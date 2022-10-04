Read full article on original website
Elon Musk company wants to dump millions of gallons of treated wastewater in Texas
A Musk-affiliated LLC has filed a request to dump 142,500 gallons per day near Bastrop.
FOXBusiness
Marco Rubio says California electric car plan 'self-defeating': People will be 'charging their cars with coal'
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., dismissed California's intent to ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2035, arguing that until there is new battery technology, electric cars will still be relying on fossil fuels for power. During a press conference held at Resurrection Muscle Cars in West Palm Beach, Fla., Rubio fielded...
New York State Joins California in Banning Gas-Powered Vehicles
New York State is joining California in banning all sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 that politicians and environmental groups say will help speed up efforts to reduce greenhouse emissions and get more electric vehicles on the road. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced on Thursday that she...
This solar-powered electric car cleans carbon from the air as it drives
Built by students at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, the Zem prototype captures carbon while driving.
A massive supertanker uses 9.8 percent less fuel and saves 2,900 tons of C02 emissions each trip, thanks to its sails
The "crude carrier class" has enhanced sailing performance in wind and waves.
Jalopnik
Gas Prices On the Rise In Parts of the U.S. Due to High Demand and Low Supplies
I fear the uptick many Americans are seeing in gas prices won’t be slowing down anytime soon. While much of the increase in prices have been centered around the West Coast, those higher prices are spreading to more and more states across the country. The national average gas price now sits at $3.81 per gallon, and much of the U.S. is seeing prices far higher than that, according to AAA.
84 undocumented migrants rescued in Texas from semi-truck, according to sheriff
Eighty-four undocumented migrants have been rescued from a semi-truck in southern Texas, according to a tweet from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.
Washington Examiner
Youngkin energy plan calls for legislation to ditch California vehicle standards
Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants his state to repeal a legislative mandate conforming Virginia 's vehicle standards to California 's on the basis that it could make a "disastrous combination" in conjunction with an evolving grid. Youngkin, a Republican, released a 2022 energy plan Monday recommending legislators to reevaluate the Virginia...
US generates three times as much renewable energy as it did 10 years ago
Last year the U.S. produced three times as much renewable electricity from solar and wind sources than it did a around decade before, according to research released Thursday by Environment America Research & Policy Center and Frontier Group.
News On 6
Oklahoma, Federal Government Working To Plug Orphaned Wells Across The State
The federal government and the state of Oklahoma are taking steps to plug orphaned wells across the state. Orphaned wells are oil wells that no longer extract fossil fuels and don't have an operator. The reason these orphaned wells may no longer have an operator could be for a variety...
AOL Corp
Gas prices in California 'are retesting their 2022 highs,' pushing up national average
Gas prices in California are heading painfully higher once again, sending the national average up for the second straight week to over $3.80 per gallon. The average price for a gallon of gas in California was $6.41 on Tuesday, according to AAA, roughly $0.03 short of the record set in June. In Los Angeles County, the average price for a gallon of gas was $6.46 compared to the national average of $3.81.
US wind, solar tripled over the past decade: analysis
The United States generated three times as much renewable electricity from the sun and wind last year in comparison to 2012, a new analysis has found. Seven states alone now produce enough electricity from these sources, as well as geothermal energy, to cover half of their consumption, according to an online energy dashboard made public on Thursday.
