ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

New York State Joins California in Banning Gas-Powered Vehicles

New York State is joining California in banning all sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 that politicians and environmental groups say will help speed up efforts to reduce greenhouse emissions and get more electric vehicles on the road. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced on Thursday that she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Jalopnik

Gas Prices On the Rise In Parts of the U.S. Due to High Demand and Low Supplies

I fear the uptick many Americans are seeing in gas prices won’t be slowing down anytime soon. While much of the increase in prices have been centered around the West Coast, those higher prices are spreading to more and more states across the country. The national average gas price now sits at $3.81 per gallon, and much of the U.S. is seeing prices far higher than that, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Trucking Companies#Mexican#Alphabet Inc#Waymo Via
AOL Corp

Gas prices in California 'are retesting their 2022 highs,' pushing up national average

Gas prices in California are heading painfully higher once again, sending the national average up for the second straight week to over $3.80 per gallon. The average price for a gallon of gas in California was $6.41 on Tuesday, according to AAA, roughly $0.03 short of the record set in June. In Los Angeles County, the average price for a gallon of gas was $6.46 compared to the national average of $3.81.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

US wind, solar tripled over the past decade: analysis

The United States generated three times as much renewable electricity from the sun and wind last year in comparison to 2012, a new analysis has found. Seven states alone now produce enough electricity from these sources, as well as geothermal energy, to cover half of their consumption, according to an online energy dashboard made public on Thursday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy