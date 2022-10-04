...at the same time ripping dams and bashing fossil energy, with nothing to replace it. but these same politicians will still drive around in motor barcades and fly private jets all week all and twice on Sunday.
as an owner of an electric vehicle I can assure you that using fast charging systems will damage the batteries on your car and dramatically shorten the lifespan of the batteries on your electric car.
And what powers all of those "Green" power stations? I guess it's best not to peak behind the curtain in OZ. Talk about an inconvenient truth. Counting on the stupidity of Portlanders has worked so far. The illusion that your ev is saving anything for the environment is about as real as that fleet of Bidens ev trucks and vans rushing to Florida to air the flood victims.....
Comments / 10