LeBron James Lights NBA World On Fire After Dominant Performance Against Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't The Year Y'all See The Downfall"

The opening night of the Lakers' preseason campaign didn't end up going well as the team fell to a 30-point loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The starting lineup looked good together in the first half, but LeBron James was having an absolutely nightmarish performance. He ended that game with 4 points, going 0-7 from the field.
Oldest active NBA player entering 2022-23 and in league history

They say age is just a number, but that number is all too important if you’re an NBA player. Few players are able to stick around into their 40s. There’s no Tom Brady or Zdeno Chara in the NBA, as legends rarely play into their mid-40s. The current crop of the oldest NBA players is actually relatively young, but there are still a few out there that are still making an impact on NBA rosters.
ClutchPoints

‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut

Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Warriors Trade Sends Zach LaVine To Golden State

Every era of NBA basketball is defined by a dynasty. Without fail, a team emerges as the team to beat until their players are too old to win anymore. The Boston Celtics were the original dynasty. The Los Angeles Lakers took the mantle from them. Still, perhaps the best-known NBA dynasty is the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s.
Yardbarker

Suns: Williams Not Going to Address Ayton Issue

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams seems determined to move past his feud with center Deandre Ayton. When asked by reporters on his talks with Ayton, Williams gave a response that will likely cease questions on his relationship with Ayton. “We don’t need to air anything out,” said Williams to...
Lakers vs. Suns: Stream, lineups and broadcast info for Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Lakers made their 2022 preseason debut on Monday at Crypto.com Arena versus the Sacramento Kings. Although L.A. lost, 105-75, it showed some reasons for hope and optimism. Its regulars played fairly well in the first half, especially on the defensive end.
Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?

Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
