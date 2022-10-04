ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

The Spun

Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night

Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Milwaukee, WI
brewcrewball.com

Brewers Minor League Roundup Week #26

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players and more. Here is the week 26 roundup. Please note that the AA, High-A, and Low-A seasons have concluded, so there is no recap for the Biloxi Shuckers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, or Carolina Mudcats.
MILWAUKEE, WI
theScore

Brewers' Counsell: Hader trade not an excuse for missing playoffs

The Milwaukee Brewers have missed the postseason for the first time since 2017 despite posting the best record through 50 games in franchise history - and some observers think they know why. Milwaukee was eliminated from postseason contention Monday, and many have pointed to the trade that sent All-Star closer...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Craig Counsell
Eric Lauer
Zac Gallen
Christian Yelich
brewcrewball.com

Knowledge, Guile, etc. Steel Penny contest #2 Final

The results are in, and both Rock Chalk Brewhawk and Ianhanseter each got 6 of 10 correct. RCB was closer on the Suter wins with 8 over Ianhanseter's 11. Congratulation RCB. I will get you the steel penny!. Special Shout-Out to those who thought Avi Garcia would have a higher...
MILWAUKEE, WI
brewcrewball.com

(not) Beating the Theorem in 2022

It is supposed to tell us how many baseball games a team should be winning based on runs for vs runs against. Some feel it is a more statistically accurate portrayal of how good a baseball team is than their actual record. Last year the Theorem and the Brewers actual win total were in agreement that the Brewers should have won 95 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
brewcrewball.com

Brewers place Matt Bush on injured list, recall Jason Alexander

The Brewers made a roster move ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Diamondbacks, placing reliever Matt Bush on the injured list and recalling swingman Jason Alexander. The illness will bring a close to Bush’s first season with the Brewers. Milwaukee acquired him at the trade deadline after shipping Josh Hader to the Padres, and the expectation was that Bush’s live arm would be a reliable presence in a high-leverage role.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Royals Review

Royals fire manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred

The Royals have fired manager Mike Matheny after three seasons with the Royals, according to MLB.com writer Anne Rogers. He had a winning percentage of .430 with 165 wins and 219 losses and never finished higher than fourth in the standings or with a winning record in Kansas City. The Royals also dismissed pitching coach Cal Eldred. General Manager J.J. Picollo will address the media tomorrow.
KANSAS CITY, MO

