Sense and Abacus dx Agree to Distribute Rapid, Instrument-Free Molecular COVID-19 Test in Australia and New Zealand

Si-Ware Partners with AB Vista to Offer the NeoSpectra Platform to the Animal Feed Industry
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- NeoSpectra by Si-Ware, the creator of NeoSpectra material analysis solutions FT-NIR spectrometers, today announced a partnership with AB Vista, a global leader in feed additive products and technical services to animal feed and farming sectors, to offer their customers a complete portable NIR solution based on the NeoSpectra platform. The complete solution will include industry-leading NeoSpectra Scanners, world-class mobile apps, secure cloud portal for data reporting and evaluation, and AB Vista INGOT calibrations for feed ingredients, compound feeds and forages. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005124/en/ NeoSpectra by Si-Ware partners with AB Vista to deliver accurate and rapid on-site analysis solutions to the feed industry. (Photo: Business Wire)
ARuVR Granted Patent for Ground-Breaking XR Presenter-Led and Multi-User Experiences
LONDON - October 6, 2022 - (Newswire.com) ARuVR®, a multi-award-winning end-to-end, enterprise-grade Extended Reality (XR) training platform, today announced that it has been granted a patent by the UK Intellectual Property Office (UK IPO). The title of the invention is "Virtual and Augmented Reality units, systems and methods". The technology covered by the patent (which includes a total of 15 claims) solves many issues, including multi-user simultaneous VR/AR training solutions being so far only satisfactory for individual use due to the inherent latency issues associated with such real-time, high data payload applications. The patent is numbered GB2586627 and will remain in force for 20 years.
OLB Group (NASDAQ: OLB) and Cuentas (NASDAQ: CUEN) Team Up to Bring Fintech Solutions to Over 32,000 Bodegas Across the United States
The average American consumer might not think much of their access to financial services. But for consumers that are underbanked or unbanked, the very high costs of relying on alternative financial solutions, such as payday loans, check cashing services, money orders, and pawnshop loans can be astronomical and create a vicious cycle of financial pain that many will likely never escape from.
Kamoa Copper Reports Record Quarterly Production of 97,820 Tonnes of Copper in Q3 2022
Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex milled approximately 2.1 million tonnes of ore during the quarter at an average grade of 5.6% copper. Kamoa Copper has produced more than 240,000 tonnes of copper year-to-date. Phase 3 expansion progressing well, with box cut for the new Kamoa 1 and 2 mines now complete and...
Global Migraine Clinical Trial Pipeline Highlights 2022 Report - Emerging Therapies in Active Clinical Development Stages Including Early and Late Stage Clinical Trials - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Migraine Clinical Trial Pipeline Highlights - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report the most up-to-date information on key pipeline products within the global Migraine market. It covers emerging therapies for Migraine in active clinical development stages including early and late stage clinical trials. The...
2022 Insights on Contract Injectable Packaging Trends in the Bio/Pharma Industry: Analysis of Packaging Outsourcing Relationships for Drugs, Packaging Companies and Facilities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Contract Injectable Packaging Trends in the Bio/Pharma Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This expert trend report is a comprehensive look at the injectable packaging landscape in 2022, including analysis of packaging outsourcing relationships for drugs, packaging companies and facilities. It is a critical source for strategic planning efforts and will improve understanding of crucial components of the supply chain that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.
BioMedNewsBreaks – Odyssey Health Inc. (ODYY) Issues Recap of Concussion Drug Development Program
Odyssey Health (OTC: ODYY), a company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, today provided a recap of its concussion drug development program. Concussions affect millions worldwide and represent an ‘unmet’ medical need, while repetitive concussions can increase the risk of developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (“CTE”) and other neuropsychiatric disorders. Since acquisition of the intellectual property and all rights to the drug on March 1, 2021, Odyssey has made significant progress in its development program. Among many key milestones provided in the update, the company announced successful completion of the pre-clinical toxicology program and IND enabling safety studies for a phase I human trial. Odyssey is currently communicating with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to present findings from the phase I trial. The company is also identifying phase II trial sites and creating study design in collaboration with medical leadership and advisors.
StartFleet LLC Devise Method to Help Non-U.S Residents Register Businesses in The Country and Obtain an EIN At Pace
Since its inception, StartFleet has helped individuals and businesses set up limited liability companies (LLCs) in the U.S. With 80% of their customers being non-U.S. residents, they’ve built a reputation for offering the quickest, easiest, and most comprehensive process to apply for a company, EIN (tax ID number) and bank accounts.
Insights on the Power Slip Lifter Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Imenco Smart Solutions, Weatherford International and Janki Oil Tools Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Power Slip Lifter Market By Type (Hydraulic, Pneumatic), By Bushing (Casing Bushing, Master Bushing), By Location (Offshore, Onshore), By Holding Component (Drill Pipe Slips, Drill Collar Slips, Casing Slips, Others), By Region, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global power slip lifter...
Fermata Energy’s Newest V2X Bidirectional Charger - the FE-20 – Available Q1 2023
Fermata Energy Bringing Vehicle-to-Everything Solutions at Scale for Commercial Fleets. Fermata Energy, the leader in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) charging systems, today announced the upcoming release of its newest V2X bidirectional charger, the FE-20. With multiple commercial projects already successfully deployed with its FE-15 bidirectional charger, Fermata Energy is adding a second commercial charger option with the FE-20 to meet the increasing demand for V2X installations. V2X includes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and vehicle-to-building (V2B) projects.
Cost of Living Crisis Survey 2022 by SellCell Revealed
6000 People Surveyed Reveal How they will be Impacted by the Cost of Living Crisis & The Changes they will be Forced to Make to Manage Their Finances; including Turning Heating off, Cancelling TV Subscriptions, Borrowing More, Saving Less and Selling Personal Items. – 94% (UK) and 92% (US) of...
Light & Wonder Advances Its Cross-Platform Vision With the Acquisition of House Advantage Assets
Acquisition Enhances Light & Wonder’s Market Leading Systems Business with Differentiated Omnichannel Player Loyalty Solutions. House Advantage Founder and CEO Jon Wolfe to Serve as SVP and President, Global Systems and Services at Light & Wonder. Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W” or the “Company”),...
Asia Pacific Printing Inks Market to 2031 - Increasing Demand and Use of Printing Ink in Packaging and Labelling Applications is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Asia Pacific Printing Inks Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Process, Resin Type, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Asia Pacific printing inks market will grow by 5.2% annually with a total addressable market cap of $171,538 million over 2022-2031,...
The Refrigeration Co Successfully Launches Their New Website Whilst Providing Top-Tier And Professional Refrigeration Services
The company provides top-notch refrigeration services while launching a new informative website. Being a renowned company offering top-notch commercial refrigeration and air conditioning services, The Refrigeration Co has gained solid credibility for assisting numerous prestigious companies, including KFC, Dominos, etc. The company provides a complete range of commercial refrigeration services in Perth with a team striving to custom design, install and repair various refrigeration equipment. Known for its extensive experience in the industry and for providing high-end refrigeration services, the company has recently launched an illuminating and knowledgeable website for its customers.
InvestorNewsBreaks – Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29) CEO Featured in Recent Power Play Release
Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services, was in the spotlight during the latest interview from The Power Play by The Market Herald. Nextech CEO Evan Gappelberg discussed the company’s recent announcement that its 3D model production more than doubled quarter over quarter. According to Gappelberg, who sat down with host Daniella Atkinson, Nextech produced 5,667 3D models in September; the models were created for e-commerce sites across an array of products. The Power Play by the Market Herald interviews are designed to give investors a brief look at a company’s latest news through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives. The Market Herald Canada team covers more than 3,985 businesses as well as their people, investors and customers.
Sydney's A1 Express Car Removal Launches Emergency Scrap Car Removal Service
A1 Express Car Removal is now offering emergency auto removal services for vehicle owners in Sydney, Newcastle and the surrounding areas. Fairfield East, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - A1 Express Car Removal, a car removal company based in Sydney, has announced emergency services for car owners in the Sydney area. The company offers same-day fast pick-up within 1-3 hours, its services being available 7 days a week between 6 am and 10 pm.
TinyGemsBreaks – Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Redefining Drug Delivery Platforms
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) has remained committed to improving the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream. “Moreover, as a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, the company has not shied away from advancing its research to cut across various health conditions, including but not limited to hypertension, epilepsy, diabetes, and dementia, among others. These efforts have yielded 27 granted patents around the world since 2014, with approximately 50 additional patents pending. It also has national filings in over 40 jurisdictions with the highest commercial potential, reflecting the company’s commitment to creating shareholder value and pushing its technology further into the market,” a recent article reads. “Through its four subsidiary companies, Lexaria has explored various sectors such as cannabidiol for hypertension, oral nicotine for reduced risk, and antiviral drugs for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. The progress so far has also allowed Lexaria to sub-license its DehydraTECH(TM) worldwide for delivering fat-soluble active molecules and drugs, thereby increasing the number of people who benefit from this technology and the number of lives impacted by it… As it pushes for the approval of additional patents and the licensing of its technology, the company looks to grow its market share significantly while redefining drug delivery platforms.”
Proto Hologram Technology Brings the Characters from the Hong Kong Highest Grossing Chinese Film "Warriors of Future" to Life
HONG KONG, Oct 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Refresh Industries Limited and Octagon Metatainment Limited unboxed the WARRIOR in Warriors of Future in real life at K11 Arthouse, Hong Kong!. Produced by One Cool Film Production Limited and Distributed by One Cool Pictures Limited, Hong Kong sci-fi action epic,...
Optimizely Introduces Unlimited Potential for Digital Leaders at Opticon 2022
Nearly 900 attendees and over 300 customers attend event celebrating Boundless Digital Invention. Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider enabling Boundless Digital Invention, has wrapped its annual Opticon event. Opticon brought together and connected leaders of technology, media, business, and brands for conversations on the rapid evolutions and innovations shaping marketing and the future of digital experiences.
ViDiLOOK’s revolutionary blockchain and new media technology received huge support from world-renowned media companies
ViDiLOOK Tech is a blockchain media company strategically invested by Kadokawa Corporation. With such a strong background support, ViDiLOOK will surely lead to a new era of new media and bring a new era of traffic and wealth value to global users. ViDiLOOK: Created by ViDiLOOK Tech, a new media...
