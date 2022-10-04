Read full article on original website
Related
The White House’s new ‘AI Bill of Rights’ plans to tackle racist and biased algorithms
Experts call it a good first step, but much more will need to happen. Deposit PhotosThe roadmap towards American data privacy is a good start, but not legally binding.
Biden signs bill to avert shutdown, send $12B more to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine after lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight Friday. The bill passed the...
Biden approves $625 million additional assistance for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. announced plans on Tuesday to provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, a package that includes additional advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia. President Joe Biden provided details on the...
PC Magazine
White House AI Bill of Rights Looks to Rein in 'Unaccountable' Algorithms
A lengthy statement of AI policy principles announced Tuesday by the White House doesn’t actually say, “An AI may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm,” but it might as well lead off with that sentence. This "Blueprint...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ford offers $80 million to fight global authoritarianism
The Ford Foundation will commit $80 million over the next five years to work that strengthens nonprofits fighting against authoritarian regimes. Such groups are struggling in the face of governments that are restricting the right to protest, hobbling nonprofit organizations with an avalanche of bureaucratic requirements meant to stymie their effectiveness, and threatening the safety of people who work for such groups, Helena Hofbauer Balmori, director of Ford’s international civic engagement and government work and director of the new grant-making effort, announced Tuesday.
Justice Jackson makes Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made her first appearance on the Supreme Court bench in a brief courtroom ceremony Friday, three days before the start of the high court's new term. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses attended the invitation-only ceremonial investiture for...
US government sent more than $28M to Chinese entities for research, Stefanik-requested GAO study finds
A study requested by top House Republicans found that the U.S. government sent more than $28 million to Chinese entities for research and other development between 2015 and 2021.
Biden warns of nuclear Armageddon; risk highest since '62 crisis
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records.
🎥Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of marijuana
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden's move also covers thousands convicted...
Senators call for stronger rules on off-the-books school suspension
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic senators urged the Education Department on Wednesday to strengthen regulations against quietly excluding kids from class because of behaviors related to a disability — a practice known as informal removal. Since the pandemic began, parents of kids with disabilities say the practice is on...
U.S. national debt tops $31 trillion for first time
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s gross national debt has surpassed $31 trillion, according to a U.S. Treasury report released Tuesday that logs America’s daily finances. Edging closer to the statutory ceiling of roughly $31.4 trillion — an artificial cap Congress placed on the U.S. government’s ability to borrow — the debt numbers hit an already tenuous economy facing high inflation, rising interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Friday briefing: Iran’s fierce protests are in their third week – with no sign of slowing down
Nationwide protests in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by morality police (which we covered here last week), have entered their third week and they show no signs of slowing down. Iran’s president has stated that the government will not accept chaos on the streets – an all too clear indication that the violent crackdown on protests will continue.
U.S. condemns N. Korea's decision to fire ballistic missile over Japan
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday conducted its longest-ever weapons test, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and could reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and beyond, forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains. The South Korean and U.S....
Clergy strive to reconcile politically divided congregations
One member of Rabbi David Wolpe’s diverse congregation left because Wolpe would not preach sermons criticizing Donald Trump. Scores of others left over resentment with the synagogue’s rules for combating COVID-19. But Wolpe remains steadfast in his resolve to avoid politics when he preaches at Sinai Temple in Los Angeles.
U.S. spending $290 million on drug for nuclear emergencies
WASHINGTON —As part of long-standing, ongoing efforts to be better prepared to save lives following radiological and nuclear emergencies, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is purchasing a supply of the drug Nplate from Amgen USA Inc., according to a media release from the agency this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. redeploys aircraft carrier as N Korea flies warplanes after missile launches
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea flew 12 warplanes near its border with South Korea on Thursday, prompting the South to scramble 30 military planes in response, Seoul officials said. The highly unusual incident came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of missile tests in less than two weeks.
Army Times
US Army eyes new ways to evaluate autonomous vehicles
WASHINGTON — With competition to field the U.S. Army’s light robotic combat vehicle starting in the third quarter of 2023, the project’s programmers are working on new testing and evaluation criteria to certify the technology. Although autonomous vehicles have slowly made their way into the commercial realm,...
Yellen says development banks need overhauling to deal with global challenges
Development banks need new strategies to address problems that cut across national borders, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
China's space footprint in South America fuels security concerns
China has expanded its use of satellite ground stations in South America, leading multiple governments to express concern about Beijing's intentions, according to a new report. Why it matters: China's space program has close but opaque ties to the country's military, fueling concerns that ostensibly civilian facilities could also be...
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0