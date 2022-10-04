Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Grizzlies-Suns Trade Sends Mikal Bridges To Memphis
Some people go about their business quietly. Some people are serious. They clock in, work, clock out, go home and enjoy the company of their loved one(s). NBA teams are no different. Other people can’t seem to avoid drama. They’ll usually tell you that they don’t like it. Sure. We...
Charlotte Hornets Waive Former UConn Star
On Thursday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported that the Charlotte Hornets waived Isaiah Whaley. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and played his college basketball for UConn men's basketball.
Suns Owner Robert Sarver Will Reportedly Sell The Team At A Record-High Price: "It'll Be The Highest Ever Paid For An NBA Team."
Fresh after ending last season with the NBA's best record, the Phoenix Suns are undergoing a change at the top that could have major implications on the future of the franchise. According to various sources, team owner Robert Sarver has started the process of selling his stake and it is...
LeBron James Lights NBA World On Fire After Dominant Performance Against Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't The Year Y'all See The Downfall"
The opening night of the Lakers' preseason campaign didn't end up going well as the team fell to a 30-point loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The starting lineup looked good together in the first half, but LeBron James was having an absolutely nightmarish performance. He ended that game with 4 points, going 0-7 from the field.
Oldest active NBA player entering 2022-23 and in league history
They say age is just a number, but that number is all too important if you’re an NBA player. Few players are able to stick around into their 40s. There’s no Tom Brady or Zdeno Chara in the NBA, as legends rarely play into their mid-40s. The current crop of the oldest NBA players is actually relatively young, but there are still a few out there that are still making an impact on NBA rosters.
‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut
Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
Warriors star Draymond Green says 'NBA players support the WNBA more than we probably support' our own league
Two-time WNBA champ and three-time league MVP Lisa Leslie discussed the WNBA pay gap with LeBron James and Draymond Green in a clip from "The Shop."
Lakers seriously considered trading Russell Westbrook to Pacers
The Los Angeles Lakers spent much of this summer trying to trade Russell Westbrook after the disaster that was their 2021-22 season. They reportedly had some serious offers, including one from the Indiana Pacers that would’ve netted them sharpshooter Buddy Hield and shot-blocking center Myles Turner for Westbrook and two first-round draft picks.
Former Shadow Mountain coach Mike Bibby could reunite with son in Fan Controlled Hoops
Former Phoenix Shadow Mountain High School coach Mike Bibby has been named head coach and senior strategist for Fan Controlled Hoops (FCH), a new basketball league, it was announced. This will be the first season for FCH. Bibby will be coaching all four of the teams. Ryan Blake, a veteran NBA scout, will...
This Bulls-Warriors Trade Sends Zach LaVine To Golden State
Every era of NBA basketball is defined by a dynasty. Without fail, a team emerges as the team to beat until their players are too old to win anymore. The Boston Celtics were the original dynasty. The Los Angeles Lakers took the mantle from them. Still, perhaps the best-known NBA dynasty is the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s.
This Knicks-Hornets Trade Lands Mitchell Robinson In Charlotte
At the moment, the basketball world is abuzz with excitement. Yet, much of that excitement has little to do with players who are currently in the NBA. Instead, that buzz is centered around two elite prospects. With Victor Wembenyama and Scoot Henderson having just squared off, fans are thinking about the 2023 draft a little early.
Mavs Ex Jalen Brunson Debuts with Knicks; How'd He Look?
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
Suns: Williams Not Going to Address Ayton Issue
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams seems determined to move past his feud with center Deandre Ayton. When asked by reporters on his talks with Ayton, Williams gave a response that will likely cease questions on his relationship with Ayton. “We don’t need to air anything out,” said Williams to...
NBA Preseason Betting: Luka Doncic MVP, Mavs Finals Odds
Vegas has a lot of confidence in Luka Doncic to win the NBA's MVP award this season. However, that confidence is lowered when it comes to the Dallas Mavericks' place in the championship race.
Phoenix Suns sale expected to break NBA record, Robert Sarver hires investment bank
Robert Sarver’s sale of the Phoenix Suns is not expected to be complete for 6-9 months after the embattled owner
Report: Suns’ Sale Expected to Draw Record Price for NBA Team
The purchase of the Phoenix-based franchise and the WNBA’s Mercury is expected to come with a hefty price tag.
Lakers vs. Suns: Stream, lineups and broadcast info for Wednesday
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Lakers made their 2022 preseason debut on Monday at Crypto.com Arena versus the Sacramento Kings. Although L.A. lost, 105-75, it showed some reasons for hope and optimism. Its regulars played fairly well in the first half, especially on the defensive end.
Suns Fall Out of Top Tier in ESPN's NBA Rankings
ESPN's Zach Lowe left the Phoenix Suns out of the league's top tier of teams heading into the new season.
Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?
Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
