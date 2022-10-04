ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Independent

Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
The Atlantic

The Senate Just Quietly Passed a Major Climate Treaty

What if the Senate passed an international climate treaty—a pact so powerful that it could avert nearly 1 degree Fahrenheit of global warming—and nobody noticed?. That’s more or less what happened a week ago. Last Wednesday, the Senate ratified the Kigali Amendment, a treaty that will phase out the world’s use of hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, a climate pollutant used as an industrial refrigerant and in sprayable consumer products. Because HFCs are hundreds of thousands of times more potent at capturing heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, the Kigali Amendment, which has already been adopted by 137 countries, is the most significant environmental treaty that the United States has joined in at least a decade.
CNN

The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans

CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
Business Insider

Liz Cheney is the only Republican member of Congress to explicitly condemn Trump's racist remarks about Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao— but disapproval among the GOP is growing

A growing number of conservatives are condemning Donald Trump's most recent Truth Social diatribe. Trump referred to former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao with a racist nickname. Rep. Liz Cheney and several former Trump White House aides and advisors have denounced the post. Several prominent conservatives this week denounced former...
The Week

Republicans are threatening to tank Manchin's pro-oil bill over 'bad blood' from climate deal

The federal government is nearing the end of its fiscal year, which means Congress is scrambling to put together a stop-gap spending bill designed to last until they can pass a budget (or longer-term funding extension). The Senate appears likely to add $12 billion in funding for Ukraine's war effort and about $6 billion more in disaster relief funds, while Republicans have essentially rejected President Biden's requests for $22 billion for COVID-19 needs and $4.5 billion to fight monkeypox.
