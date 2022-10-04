ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

let's go Brandon2
1d ago

...at the same time ripping dams and bashing fossil energy, with nothing to replace it. but these same politicians will still drive around in motor barcades and fly private jets all week all and twice on Sunday.

Sunriver Conservative
2d ago

as an owner of an electric vehicle I can assure you that using fast charging systems will damage the batteries on your car and dramatically shorten the lifespan of the batteries on your electric car.

Cory Cochran
1d ago

And what powers all of those "Green" power stations? I guess it's best not to peak behind the curtain in OZ. Talk about an inconvenient truth. Counting on the stupidity of Portlanders has worked so far. The illusion that your ev is saving anything for the environment is about as real as that fleet of Bidens ev trucks and vans rushing to Florida to air the flood victims.....

The Newberg Graphic

Oregon gas prices rising faster than anywhere in the country

Fuel prices in Oregon spiked 50 cents per gallon over the last week - the sharpest spike of any state in the country. If you've filled up your car recently, this may not be news to you: The average price of a gallon of gas in Oregon has risen precipitously recently. After 14 consecutive weeks of prices falling at the pump, they spiked last week more sharply in Oregon than in any state in the country, according to the American Automobile Association. The AAA analysis found the average gas price at Oregon pumps went up 50 cents per gallon in...
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 10/6 – Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect Arrested, Oregon Governor Debate Tonight in Medford, Art Along the Rogue Starts Friday!

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals, Joseph LaRue, made his first court appearance Wedneday. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
GRANTS PASS, OR
West Linn Tidings

Tolling is irresponsible, ineffective

There are simpler, cheaper and more effective means to raise money for the purpose of road maintenance.I took a small walk near 205 and realized, yet again, that traffic was stacked all the way back up Old Willamette Road. Cars as far as the eye could see sat in commuter traffic trying to find the quickest way home. This was not a nightmare of future congestion. This was last week. And tolling is about to make it worse. Tolling is a costly and ineffective policy for Oregon and its regions. There are simpler, cheaper and more effective means to raise...
TUALATIN, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Gas price surge in Oregon, Bend slows at it approaches record highs

The dramatic rise in gas prices in Bend and across Oregon over the past two weeks have slowed, but they remain at near-record highs. Industry experts blame refinery problems on the West Coast. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Oregon is up 31 cents in the past week as...
BEND, OR
PLANetizen

Cities Plan to Sue Over Oregon’s Parking Reforms

Hillsboro, Oregon is planning to sue the state of Oregon over "Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities" rules adopted earlier this year. | SevenMaps / Shutterstock. The state of Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission approved Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules earlier this year. The rules require 52 cities around the state’s eight largest metropolitan areas to reform parking requirements for various land uses.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 3rd report in a week

(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are investigating another elk poaching case. It’s at least the third one announced in the past week. OSP said it’s looking for...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday

The Oregon Department of Forestry's Central Oregon District will terminate Regulated-Use Closure  on the Prineville and The Dalles units as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, allowing campfires and warming fires again thanks to recent rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity. The post Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Nonprofit organizes Eastern Oregon Latinos one conversation at a time

Your browser does not support the audio element. On an early September afternoon in Boardman, the epicenter of Latino community organizing was in a small parking lot buttressed by taco trucks. The temperature was already starting to creep toward its 104-degree high when a woman stepped up to Oregon Rural...
BOARDMAN, OR
Forest Grove News Times

LETTERS: What has happened to Portland?

The News-Times hears from readers who have strong feelings about Oregon politics.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
PORTLAND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/4 – Jackson County Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows, Brush Fire in Cave Junction

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows; Seizes & Destroys 10.5k Plants, 4k Lbs. Cannabis. JACKSON COUNTY, OR: The Illegal...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
q13fox.com

Inslee, West Coast leaders to sign climate agreement in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - West coast leaders of the United States and Canada met on Thursday, and signed an agreement that will expand the region's climate partnership. According to the Washington State Governor's Office, Jay Inslee along with Oregon Governor Kate Brown, California Governor Gavin Newsom and British Columbia Premier John Horgan will meet in San Francisco at around 10:30 a.m. to sign the new climate agreement.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pnwag.net

ODA Closes Clamming On Entire Oregon Coast

The state Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife have announced all Oregon beaches between the California border and the Columbia River are closed to razor clam harvesting. Recent lab results indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid has exceeded the closure limit along the entire coastline.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Fall Colors Excursions Start on Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad

(Wheeler, Oregon) – Fall is in the air, in spite of the warmer-than-usual conditions, and the fact fall colors are running late. However, that won't stop the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OCSR) as it begins its Fall Splendor Excursion around the Nehalem Bay and Tillamook Bay area this week, twisting and weaving around ancient tracks around the backwoods wonders of this particularly colorful chunk of coastline. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WHEELER, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also happen to love steak, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known in the state of Oregon and have excellent online reviews, so definitely give them a try next time you are around.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon’s last pandemic-related rental protections have ended

The last pandemic-related, statewide eviction protections ended Sept. 30. Until last week, Oregon tenants who had applied for emergency rental assistance had so-called “safe harbor” protection from eviction for nonpayment. That’s no longer the case. In addition landlords will now be able to resume the use of...
OREGON STATE

