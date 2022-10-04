Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stuck together: Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks begin to navigate clouded future
MILWAUKEE — More than a week removed from the Diamondbacks’ decision to bring an end to his season, left-hander Madison Bumgarner was asked to reflect on how his year went. He pointed to the good stretches and the bad, settled on the phrase “a little bit of a grind,” and then wondered about the reasons why. ...
St. Louis Cardinals: Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty and Waino’s Dead Arm
What will be the postseason roles for Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty, and Adam Wainwright?. This week, the St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and his coaching staff will be making tough decisions on the postseason roster for the 2022 NL Central Champs. Questions will need to answered across the board for the best of three Wildcard round.
Next White Sox Manager Odds: Bruce Bochy early favorite
A presumptive future Hall of Fame member could replace a current one as the next manager of the Chicago White
Brewers fan goes all out for foul ball on final day of MLB regular season
A fan at American Family Field did everything he could to reach a foul ball during the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
5 Cardinals to Hate-Watch This MLB Postseason
5 Cardinals to hate-watch this MLB postseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time since 2019, Chicago will not be represented in the MLB playoffs. To make matters worse, the closest teams for Cubs and White Sox fans to rally behind in October? The St. Louis Cardinals … yeah, don’t hold your breath.
How did the Brewers do at your three keys to the season? How did your bold predictions fair?
Back in April many of us engaged in a couple of fan posts:. What are your three keys to the season and Three Bold Predictions. How did you do? Were you right? Were you bold?. 1. The left side of the infield is for real. Failed: It wasn't a repeat...
(not) Beating the Theorem in 2022
It is supposed to tell us how many baseball games a team should be winning based on runs for vs runs against. Some feel it is a more statistically accurate portrayal of how good a baseball team is than their actual record. Last year the Theorem and the Brewers actual win total were in agreement that the Brewers should have won 95 games.
Knowledge, Guile, etc. Steel Penny contest #2 Final
The results are in, and both Rock Chalk Brewhawk and Ianhanseter each got 6 of 10 correct. RCB was closer on the Suter wins with 8 over Ianhanseter's 11. Congratulation RCB. I will get you the steel penny!. Special Shout-Out to those who thought Avi Garcia would have a higher...
Cardinals fans were the best in baseball according to TV ratings
ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have claimed a title for the second consecutive year: most-watched team. For the second consecutive season, Nielsen Media Research data showed the Cardinals had the highest rated local television ratings in Major League Baseball. The viewership numbers were up 31% from last year, according to Bally Sports Midwest.
Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals Tuesday
Kansas City Royals (65-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -184, Royals +155; over/under is 7...
Today in White Sox History: October 4
Chuck Comiskey III was named vice president of the White Sox. He refused to see the team continue to be the laughingstock of the American League, and immediately began to take steps to change things on and off the field. Those changes started to bear fruit as soon as the 1951 season, as the Sox vaulted into contention in the American League. For the next 17 years, through the end of the 1967 campaign, the White Sox produced a winning record and were usually in the running for the pennant — winning it in 1959.
Submit Your Questions for Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #17
It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time to send in your questions for this week’s edition of the Brew Crew Ball Mailbag. What slowly became evident throughout September is now official: the Brewers will not play postseason baseball for the first time since 2017. Minutes after they completed a comeback win against the Diamondbacks on Monday night, the Phillies defeated the Astros to eliminate Milwaukee.
Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals (93-68, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD; Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Pittsburgh is 61-100 overall and 33-47...
José Quintana Recommended Cardinals to Cubs' Willson Contreras
Quintana gave Contreras 'strong recommendation' of Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras not only reached out to José Quintana about the Cardinals — as he told NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer — but Quintana provided him a "strong recommendation," according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.
A Pair of 4-Run Innings Propel White Sox to 8-3 Win
Lucas Giolito was solid in his final start of the 2022 season. He fanned four and permitted just two hits and two walks. The Chicago White Sox righty finishes his season with an ERA of 4.90 in 161.2 IP. It was a disappointing year for Giolito, who will look to bounce back to his former self in 2023.
