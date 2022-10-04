Read full article on original website
Rosalyn Fung Coaching: Abundance Warrior nominated for National Entrepreneur of the Year Award and Champion Award
Rosalyn Fung is getting recognition on a National scale. The Business from the Heart Awards celebrate and commend heart-centred business owners and their teams across Canada. Small businesses are the lifeblood of Alberta and Canada and it’s essential to honour their efforts. The CEO and owner of Rosalyn Fung...
In a New Audio Interview, Toni Loudenbeck of Traders News Source Interviews James Sapirstein CEO, First Wave BioPharma, Inc.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new CEO interview with First Wave BioPharma. Toni had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview with...
Orchid Insurance promotes Onkar Kumar to chief digital and information officer
VERO BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Orchid Underwriters Agency, LLC (“Orchid Insurance”), among the largest independent managing general underwriters, has promoted Onkar Kumar to be its chief digital and information officer. Kumar will use his 24 years of experience developing innovative IT solutions to oversee all aspects of technology, digital experience, product delivery, data analytics, and cybersecurity and technology operations at Orchid. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005973/en/ Onkar Kumar, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Orchid Insurance (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Versapay Appoints Fintech Veteran as New Chief Product Officer (CPO)
Versapay, the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR), announced today the appointment of Craig Walker as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Walker will own product strategy and execution to deliver advancements in the company’s accounts receivable automation technology and payment network that connects nearly a million buyers and suppliers.
thefastmode.com
BT Partners with Cisco to Launch Equipment Recycling Scheme
BT announced a new programme aimed at reducing business customers’ e-waste by recycling end-of-life equipment and helping them achieve their targets for a circular economy. It is the latest step in BT Group’s Manifesto pledge to move to circular products, networks and operations by 2030, and then extend this across its supply chain by 2040.
Blue.cloud Appoints Former ThoughtSpot Regional Director, Bill Tennant, as Chief Revenue Officer
Executive technology leader will work with sales and delivery teams to drive customer success, generate revenue growth, and invest in key partnerships. Blue.cloud, a digital transformation company and global leader in cloud-native solutions today announced the appointment of Bill Tennant as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The appointment comes after 185% YoY revenue growth in 2021, along with a recent private equity investment from Hudson Hill Capital, and will be integral to Blue.cloud’s global growth initiatives.
Light & Wonder Advances Its Cross-Platform Vision With the Acquisition of House Advantage Assets
Acquisition Enhances Light & Wonder’s Market Leading Systems Business with Differentiated Omnichannel Player Loyalty Solutions. House Advantage Founder and CEO Jon Wolfe to Serve as SVP and President, Global Systems and Services at Light & Wonder. Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W” or the “Company”),...
Investment Ark Is A One Stop Financing And Investment Consultancy For Startups And Investors Worldwide
The firm helps match startups and investors to build the perfect partnership. Investment Ark, a VC fundraising advisory firm, has become the go-to solution for early and growth stage startups across the planet. The company has a track record of working with the leading startups in emerging technologies such as B2B SaaS, cloud infrastructure, machine learning, artificial intelligence, XR, mobile, and others. It also helps investors find the best startups enabling them to build a profitable partnership.
Smarty Named Among Fastest-Growing Companies in Utah Valley by BusinessQ
Smarty, a leader in location data intelligence, was named in the 2022 UV50 as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in Utah Valley. Smarty ranked 22 on the annual list by BusinessQ Magazine with a 3-year growth rate of 142 percent. Organizations like FedEx, NASA, Microsoft, DHL, and businesses of all sizes rely on Smarty’s address verification, autocomplete, geocoding, and enrichment for over 240 countries & territories. In 2022, Smarty surpassed 2 trillion total addresses processed and 2.5 billion+ daily addresses.
StartFleet LLC Devise Method to Help Non-U.S Residents Register Businesses in The Country and Obtain an EIN At Pace
Since its inception, StartFleet has helped individuals and businesses set up limited liability companies (LLCs) in the U.S. With 80% of their customers being non-U.S. residents, they’ve built a reputation for offering the quickest, easiest, and most comprehensive process to apply for a company, EIN (tax ID number) and bank accounts.
BioMedNewsBreaks – Odyssey Health Inc. (ODYY) Issues Recap of Concussion Drug Development Program
Odyssey Health (OTC: ODYY), a company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, today provided a recap of its concussion drug development program. Concussions affect millions worldwide and represent an ‘unmet’ medical need, while repetitive concussions can increase the risk of developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (“CTE”) and other neuropsychiatric disorders. Since acquisition of the intellectual property and all rights to the drug on March 1, 2021, Odyssey has made significant progress in its development program. Among many key milestones provided in the update, the company announced successful completion of the pre-clinical toxicology program and IND enabling safety studies for a phase I human trial. Odyssey is currently communicating with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to present findings from the phase I trial. The company is also identifying phase II trial sites and creating study design in collaboration with medical leadership and advisors.
Fintor Launches to Enable Fractional Real Estate Investing and Announces $6.2m in Additional Funding, Raising $9m Total Funding To-date
Next-gen fintech platform reinvents real estate investing for Gen Z and Millennials starting at $5. Fintor, the next-gen fintech company enabling easy access to invest in real estate, today announced the launch of its mobile-first platform on both iOS and Android devices. This news comes in tandem with the platform’s funding extension, raising an additional $6.2M, bringing its total funding to-date to $9M. Notable investors within the round include Public.com, Hustle Fund, 500 Global, VU Ventures, Graphene Ventures and angel investors, including real estate influencer Manny Khoshbin, Andy Madadian, Cindy Bi and Marcus Ridgway, co-founder of Invitation Homes.
The Refrigeration Co Successfully Launches Their New Website Whilst Providing Top-Tier And Professional Refrigeration Services
The company provides top-notch refrigeration services while launching a new informative website. Being a renowned company offering top-notch commercial refrigeration and air conditioning services, The Refrigeration Co has gained solid credibility for assisting numerous prestigious companies, including KFC, Dominos, etc. The company provides a complete range of commercial refrigeration services in Perth with a team striving to custom design, install and repair various refrigeration equipment. Known for its extensive experience in the industry and for providing high-end refrigeration services, the company has recently launched an illuminating and knowledgeable website for its customers.
InvestorNewsBreaks – Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29) CEO Featured in Recent Power Play Release
Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services, was in the spotlight during the latest interview from The Power Play by The Market Herald. Nextech CEO Evan Gappelberg discussed the company’s recent announcement that its 3D model production more than doubled quarter over quarter. According to Gappelberg, who sat down with host Daniella Atkinson, Nextech produced 5,667 3D models in September; the models were created for e-commerce sites across an array of products. The Power Play by the Market Herald interviews are designed to give investors a brief look at a company’s latest news through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives. The Market Herald Canada team covers more than 3,985 businesses as well as their people, investors and customers.
Insights on the Power Slip Lifter Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Imenco Smart Solutions, Weatherford International and Janki Oil Tools Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Power Slip Lifter Market By Type (Hydraulic, Pneumatic), By Bushing (Casing Bushing, Master Bushing), By Location (Offshore, Onshore), By Holding Component (Drill Pipe Slips, Drill Collar Slips, Casing Slips, Others), By Region, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global power slip lifter...
AIT Worldwide Logistics Forms CRAF Partnership with Kalitta Air
ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Global supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics has entered into a new Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) partnership with Ypsilanti, Michigan-based Kalitta Air. The strategic alliance continues AIT’s longstanding designation as a CRAF-sponsored freight forwarder, enabling the company to continue critical supply chain support for United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) missions, while also increasing access to global routes, capacity, and charters for customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005635/en/ AIT Worldwide Logistics forms CRAF partnership with Kalitta Air (Photo: Business Wire)
TinyGemsBreaks – Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Redefining Drug Delivery Platforms
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) has remained committed to improving the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream. “Moreover, as a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, the company has not shied away from advancing its research to cut across various health conditions, including but not limited to hypertension, epilepsy, diabetes, and dementia, among others. These efforts have yielded 27 granted patents around the world since 2014, with approximately 50 additional patents pending. It also has national filings in over 40 jurisdictions with the highest commercial potential, reflecting the company’s commitment to creating shareholder value and pushing its technology further into the market,” a recent article reads. “Through its four subsidiary companies, Lexaria has explored various sectors such as cannabidiol for hypertension, oral nicotine for reduced risk, and antiviral drugs for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. The progress so far has also allowed Lexaria to sub-license its DehydraTECH(TM) worldwide for delivering fat-soluble active molecules and drugs, thereby increasing the number of people who benefit from this technology and the number of lives impacted by it… As it pushes for the approval of additional patents and the licensing of its technology, the company looks to grow its market share significantly while redefining drug delivery platforms.”
2022 Insights on Contract Injectable Packaging Trends in the Bio/Pharma Industry: Analysis of Packaging Outsourcing Relationships for Drugs, Packaging Companies and Facilities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Contract Injectable Packaging Trends in the Bio/Pharma Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This expert trend report is a comprehensive look at the injectable packaging landscape in 2022, including analysis of packaging outsourcing relationships for drugs, packaging companies and facilities. It is a critical source for strategic planning efforts and will improve understanding of crucial components of the supply chain that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.
ViDiLOOK’s revolutionary blockchain and new media technology received huge support from world-renowned media companies
ViDiLOOK Tech is a blockchain media company strategically invested by Kadokawa Corporation. With such a strong background support, ViDiLOOK will surely lead to a new era of new media and bring a new era of traffic and wealth value to global users. ViDiLOOK: Created by ViDiLOOK Tech, a new media...
Byte Exchange Announces %100 BEXT Stake Campaign
Byte Exchange created a unique staking platform where BEXT holders gain Bext rewards. Distributed reward tokens generated by buyback operation from the market. Seven different periods are designed for staking options, and each option has different reward categories. Of course, the longer you stake more reward BEXT tokens you will get.
