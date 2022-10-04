Read full article on original website
WaPo gives Sen. Patty Murray 'Four Pinocchios' for saying Republicans plan to 'end' Social Security, Medicare
The Washington Post handed down four "Pinocchios" to Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., for her claim warning of the "end" Social Security and Medicare if Republicans take control of Congress. Murray, who is fighting in a tightening reelection battle against GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley, tweeted on Sunday, "Republicans plan to end...
71 House Democrats warn Pelosi against including Manchin's permitting deal in government funding bill
Nearly a third of House Democrats warned Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday against tying this month's must-pass government funding bill to legislation spurring oil and gas drilling that is desired by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Seventy-one House Democrats penned a letter to Pelosi, D-Calif., warning that the bill's inclusion will...
Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
The Senate Just Quietly Passed a Major Climate Treaty
What if the Senate passed an international climate treaty—a pact so powerful that it could avert nearly 1 degree Fahrenheit of global warming—and nobody noticed?. That’s more or less what happened a week ago. Last Wednesday, the Senate ratified the Kigali Amendment, a treaty that will phase out the world’s use of hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, a climate pollutant used as an industrial refrigerant and in sprayable consumer products. Because HFCs are hundreds of thousands of times more potent at capturing heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, the Kigali Amendment, which has already been adopted by 137 countries, is the most significant environmental treaty that the United States has joined in at least a decade.
The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans
CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Liz Cheney is the only Republican member of Congress to explicitly condemn Trump's racist remarks about Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao— but disapproval among the GOP is growing
A growing number of conservatives are condemning Donald Trump's most recent Truth Social diatribe. Trump referred to former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao with a racist nickname. Rep. Liz Cheney and several former Trump White House aides and advisors have denounced the post. Several prominent conservatives this week denounced former...
Karoline Leavitt, who could become the youngest elected congresswoman, calls out 'extreme' Democrats
A Trump-aligned Republican who may become the youngest woman elected to Congress told Fox News following her primary victory that she feels confident going into the general election because Democrats' priorities are not aligned with those of the American people. Former Trump administration press official Karoline Leavitt, 25, was declared...
Republicans are threatening to tank Manchin's pro-oil bill over 'bad blood' from climate deal
The federal government is nearing the end of its fiscal year, which means Congress is scrambling to put together a stop-gap spending bill designed to last until they can pass a budget (or longer-term funding extension). The Senate appears likely to add $12 billion in funding for Ukraine's war effort and about $6 billion more in disaster relief funds, while Republicans have essentially rejected President Biden's requests for $22 billion for COVID-19 needs and $4.5 billion to fight monkeypox.
White House declines to call Mitch McConnell a 'MAGA' Republican
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will no longer provide examples of so-called "Make America Great Again" Republicans from the podium after naming and shaming Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last week.
Pennsylvania Democrat says having all-octogenarian House leadership has put him at ease about the president running in 2024: 'To me, Joe Biden is young'
Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle said he's fine with having an 80-plus year old Biden running in 2024. "I serve in Congress. To me, Joe Biden is young," Boyle said, referring to aging House leaders. House Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer, and Jim Clyburn are all in their early 80s.
Zinke put on defensive over past lies in US House debate
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke faced sharp attacks for past dishonesty from his Democratic opponent in a Montana U.S. House race debate on Thursday night, as the Republican sought to downplay recent reports from federal investigators who said he lied to them in two separate cases.
Democrats think GOP governors may torpedo Republicans with immigrant moves
Democrats say GOP governors sending migrants to liberal cities in blue states are making a political mistake, potentially turning the issue of immigration and the border into a loser for Republicans. They say sending plane- and busloads of men, women and children to unfamiliar cities with the promise of jobs...
Democrats’ midterm troubles in Nevada could mirror nationwide issues as economy bolsters GOP: New York Times
The New York Times reported that issues the Democratic Party faces in Nevada is a ‘microcosm’ of nationwide problems as the struggling economy helps Republicans.
Trump and GOP defend Herschel Walker after abortion accusation rocks Georgia Senate race
Former President Donald Trump and leaders of top GOP political organizations defended Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker after he was accused of paying for a woman's abortion years earlier. Walker called the report "a flat-out lie" and vowed to file a defamation lawsuit against the news outlet that published it.
George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea
Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
Republicans have opposed our plan to fix immigration, says House member
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-NY, discusses legislative gains for the Democrats, the impact of inflation on the economy and how Democrats are fighting inflation and why he says Republicans are fighting Democrats on fixing immigration.Oct. 6, 2022.
