Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Governor Greg Abbott weighs in on the hiring and firing of former Uvalde CISD Officer
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - During a business roundtable in the Texas Hill Country Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott was asked about the firing of a former Texas Department of Public Safety Officer who was recently hired as a Uvalde School District Police Officer. The former DPS Officer, Crimson Elizondo, was hired...
KSAT 12
Uvalde protesters hold vigil, demand that school district suspend officers
UVALDE — Brett Cross has been camping outside Uvalde’s school district offices for nearly 200 hours. He hasn’t slept much. He’s grieving. But the 32-year-old wind turbine service technician said he’s not going to end his vigil until Uvalde’s school board suspends the five school district police officers who were at Robb Elementary on May 24, the day an 18-year-old gunman entered the school and killed 19 students and two teachers.
Rep. Abel Herrero turns to attorney general for answers on 361 Grant program
Rep. Abel Herrero said his office has begun to get calls and texts asking about the legitimacy of 361 Grant program.
Uvalde victims’ families, survivors call for more action regarding gun legislation
Families of victims in the Uvalde school shooting, as well as survivors, are calling for more gun legislation to be passed months after the tragedy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc7amarillo.com
Uvalde CISD fires former trooper recently hired after hearing her comments during massacre
UPDATE AT 12:15 P.M. THURSDAY - Officials with Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District confirmed that they've fired former Texas Department of Public Safety officer Crimson Elizondo, who was recently hired as a Uvalde CISD police officer. Uvalde CISD released this statement:. We are deeply distressed by the information that was...
Texas trooper under investigation after Uvalde shooting fired from district
The former trooper was recognized by parents.
Uvalde dad camps out on district grounds, demands more accountability
For a week now, Brett Cross has woken up on his campsite on the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District school administration grounds. He said he's not going anywhere.
LULAC offers $10,000 reward for info on Martha’s Vineyard migrant flights
The League of United Latin American Citizens on Wednesday doubled the amount of reward money it is offering for information about a woman at the center of allegations of luring migrants from San Antonio onto planes bound for Martha's Vineyard last month.
RELATED PEOPLE
KSAT 12
Uvalde parents, supporters criticize state leaders for not calling special session on guns: ‘Don’t wait until it happens again’
Families of Robb Elementary School victims and survivors declared a “war against guns” and condemned the state’s top Republicans by name for protecting gun rights after yet another mass shooting. A group of parents, relatives and supporters spoke on Wednesday in Uvalde to address the relaxed gun...
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
Texas National Guard soldier in Eagle Pass dies by suicide
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced a Texas National Guard soldier took their own life.
texasstandard.org
TxDOT tells landowner to remove fence blocking access to beloved East Texas lake
The Texas Department of Transportation has ordered a landowner in East Texas to remove a fence that blocks access to the Cutoff, a long lake about 75 miles southeast of Dallas that used to be part of the Trinity River. It’s a unique body of water that generations of Texans have used for outdoor recreation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Uvalde parents want school district police officers suspended
Parents of Uvalde CISD students want the district to suspend its entire police department. They have been holding vigils and camping outside district headquarters.
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for House District 73
The seat for House District 73 is open as Republican Rep. Kyle Biedermann did not seek re-election. (Courtesy Unsplash) Two candidates are running for the state representative slot for House District 73, left open by state Rep. Kyle Biedermann, R-Fredericksburg, who is not seeking re-election. Early voting for the Nov....
districtadministration.com
‘Negligence’ and ’emotional distress’: Uvalde parents file first lawsuit against district
Last week, three Uvalde parents filed a lawsuit against the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, former police chief Pete Arredondo, former principal Mandy Gutierrez, law enforcement officials and an AR-15 manufacturer. The parents accuse the district and other defendants of several violations, such as negligence and intentional infliction of emotional...
KTSA
Trish DeBerry accuses Thomas J. Henry, advertising agency of using Delaware LLC to push attack ads
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Who is “Friends of Bexar County, LLC”?. If you have been watching the television over the past week or so — and especially during the Dallas Cowboys game Sunday — you likely noticed ads running about the Bexar County Judge race describing the Republican candidate, Trish DeBerry, generally as a flip-flopper among other allegations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Majority of mass shootings connected to domestic violence, experts say
SAN ANTONIO – There is a deep connection between mass shootings and domestic violence. Mass shootings have impacted our South Texas communities twice now, in Sutherland Springs in 2017 and Uvalde in 2022. The Sutherland Springs shooter was a convicted abuser and reportedly targeted his mother-in-law the day he...
Bandera Bulletin
Authorities looking for victims of fraud
Bexar County Precint 3 Constable Mark Vojvodich is requesting citizen assistance in identifying persons who are potentially victims of fraud through air conditioning work done by an unlicensed contractor in an area that includes Lakehills. “If anyone has done business with the company known as Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC/R,...
830times.com
NEWS — Three protest Friends of the NRA fundraising dinner
A trio of Del Rio activists protested a Friends of the NRA fundraiser Saturday, saying the event came too soon after the Uvalde elementary school massacre. The three – Mariza Mancha, Valerie Rodriguez and Ramon Santellanes – gathered across the highway from the Imperius Events Center Saturday for the protest.
Get to know Dr. Jennifer Shuford, the new interim commissioner for Texas' health department
Dr. Jennifer Shuford is a native Texan and has worked for the Department of State Health Services since 2017. She previously served as the department's infectious disease medical officer and was promoted to chief state epidemiologist early in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Texas Department of State Health Services) On Oct....
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0