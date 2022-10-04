Read full article on original website
Buc-ee’s wants to change the name of a road in Springfield near its new location
A request from Buc-ee’s to change the name of a road leading to its new Springfield location failed at Thursday’s Springfield Planning and Zoning meeting.
In unusual move, City Utilities will pay for Buc-ee’s to bore under I-44
In a move that deviates from the norm with new development projects, Springfield City Utilities footed the bill for part of the cost of running utilities to a mega gas station and convenience store. City Utilities Chief Economic Development Officer Dean Thompson explained the move to pay for a dig...
House of Hope in Branson, Mo., to begin construction, facility upgrades after special use permit approval Tuesday
Rural Missouri schools with placed post secondary advisers seeing increase in college enrollment rates. Thousands are expected to attend Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mount Vernon, Mo. Driver arrested after crashing into pole at busy Springfield intersection Thursday night. Police arrested a driver for suspected of driving under the...
Driver arrested after crashing into pole at busy Springfield intersection Thursday night
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a driver suspected of driving under the influence after striking a pole in Springfield. Officers responded to the crash Thursday night near Sunshine and Campbell. Investigators say another driver hit the bumper that fell off the crashed vehicle. Police say both drivers did not...
Neighbors in a Greene County neighborhood fear for their lives with unlikely neighbors
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in Greene County’s Marlborough Manor subdivision fear for their lives just living next to one home. Neighbors said over the years, the house has had constant fires, hundreds of cars coming and going, and people walking around outside with large weapons. One neighbor, James Herring, said he set up a dozen security cameras because of the issues.
On Your Side: Bass Pro Shops apologizes for Garth Brooks concert problems; ‘Will make it right’
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks fans who had problems at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena concerts are getting an apology. After this On Your Side report, Bass Pro managers told us they’ll make it right. While thousands of concert-goers arrived early and had no problems, other fans told us they never made it inside or arrived at the very end of the concert because of traffic and shuttle problems.
Family of pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield says he was “trying to start a better life”
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday. Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash. Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road...
Arrest Made in Springfield Shots-Fired Call
Springfield Police have arrested a man during a shots fired call at a city park. Officers arrested Fiedell Williams on a warrant for a drug charge in Greene County when they were called to Grant Beach Park around three Thursday morning. Williams and another man were seen running from the...
Fatal Crash Near Buffalo
(KTTS News) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt – including a baby boy – after a crash in Dallas County. The Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Jeremiah White from Elkland died when his SUV crossed the center of the road on Hays Road three miles east of Buffalo and hit a car head-on.
Fall festivals! What is going on in Springfield this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Interstate crash ends with injury, closure
UPDATE: I-44 has been cleared and both lanes are open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash has closed both lanes of westbound I-44 around exit 88.0, near Strafford. According to Ozarks Traffic, a crash past Exit 88 around mile marker 86.7 has closed I-44 and backed up traffic for at least one mile. According to Missouri […]
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
4 Spots to Shop You’ll Only Find in Branson
Find all you need at these wonderfully unique novelty stores. Nestled in the heart of the Ozark Mountains lies the charming town of Branson, Missouri where unspoiled nature and idyllic scenery surround four one-of-a-kind shops you’ll only find here. An Extraordinary Emporium. In 1961, Dick and June Hartley’s dream...
Empty the Shelters weekend at the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri
The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding an Empty the Shelters initiative Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8.
Hartville fire kills one person Friday morning
HARTVILLE, Mo. – One person was found dead following a fire early Friday morning. The Wright County Sheriff’s office said firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire on Alma Road just outside of Hartville before dawn on October 7. Firefighters were able to put out the flames around 4:30 am and found that the […]
How much money Missouri’s medical marijuana program has raised in taxes
A new report from a medical marijuana business association said there are more than 200,000 patients who use medical marijuana in Missouri and sales have raised millions for veterans' health care.
‘It feels like the loss of an icon’: neighbors react after historic Springfield home is torn down
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – University Heights is known as one of several historic neighborhoods in town. “The University Heights area was the next iteration of the Phelps Grove Park area,” said local historian John Sellars of the History Museum on the Square. “A very pastoral beautiful area with nice big houses. National Street was a little […]
U. S Marshals Arrest Man Charged With D-W-I
U-S Marshals have arrested a man wanted in a deadly D-W-I crash last year. The Greene County prosecutor charged 49 year old Donald Pierce Jr. with second degree murder and driving while intoxicated. Marshals arrested Pierce at a residence on South Jefferson in Springfield where he was reported hiding. Last...
Neighbors say this area of Springfield has become more dangerous
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – General Goings has been in west-central Springfield for more than a decade. But he said the neighborhood isn’t what it used to be. “This neighborhood was quiet. But here lately, in the last four years, four or five years, it’s been heavy with drugs,” said Goings. Springfield police were at a home […]
Branson hero dog saves dad during stroke
BRANSON, Mo. – A Branson couple were sleeping in bed when suddenly their dog began biting one of them. The dog was trying to warn them that something was wrong. On October 4, Tracy Leach was already asleep when her dog, Rocky, began biting her hand around 1:25 a.m. “I kept saying, you know, Rocky… […]
