Sharing the Joys of Love through Heart-Touching Music – Franco Fernandes Unveils New Track “THERE FOR YOU”

The background vocalists on ‘Monster Mash’ are singing about shoes, and no one remembers why
You’ve heard the song a thousand times. But have you ever paid attention to the background vocals?
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
The Cuban-German Roots and Meaning Behind Lou Bega’s 1999 Dance Hit “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)”
Right from the starting countdown, Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)” was a party about to explode. Off Bega’s debut album, A Little Bit of Mambo, the song topped the charts across Europe and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold 3.3 million copies in the U.S., and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2000.
Jimmy Page’s Guitar Sound Reminded Him of ‘Water Nymphs Coming Through’ on 1 of Led Zeppelin’s Classic Songs
Jimmy Page's guitar sound on one Led Zeppelin classic reminded him of mythical creatures.
NME
Broken Bells – ‘Into The Blue’ review: meticulously crafted genre-hopping pop
For their first album as Broken Bells since 2014, James Mercer of The Shins and Brian ‘Danger Mouse’ Burton set out to pay tribute to the vast amount of influences they have in common. The record sees them casting a wide net, presenting a palette that embraces sounds from across the last six decades of popular music.
People Are Sharing Creepy Stories Of Things That Happened To Them, And They'll Send A Chill Up Your Spine
A few stories to get you in the Spooky Season mood.
Flashback: Johnny Cash’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” Music Video Featured Kanye West, Kid Rock, Johnny Depp And Many More
As we know, Johnny Cash was not only known for his legendary songwriting, but his ability to take songs previously recorded by other artists, put his own twist to it, and turn these covers into hit making machines. We saw it with “Hurt,” which was originally recorded by Nine Inch...
MLB・
55 Years Ago: Sam and Dave Empower a Generation With ‘Soul Man’
Sam Moore, half of the hit-making Stax duo Sam & Dave, didn't write the lyrics to "Soul Man." He didn't play the signature guitar lick on this Grammy-winning smash single either. And yet, "it identifies what I believe from here," Moore told CBS News in 2019, pointing to his heart.
An all-Puerto Rican doo-wop group, The Eternals, has a place in music history
Decades before Luis Fonsi, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin made Puerto Rican music mainstream in American culture, there was an all-Puerto Rican doo-wop group that broke into the top music charts. And few people today know their names. “Sometimes when we would sing in theaters they would say, ‘The Eternals,...
The FADER
Song You Need: Theon Cross is teaching his tuba to fly
Theon Cross is taking his tuba to places no tuba has ever been before. Best known for his dynamic role within the explosive London four-piece Sons of Kemet, Cross is also a solo artist. He’s released an EP (2015’s Aspirations) and two full-length albums — 2019’s Fyah and last year’s Intra-I, always keeping the deep tones of his untraditional lead instrument front and center. Today, he’s shared a new seven inch single, “Wings,” along with a B-side instrumental cover of Aswad’s British reggae classic “Back To Africa.”
guitar.com
“Don’t be afraid to share your personality – people want to know the person behind the guitar!”: Mimisounds on her beloved Fender Telecaster and how Jimi Hendrix inspired her to make the switch to electric
It’s all well and good for guitar magazines to talk about how social media is the future of guitar, but it’s young players like Mimsounds that make that actually happen. She’s reaching hundreds of thousands of fans with her music, proving once again that rock is only dead if you really want it to be.
Musical Marriages That Made Music to Last … Even If They Didn’t
Love is a powerful thing. It can be beautiful and hopeful, but love can also be ugly. It can be fickle and, at times, cruel. Good or bad, love changes us. It makes us vulnerable, crazy, passionate and inspired. And love makes damn good music. But what happens when that love is gone?
All-Time Favorite Classic Rock Songs (Opinion)
Do you love the feeling of headbanging to some killer rock music? There's nothing quite like it. The adrenaline rush, the sense of empowerment, it's all intoxicating. Retro jukebox for playing classic rock and roll.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay.
getnews.info
Star-Studded Let Me Help the Children of the World 6 Hour Mega Music Globally Streamed Celebration Benefit Presented by FENIX360 and WOW TV Triumphs
In an unprecedented globally streamed phenomena on Saturday October 1, International Music Day, artists from all over the planet joined together as FENIX360 and WOW TV presented the Let Me Help the Children of the World 6-hour benefit concert extravaganza. The spectacular was produced by John Velasco for MD25 Entertainment and co-produced by produced by Christian Velasco-Mills and Nicholas Kasko. It was hosted live by Let Me Help, Inc founder John “SohoJohnny” Pasquale and from Chris Pati’s studio, IndiMusicTV.
The science of jazz REVEALED: Micro-delays in musical timing enhance the listeners' perception of 'swing', study finds
It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing, but so far it has been difficult for jazz musicians to actually define what 'swing' is. Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization in Germany think they have found out, after their study revealed that the rhythm is the result of micro-delays in musical timing.
Candy to Shantaram: the seven best TV shows to stream this week
Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey are excellent in a small-town tale of axe murder, while Charlie Hunnam plays a bank robber on the run
The Midnight Club review – this teen horror is like a morbid Breakfast Club
Set in a hospice for teenagers, Mike Flanagan’s new show has a grim premise, with death lingering round every corner. Then they start telling each other scary stories …
Woonsocket Call
HOW TO WEAR 1950S VINTAGE DRESSES: A GUIDE FOR THE RIGHT STYLE
The 1950s dresses are a timeless style that has remained popular for decades. Characterized by its femininity and simplicity, the tea dress is ideal for a variety of occasions, from casual days out to more formal events. The history of the tea dress dates back to the Victorian era, when it was worn as a more relaxed alternative to the stuffy and formal dresses of the time.
miscellanynews.org
Cherry Glazerr’s sound continues to evolve, pushes boundaries
What band could seamlessly combine gritty guitar, languid vocals and synth-oriented electronic elements? Why, none other than Cherry Glazerr. The band is currently made up of only three members, frontwoman Clementine Creevy, Tabor Allen on drums and Sami Perez on bass. They are not your typical indie garage rock group; their sound is an eclectic and unique amalgamation of alternative, punk and most recently, electronic influences.
Lamb Of God's Laid To Rest played on the saxophone goes surprisingly hard, and here's the proof
Saxl Rose's cover of Lamb Of God's Laid To Rest packs a party and a punch
