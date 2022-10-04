ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

State taxes helped lead Tyreek Hill to Dolphins over Jets

By Billy Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9AD9_0iM5kdFK00

The New York Jets play their first divisional game this week against the Miami Dolphins. When they do, they’ll face a receiver they almost landed this offseason via trade.

When the Kansas City Chiefs were looking to trade WR Tyreek Hill, the two teams that became the most-likely destination for Hill were the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins. With the Dolphins heading to New York this week, the media took the opportunity to ask Hill about his decision to be traded to the Dolphins instead of the Jets and how close he actually came to becoming a Jet. It all boils down to money.

“It was very close to happening,” Hill said. “Just those state taxes, man. I had to make a grown-up decision.”

In this case, there are no state taxes to worry about. Florida does not have any state income taxes while New Jersey taxes 10.75 percent on individuals making more than $5 million per year. Hill’s new contract he signed with the Dolphins averages $30 million per year. Had he signed that deal with the Jets, he would have been taxed $3 million by the state of New Jersey. (H/T Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post)

Earlier this year, Drew Rosenhaus, Hill’s agent, also noted that the Jets were close to landing Hill, saying “There was a time when we were talking to [the Jets] — it was almost a done deal.” He added, “So the Dolphins got in in the nick of time there to get this done, and I give them a lot of credit because a lot goes into this type of contract.”

Those pesky taxes always get in the way.

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field

Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New Jersey State
City
Florida, MO
City
Miami, MO
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
Page Six

Tom Brady doesn’t ‘give a s–t how well’ quarterback son Jack plays football

Tom Brady’s son Jack may be following in his dad’s quarterback footsteps, but the NFL player isn’t putting pressure on the 15-year-old. “I don’t give a s–t how well he does,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said in Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” Brady, 45, called Jack’s games a “treat,” explaining, “Getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me. … I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends.” The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player referred to his eldest child as “a grinder...
NFL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Rosenhaus
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#The New York Jets#The Miami Dolphins#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New York Post
The Spun

Cowboys Rookie Could Be On Verge Of Returning Soon

The Dallas Cowboys aren't having any issues on the defensive side of the football, make no mistake about it. Nonetheless, help could be on the way for Dan Quinn's unit. ESPN's Todd Archer believes the Cowboys could open the practice window for rookie linebacker Damone Clark as early as this Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player

The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

5 Jets players the Miami Dolphins need to account for on Sunday

The Miami Dolphins will face a Jets team that may finally be finding their footing in the Robert Saleh era but five players stand out as ones Miami has to take care of. They were epic battles that spanned over a decade. Quarterback duos that made great defenses look like nobodies. The Dolphins and Jets have a long and storied rivalry but lately, Miami has owned the series.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Kearse set for comeback, Prescott sits out practice, Gallup's bad bathroom break

The lineup for Sunday’s showdown in Los Angeles is coming into focus. Jayron Kearse looks to be ready to reclaim his spot in what he calls the top safety group in the league, but Dak Prescott appears to be headed for another week of headset duty. A rookie linebacker is finally practicing, and the team now has two specialists filling in for lost long snapper Jake McQuaide. The full injury report for Wednesday has a few other names to keep an eye on, as well, leading up to Sunday.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
209K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy