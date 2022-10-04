Read full article on original website
Coroner Fisher releases the identity of the man who shot his wife before killing himself Tuesday
Lexington, SC 10/05/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Wednesday, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the identity of the man who died following a domestic-related incident on Haskell Road, in Gilbert. This incident happened on October 4, 2022, at approximately 9:00 a.m. According to Coroner Fisher, William P. Burow, 70, of...
Lexington County narcotic agents arrest man on trafficking and distribution of narcotics
Lexington, SC 10/06/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Narcotic agents with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Lexington man last month that has been accused of trafficking meth, cocaine, and distributing fentanyl. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes, 28, is now charged with two counts of trafficking...
Cayce Police Department using Wanted Wednesday posts to involve community in tracking fugitives
Cayce, SC 10/05/2022 (Paul Kirby) – The Cayce Police Department has started a Wanted Wednesday campaign to get the community involved in tracking down people they have arrest warrants for. These are on their social media pages each Wednesday and to date, they have been able to make several arrests with the public’s help.
Sheriff Koon and AG Wilson strongly remind citizens that calling in hoaxes is no laughing matter
Lexington, SC 10/05/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon and SC Attorney General Wilson used social media Wednesday to warn everyone that SWATTING, phoning in hoax calls to law enforcement, is not a laughing matter. It can land the perpetrator in big trouble with the law. SWATTING...
Garage destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon near Chapin
Chapin, SC 10/04/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Fire destroyed a garage at a home in the 400 block of Jake Meetze Road outside of Chapin Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters from Lexington County were assisted by personnel and equipment with the Irmo Fire District, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, and Newberry County in extinguishing the blaze.
Batesburg-Leesville High School once again in the running for Palmetto’s Finest award
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 10/06/2022 - Batesburg-Leesville High School in Lexington County School District Three has once again been named as a semi-finalist for the state’s prestigious Palmetto’s Finest award. The school was also a semi-finalist and finalist in 2020. Batesburg-Leesville High School administrators completed an application for the award back in September. A panel of independent readers evaluated the applications, which were received from across the state, and recommended semi-finalist schools for initial site visits. Members of the Palmetto’s Finest Awards Committee will visit the semi-finalist schools over the course of the next few weeks and finalists for the award will be notified in mid-January.
