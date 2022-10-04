Sharing the Joys of Love through Heart-Touching Music – Franco Fernandes Unveils New Track “THERE FOR YOU”

In an unprecedented globally streamed phenomena on Saturday October 1, International Music Day, artists from all over the planet joined together as FENIX360 and WOW TV presented the Let Me Help the Children of the World 6-hour benefit concert extravaganza. The spectacular was produced by John Velasco for MD25 Entertainment and co-produced by produced by Christian Velasco-Mills and Nicholas Kasko. It was hosted live by Let Me Help, Inc founder John “SohoJohnny” Pasquale and from Chris Pati’s studio, IndiMusicTV.

