FBI Columbia warns of Hurricane Ian charity and disaster scams

By Bianca Moorman
 3 days ago
The FBI Columbia field office warns people of Hurricane Ian charity and disaster scammers.

The FBI field office in Columbia is warning the public this week to be wary of charity and disaster fraudsters following Hurricane Ian.

The FBI typically receives complaints of charity and disaster schemes following a natural disaster, according to a media release from the FBI Columbia field office.

The FBI said scammers like to take advantage of people after a natural disaster and seek money, personal information or both, the release said.

Some tips provided by the FBI include:

  • Scammers may go door-to-door to target residents in areas affected by hurricanes. The scams may also include calls, texts and emails. Don't give out personal information without confirming if the person is legitimate.
  • If the official is from the government, make sure he or she has an ID and show it if requested. If unsure, call the agency directly to confirm the identity of the worker.
  • Federal government disaster assistance agencies like The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) don’t ask for money in order to apply for assistance.
  • Do research when making donations and go to trusted and established charities or groups.
  • Use a credit card during a donation and never use a gift card or wire transfer. Review financial accounts to make sure other funds are not deducted or charged.
  • Don’t trust scam callers, don’t be pressured by a scammer and don’t click on links from unknown sources. Be wary of charity names which sound very similar to well-known charities and verify the charity’s website URL legitimacy by the website that uses .org not .com

If anyone believes they are a victim of a disaster or charity fund can make a report to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 1-866-720-5721 or online at justice.gov/DisasterComplaintForm.

