News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company outage
NEBRASKA -- Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company was experiencing an all-service area outage, but all should be up and running. NNTC said on Facebook that all internet and phones are down at this time, and there is not an estimated time of when services will be restored. They said they are...
Nebraska man sentenced to 18 months in prison
A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for online threats he made against Colorado's top elections official.
mystar106.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
Iowa, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
KETV.com
Nebraska Lottery ticket sales down in 2022, according to state audit
LINCOLN, Neb. — After a record 2021, lottery ticket sales were down by over $3 million in Nebraska, according to a state audit. In the 2021 fiscal year, Nebraska Lottery sold $205,282,690 in tickets. In the 2022 fiscal year, that fell to $202,265,188. According to the audit, the overall...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskans to fly flags half-staff for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
NEBRASKA -- On Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that all flags - U.S. and Nebraska - are to be flown at half-staff for a three day period. Flags will be at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday. Ricketts said flags will be flown at...
norfolkneradio.com
Project Homeless Connect takes place this Friday
Project Homeless Connect is a nationwide event aimed to help those who need it the most. Lacy Kimes is the coordinator for Project Homeless Connect in Norfolk and says there is a big need in Norfolk and northeastern Nebraska for these services, with the biggest need being affordable housing. "Homelessness...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol investigating body found near Harvard
HARVARD, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol said they've started an investigation after finding a body near Harvard on Wednesday. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard — along Road 26 in Clay County. The Clay County...
Families scrambling as Emergency Rental Assistance Program ends in Nebraska
With the state's decision to not take a second round of the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding, families and individuals scramble as they face eviction over the next month.
Rental aid is now gone for 91 of Nebraska's 93 counties
Gov. Ricketts's office said he is sticking with his decision to not apply for a second round of funding.
News Channel Nebraska
Bovee Fire nearly contained
HALSEY, Neb. -- After burning nearly 19,000 acres, the Bovee Fire in central Nebraska is now 94 percent contained. Fire officials said a total of 18,861 acres have been burnt by the wildfire, which was a slight reduction from the number given Wednesday. Officials said the alteration was made due to better mapping.
WOWT
CHI Health patient procedure canceled without notice due to IT security incident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ongoing information technology issue at CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska is having an impact on some patients. The IT issue began Monday and CHI Health says the organization’s parent company, Common Spirit Health is managing the issue. But for patients like John Farnan, it’s...
kscj.com
NEBRASKA WOMAN CHARGED IN PLOT TO MURDER 5 PEOPLE
INVESTIGATORS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED A WOMAN FOLLOWING THE DISCOVERY OF AN ATTEMPTED MURDER PLOT INVOLVING FIVE POTENTIAL VICTIMS. LAST WEEK THE GOSPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED A REPORT FROM A CONCERNED CITIZEN REGARDING SUSPICIOUS COMMENTS MADE BY AN ELWOOD WOMAN. A NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATOR,...
WOWT
NSP investigates body found near Harvard, foul play suspected
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation with the Nebraska State Patrol is ongoing after a body was found dead Tuesday morning. A person reported the body to Clay County Sheriff’s Office when they found the body working in the area near Harvard according to the release. Officials say...
News Channel Nebraska
NCN Thursday morning brief
Stay up to date with all the latest news from all over Nebraska!
KSNB Local4
Big changes coming to the area as the week goes on
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For most of the area one more warm and breezy day is on tap. The majority of the area will get highs back into the low to mid 80s. Winds will be quite breezy out of the south southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. In western and northwestern portions of the Local4 viewing area, the slight chances of rain this morning will begin to pick up later today. We’ll then start to see the rain and isolated thunderstorm chance make a push eastward this evening and overnight, spreading into more of Central to Northeast Nebraska by tomorrow morning. Look for lows tomorrow morning mostly in the low to mid 50s.
This Is Nebraska's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
