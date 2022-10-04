ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taney County, MO

Taney County, MO
KYTV

Neighbors in a Greene County neighborhood fear for their lives with unlikely neighbors

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in Greene County’s Marlborough Manor subdivision fear for their lives just living next to one home. Neighbors said over the years, the house has had constant fires, hundreds of cars coming and going, and people walking around outside with large weapons. One neighbor, James Herring, said he set up a dozen security cameras because of the issues.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Bass Pro Shops apologizes for Garth Brooks concert problems; ‘Will make it right’

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks fans who had problems at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena concerts are getting an apology. After this On Your Side report, Bass Pro managers told us they’ll make it right. While thousands of concert-goers arrived early and had no problems, other fans told us they never made it inside or arrived at the very end of the concert because of traffic and shuttle problems.
RIDGEDALE, MO
933kwto.com

Arrest Made in Springfield Shots-Fired Call

Springfield Police have arrested a man during a shots fired call at a city park. Officers arrested Fiedell Williams on a warrant for a drug charge in Greene County when they were called to Grant Beach Park around three Thursday morning. Williams and another man were seen running from the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Garth Brooks
KTTS

Fatal Crash Near Buffalo

(KTTS News) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt – including a baby boy – after a crash in Dallas County. The Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Jeremiah White from Elkland died when his SUV crossed the center of the road on Hays Road three miles east of Buffalo and hit a car head-on.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Interstate crash ends with injury, closure

UPDATE: I-44 has been cleared and both lanes are open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash has closed both lanes of westbound I-44 around exit 88.0, near Strafford. According to Ozarks Traffic, a crash past Exit 88 around mile marker 86.7 has closed I-44 and backed up traffic for at least one mile. According to Missouri […]
STRAFFORD, MO
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
leisuregrouptravel.com

4 Spots to Shop You’ll Only Find in Branson

Find all you need at these wonderfully unique novelty stores. Nestled in the heart of the Ozark Mountains lies the charming town of Branson, Missouri where unspoiled nature and idyllic scenery surround four one-of-a-kind shops you’ll only find here. An Extraordinary Emporium. In 1961, Dick and June Hartley’s dream...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Hartville fire kills one person Friday morning

HARTVILLE, Mo. – One person was found dead following a fire early Friday morning. The Wright County Sheriff’s office said firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire on Alma Road just outside of Hartville before dawn on October 7. Firefighters were able to put out the flames around 4:30 am and found that the […]
HARTVILLE, MO
933kwto.com

U. S Marshals Arrest Man Charged With D-W-I

U-S Marshals have arrested a man wanted in a deadly D-W-I crash last year. The Greene County prosecutor charged 49 year old Donald Pierce Jr. with second degree murder and driving while intoxicated. Marshals arrested Pierce at a residence on South Jefferson in Springfield where he was reported hiding. Last...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Branson hero dog saves dad during stroke

BRANSON, Mo. – A Branson couple were sleeping in bed when suddenly their dog began biting one of them. The dog was trying to warn them that something was wrong. On October 4, Tracy Leach was already asleep when her dog, Rocky, began biting her hand around 1:25 a.m. “I kept saying, you know, Rocky… […]
BRANSON, MO

