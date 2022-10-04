Batesburg-Leesville, SC 10/06/2022 - Batesburg-Leesville High School in Lexington County School District Three has once again been named as a semi-finalist for the state’s prestigious Palmetto’s Finest award. The school was also a semi-finalist and finalist in 2020. Batesburg-Leesville High School administrators completed an application for the award back in September. A panel of independent readers evaluated the applications, which were received from across the state, and recommended semi-finalist schools for initial site visits. Members of the Palmetto’s Finest Awards Committee will visit the semi-finalist schools over the course of the next few weeks and finalists for the award will be notified in mid-January.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO