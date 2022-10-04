ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shania Twain Honors Loretta Lynn & Her Strides In Country Music

By Kelly Fisher
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Shania Twain has been called a “trailblazer” many times for her own accomplishments, and Loretta Lynn is one of the reasons the “ Waking Up Dreaming ” singer is “always so flattered.” Twain shared a heartfelt tribute to the late country music legend on Tuesday (October 4), showing one clip of Lynn advocating for her songwriting, and another of her performing one of her biggest hit songs, “Fist City.” Twain wrote in her caption:

“I’m always so flattered to be called a ‘trailblazer’, it’s the word that puts me in the company of such incredible female artists like Dolly (Parton) , like Tammy (Wynette) and just like Loretta… I know that when Loretta got to Nashville in the 60’s there were hardly any women in Country music, it's in the 70’s, because of women like Loretta, that the marketplace changed – that’s when women started to really sell records, that’s when women started to be played on the radio – that’s why I even stood a chance! Loretta was an honest and authentic songwriter, proud of her working class background, proud of her native American heritage, proud to be a woman and she had a wicked sense of humour about it all! Her musical legacy is more important than she will ever be credited for. There is no Shania Twain without Loretta Lynn (and those that came before her) – constantly kicking the door down and finding humour along the way! R.I.P Loretta ❤️”

Lynn’s family confirmed in a statement that the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” star “ passed away peacefully this morning …in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.” The family asked for privacy as they grieve their loss, and noted that a public announcement would be made regarding a memorial.

Throughout the day, tons of fans and fellow country artists have shared an outpouring of tributes in honor of Lynn. Carrie Underwood remembered the first time she met Lynn at the Grand Ole Opry. Wynonna Judd remembered that Lynn was “like an aunt” to her . Dolly Parton considered Lynn a “sister,” and one of Lynn’s granddaughters, Tayla Lynn , wrote a heartfelt message for her grandmother , to name a few. See Twain’s tribute here :

Parade

Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs

Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson’s Emotional Concert in Dallas Leaves Fans in Tears

After almost four decades of unforgettable shows and great country music, Alan Jackson is pumping the breaks. He’s not getting out of the business, but he is slowing down. Last year, Jackson revealed his decade-long battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which impairs his mobility. In the very early stages of the disease, he was able to go about life as normal. Now, though, Jackson has some problems with his balance. As a result, he has to drastically scale back his future touring plans. Right now, he’s less than a month away from finishing his Last Call: One More for the Road tour. It will be his final nationwide stadium tour.
DALLAS, TX
TVOvermind

Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson

In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
