a comeback win against the Diamondbacks on Monday night, the Phillies defeated the Astros to eliminate Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Free Agents#Mvp#Sb Nation Reacts
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals (93-68, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD; Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Pittsburgh is 61-100 overall and 33-47...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Chicago

José Quintana Recommended Cardinals to Cubs' Willson Contreras

Quintana gave Contreras 'strong recommendation' of Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras not only reached out to José Quintana about the Cardinals — as he told NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer — but Quintana provided him a "strong recommendation," according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

A Pair of 4-Run Innings Propel White Sox to 8-3 Win

Lucas Giolito was solid in his final start of the 2022 season. He fanned four and permitted just two hits and two walks. The Chicago White Sox righty finishes his season with an ERA of 4.90 in 161.2 IP. It was a disappointing year for Giolito, who will look to bounce back to his former self in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL

