Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Hurricane Ian exposes an insurance crisis that's much bigger than Florida
Hurricane Ian was still lashing southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon when NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins predicted that the damage and power outages would prevent tens of thousands (if not hundreds of thousands) of Floridians from returning home any time soon. Ian had winds of only 75 mph Monday, but...
CNBC
Hurricane Ian is a reminder for all homeowners to check their insurance for coverage of natural disasters
Ian slammed into Florida's southwestern coast Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane, causing widespread flooding and wind damage. If you own your home, whether it's in an area prone to hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, hail or wildfires, it's important to know what your insurance covers and excludes. Flood insurance generally needs...
AOL Corp
FEMA chief on deaths from Hurricane Ian: Storm was ‘fairly unpredictable’
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell noted that Hurricane Ian was “fairly unpredictable” as it approached landfall in Florida when asked on Sunday about the death toll from the storm. Criswell, who appeared on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday, told host Jon Karl that while officials knew...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Weather Channel
The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath
Homes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. Photos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
iheart.com
'Unlivable' Homes On Islands, 'Alligators Running Around' Amid Ian Recovery
Sanibel Island, one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian, is now cut off from the Florida peninsula, which has resulted in a heavy presence of alligators and snakes, as rescue efforts continue. “There are a lot places that are not livable. There are places off their foundation, and...
VP Kamala Harris dodges question asking about dispersing Hurricane Ian relief based on 'equity'
Vice President Kamala Harris didn't answer a question asking her to clarify comments she made on Friday when she said that "equity" will be taken into account for hurricane relief.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ian before and after: Videos show Florida devastation in Fort Myers, Sanibel Island
Videos showing before and after images from Florida show how quickly Hurricane Ian flooded parts of Fort Myers and Sanibel Island after the storm made landfall.
Florida Gov. DeSantis says ‘national regime media’ wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa
His General Election opponent condemned the “disgusting” remarks.
Hurricane Ian has insurance crime experts warning car-buyers over flood-damaged vehicles
An untold number of vehicles were flooded by Hurricane Ian, and an insurance group is now warning car-buyers of the risk of fraud when those cars are sold.
Washington Examiner
Hurricane Ian updates: Florida sheriff says 'fatalities are in the hundreds' after monster storm
After Hurricane Ian swept through Florida on Thursday, the storm left millions without power, and officials are predicting there may be hundreds of fatalities. “Fatalities are in the hundreds,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told Good Morning America on Thursday. Ian was moving northeast across Florida at about 8...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Damage left by Hurricane Ian in parts of Florida’s west coast unimaginable
Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and obliterating a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as rain fell and waters rose. Floodwaters rose waist-high near Orlando, far inland,...
Jim Cantore is in Florida and warns of billions in damage from Ian, now a Cat 3 hurricane
Millions of people could be impacted by Ian from Naples to Tampa Bay and north through Georgia and South Carolina.
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage
Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation. On Wednesday, Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. After racing across the peninsula and going out into the Atlantic Ocean, the storm made a second landfall — this time as a Category 1 hurricane — in South Carolina on Friday.At least 28 people died due to the storm, and many more were left without a home. New photos show the extensive damage from what could be one of the strongest storms to have ever hit the U.S.:
Photos and videos show the destruction Hurricane Ian is causing on the ground in Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, and the storm has already caused major flooding in Fort Myers.
Report: FEMA mismanaged Puerto Rico hurricane relief funds after Maria
President Biden's visit to Puerto Rico on Monday came as a new report detailed how the Federal Emergency Management Agency mismanaged millions in funds to help the island's residents after the devastating Hurricane Maria in 2017. The big picture: Puerto Rico is still reeling from the destruction left by Hurricane...
Hurricane Ian: Hundreds rescued in southwest Florida as death toll continues to rise
Hurricane Ian has finally slowed to a post-tropical cyclone bringing heavy rains and winds to Virginia on Saturday.Florida’s death toll jumped to 65 people from the devastating storm as search and rescue efforts continued. So far, hundreds of stranded people have been rescued. The storm made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday close to the city of Fort Myers. It was downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved across the state but regained strength over the Atlantic Ocean, reaching Category 1 hurricane status again. The storm then made landfall again in South Carolina, north...
Hurricane Ian: TikTokers livestream devastation as category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida
TikTok livestreams are giving millions of viewers a real-time glimpse of the power and fury of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of accounts aired footage on the social media platform’s livestream feature of pounding waves, levelled buildings, and storm surge as 150mph winds from the Category 4 hurricane swept through the Sunshine State.Some of the TikTokers are defying orders to remain indoors or evacuate from parts of southwest Florida that were expected to bear the brunt of the hurricane’s devastation.Jason Diver, who runs a fishing charter business out of Naples, posted a...
Comments / 0