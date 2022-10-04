UVALDE — Brett Cross has been camping outside Uvalde’s school district offices for nearly 200 hours. He hasn’t slept much. He’s grieving. But the 32-year-old wind turbine service technician said he’s not going to end his vigil until Uvalde’s school board suspends the five school district police officers who were at Robb Elementary on May 24, the day an 18-year-old gunman entered the school and killed 19 students and two teachers.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO