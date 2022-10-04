Shania Twain Honors Loretta Lynn & Her Strides In Country Music

Photo: Getty Images

Shania Twain has been called a “trailblazer” many times for her own accomplishments, and Loretta Lynn is one of the reasons the “ Waking Up Dreaming ” singer is “always so flattered.” Twain shared a heartfelt tribute to the late country music legend on Tuesday (October 4), showing one clip of Lynn advocating for her songwriting, and another of her performing one of her biggest hit songs, “Fist City.” Twain wrote in her caption:

“I’m always so flattered to be called a ‘trailblazer’, it’s the word that puts me in the company of such incredible female artists like Dolly (Parton) , like Tammy (Wynette) and just like Loretta… I know that when Loretta got to Nashville in the 60’s there were hardly any women in Country music, it's in the 70’s, because of women like Loretta, that the marketplace changed – that’s when women started to really sell records, that’s when women started to be played on the radio – that’s why I even stood a chance! Loretta was an honest and authentic songwriter, proud of her working class background, proud of her native American heritage, proud to be a woman and she had a wicked sense of humour about it all! Her musical legacy is more important than she will ever be credited for. There is no Shania Twain without Loretta Lynn (and those that came before her) – constantly kicking the door down and finding humour along the way! R.I.P Loretta ❤️”

Lynn’s family confirmed in a statement that the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” star “ passed away peacefully this morning …in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.” The family asked for privacy as they grieve their loss, and noted that a public announcement would be made regarding a memorial.

Throughout the day, tons of fans and fellow country artists have shared an outpouring of tributes in honor of Lynn. Carrie Underwood remembered the first time she met Lynn at the Grand Ole Opry. Wynonna Judd remembered that Lynn was “like an aunt” to her . Dolly Parton considered Lynn a “sister,” and one of Lynn’s granddaughters, Tayla Lynn , wrote a heartfelt message for her grandmother , to name a few. See Twain’s tribute here :