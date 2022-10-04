ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, SC

Garage destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon near Chapin

Chapin, SC 10/04/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Fire destroyed a garage at a home in the 400 block of Jake Meetze Road outside of Chapin Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters from Lexington County were assisted by personnel and equipment with the Irmo Fire District, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, and Newberry County in extinguishing the blaze.
Batesburg-Leesville High School once again in the running for Palmetto’s Finest award

Batesburg-Leesville, SC 10/06/2022 - Batesburg-Leesville High School in Lexington County School District Three has once again been named as a semi-finalist for the state’s prestigious Palmetto’s Finest award. The school was also a semi-finalist and finalist in 2020. Batesburg-Leesville High School administrators completed an application for the award back in September. A panel of independent readers evaluated the applications, which were received from across the state, and recommended semi-finalist schools for initial site visits. Members of the Palmetto’s Finest Awards Committee will visit the semi-finalist schools over the course of the next few weeks and finalists for the award will be notified in mid-January.
