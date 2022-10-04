Read full article on original website
stoughtonnews.com
Have a seat: New bench for senior center
The next time you’re strolling around downtown, you can stop by the Stoughton Senior Center and relax and enjoy the views from a bench made from recycled plastic collected around the city. Who knows? You might be sitting on some of your old stuff. It’s all part of the...
stoughtonnews.com
Letter: Support Stoughton schools referenda
I am writing to support the two referenda items the Stoughton School Board have proposed for the upcoming election. I was heartened to see the outpouring of support for the expenditure of money to improve the athletic field at the Stoughton High School. I would expect the same level of support for the basic improvements of facilities at other school sites around the city.
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton's Odalen keeping rosemaling alive and well
For Stoughton’s Nancy Odalen, it’s all about being true to the artform. A traditionalist who seeks to recreate authentic Norwegian folk art in the old style of the 1750s to 1850s, she recently won “Gold” status for her work at the 2022 Folk Art Competition sponsored by the Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum in Decorah, Iowa. Odalen won White Ribbons for two pieces she submitted - a Ryfylke-Style Box and an Agder-Style Tine (Blue) to qualify her for the top honor.
captimes.com
Bubble up: How a Stoughton steamfitter restored a 1940s soda fountain
A 76-year-old soda fountain in Dodgeville is ready to serve up old-fashioned root beer floats and phosphate sodas for the first time in years, thanks to the expertise and perseverance of a retired Stoughton steamfitter. As big as a 1950s Cadillac, the 1946 apparatus inside the former Hometown Pharmacy in...
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
Badger Herald
Smiling at strangers: The face behind iconic Madison restaurant
The farmer’s market crowds milled around the Capitol Square, creating a dull roar of voices that rang out over the cool, crisp morning air. The smell of dough, cheese and breakfast wafted all around the top of State Street. A line of 10 people gathered outside the source of...
nbc15.com
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
nbc15.com
Former Monona market added to National Register of Historical Places
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-time supermarket in Monona that is famous for its distinctive arched roof was added to the National Register of Historic Places. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Historical Society marked the addition of the former Kohl’s Food Store to the nationwide list, describing its design as “an excellent representative of mid-century Contemporary architecture.”
captimes.com
A space for warmth: Stone Horse Green opens in the heart of Middleton
Seven years ago, the idea of an outdoor concert stage/movie venue/community event space in downtown Middleton was a tough sell. People couldn’t picture it, or they thought it would be too expensive. Some just wanted things to stay the way they were. “There were only a handful of people...
captimes.com
How three Madison charter schools are changing the classroom
It was a mild, late summer day outside One City School, and a group of young scholars were creating their own world. “We’re building our own house!” one said. “We’re using what we find around us and making it the way we like it.”. This, in...
Cottage Grove firefighter laid to rest in farewell ceremony
Taking care of one of their own was the message behind a farewell ceremony for Cottage Grove firefighter Nathan Walker.
Missing Monona veteran found safe; Green Alert canceled
MONONA, Wis. — State officials have canceled a Green Alert after a missing veteran from Monona was found safe Thursday afternoon. Authorities started searching for the 32-year-old man last night after he made a phone call around 11 p.m.; Madison police said they were concerned for his welfare. When police went to the man’s home, he was not there but...
fortatkinsononline.com
Demolition to begin at former Loeb-Lorman scrapyard site
The Fort Atkinson City Council approved a $458,000 contract with Edgerton Contractors Inc. for demolition work at the former Loeb-Lorman scrapyard. In addition, the council authorized Fort Atkinson City Engineer Andy Selle to approve an additional $78,290 for other bid package items to be added. All buildings, trees, fences, and...
wtmj.com
Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year is making a spectacle of himself in court. Darrell Brooks faces 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Opening statements in his trial are expected Thursday afternoon. Brooks has been acting as his own attorney. He interrupted Judge Jennifer Dorow multiple times Thursday before jurors were brought in, prompting Dorow to have him moved to another courtroom where he can watch the proceedings via video. Once there he stripped off his shirt, sat on the defense table with his back to the camera and stuck the sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
UnityPoint Health-Meriter announces health care training facility to counter staffing shortages
MADISON, Wis. — One of Madison’s major health care providers announced Tuesday plans to open a new training facility to better equip the local workforce amid declining retention rates that have only become worse since the pandemic’s onset. “Our entire industry has been working through a whole lot the past three years, and we all know that,” James Arnett, UnityPoint...
Police: No direct security threats to UW Health after tweets targeting gender services
MADISON, Wis. — After an anti-LGBTQ+ twitter account with 1.4 million followers targeted UW Health’s gender services programs last month, Madison police said they launched an investigation that found the posts didn’t lead to direct security threats against the health care system. The “Libs of Tik Tok”...
stoughtonnews.com
Airport announces tests to remove PFAs
A pilot project to remediate the environmental effects of “forever chemicals” at the Dane County Regional Airport (DCRA) showed a near-total removal rate, and will be expanded to other areas of the facility. According to an Oct. 4 joint DCRA/Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs news release, the pilot...
stoughtonnews.com
Girls cross country: Stoughton takes seventh at home invitational
The Stoughton girls cross country team had three runners finish in the top 32 at the Stoughton Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Stoughton High School. Senior Mallory Reiser finished seventh in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 20 minutes, 4.5 seconds out of 73 runners. Sophomore Emelia Hopper took 30th (20:14.9) and senior Claire Spilde placed 31st (22:19.8).
stoughtonnews.com
Letter: Election letters to the editor deadline is Oct. 21
The deadline for election-related letters to the editor to the Stoughton Courier Hub is noon on Friday, Oct. 21 for publication online and in the Thursday, Oct. 27 print edition of the newspaper. This is to provide the newspaper an opportunity to print a correction, clarification or rebuttal in the Nov. 3 newspaper, if needed, before the Nov. 8 election.
