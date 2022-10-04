Read full article on original website
Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night
Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
FOX43.com
Phillies to face Cardinals in NL Wild Card Series | Here's what to expect
ST. LOUIS — The Philadelphia Phillies have earned an MLB postseason berth for the first time since 2011. As the No. 5 seed in the National League, the Phillies are set to face the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game National League Wild Card Series. The Cardinals will host...
Christian Yelich gets brutally honest after Phillies knock Brewers out of playoff contention
The Milwaukee Brewers were officially eliminated from MLB playoff contention on Monday. They had been chasing the Philadelphia Phillies for the third NL Wild Card spot but ultimately fell just short. Brewers OF Christin Yelich got brutally honest on Milwaukee’s elimination, per Fuzzy and Adam McCalvy on Twitter. “Each...
KSDK
Cardinals lose final regular season game, Wild Card Series begins Friday
PITTSBURGH — Wednesday’s Game Report: Pirates 5, Cardinals 3. With the preliminaries out of the way, the Cardinals can now officially turn their attention to the postseason. A loss to the Pirates on Wednesday in Pittsburgh brought the regular season to a close with a 93-69 record, good...
brewcrewball.com
Brewers Minor League Roundup Week #26
Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players and more. Here is the week 26 roundup. Please note that the AA, High-A, and Low-A seasons have concluded, so there is no recap for the Biloxi Shuckers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, or Carolina Mudcats.
theScore
Brewers' Counsell: Hader trade not an excuse for missing playoffs
The Milwaukee Brewers have missed the postseason for the first time since 2017 despite posting the best record through 50 games in franchise history - and some observers think they know why. Milwaukee was eliminated from postseason contention Monday, and many have pointed to the trade that sent All-Star closer...
tigerdroppings.com
Brewers Fan Dives Down Over Multiple Rows For Foul Ball
That's gonna leave a mark. This Milwaukee Brewers fan put in some serious effort in the team's final game against the Diamondbacks for a mere foul ball...
brewcrewball.com
How did the Brewers do at your three keys to the season? How did your bold predictions fair?
Back in April many of us engaged in a couple of fan posts:. What are your three keys to the season and Three Bold Predictions. How did you do? Were you right? Were you bold?. 1. The left side of the infield is for real. Failed: It wasn't a repeat...
brewcrewball.com
Knowledge, Guile, etc. Steel Penny contest #2 Final
The results are in, and both Rock Chalk Brewhawk and Ianhanseter each got 6 of 10 correct. RCB was closer on the Suter wins with 8 over Ianhanseter's 11. Congratulation RCB. I will get you the steel penny!. Special Shout-Out to those who thought Avi Garcia would have a higher...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Cardinals fans were the best in baseball according to TV ratings
ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have claimed a title for the second consecutive year: most-watched team. For the second consecutive season, Nielsen Media Research data showed the Cardinals had the highest rated local television ratings in Major League Baseball. The viewership numbers were up 31% from last year, according to Bally Sports Midwest.
brewcrewball.com
(not) Beating the Theorem in 2022
It is supposed to tell us how many baseball games a team should be winning based on runs for vs runs against. Some feel it is a more statistically accurate portrayal of how good a baseball team is than their actual record. Last year the Theorem and the Brewers actual win total were in agreement that the Brewers should have won 95 games.
brewcrewball.com
Brewers place Matt Bush on injured list, recall Jason Alexander
The Brewers made a roster move ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Diamondbacks, placing reliever Matt Bush on the injured list and recalling swingman Jason Alexander. The illness will bring a close to Bush’s first season with the Brewers. Milwaukee acquired him at the trade deadline after shipping Josh Hader to the Padres, and the expectation was that Bush’s live arm would be a reliable presence in a high-leverage role.
Royals Review
Royals fire manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred
The Royals have fired manager Mike Matheny after three seasons with the Royals, according to MLB.com writer Anne Rogers. He had a winning percentage of .430 with 165 wins and 219 losses and never finished higher than fourth in the standings or with a winning record in Kansas City. The Royals also dismissed pitching coach Cal Eldred. General Manager J.J. Picollo will address the media tomorrow.
