Liverpool v Rangers: Fans React To Champions League Win

By Justin Foster
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40v5Xi_0iM5f45z00

Liverpool secured a comfortable 2-0 win tonight at Anfield versus Rangers in their third Champions League group game. Fans were quick to take to social media to voice their opinions.

It was an unfamiliar Jurgen Klopp team that took to an electric Anfield pitch tonight. After much clamoring from fans and pundits alike Klopp finally broke out a new formation.

What initially looked like a 4-2-4 often morphed into a 4-2-3-1. The design was clear, unleash Darwin Nunez and make him the focal point of the attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPTxQ_0iM5f45z00

Darwin Nunez

IMAGO / Sportimage

The plan worked as in the 6th minute of play Nunez is fouled outside the box allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to step up and rocket a beautiful curling free kick into the top left corner for 1-0.

It was Liverpool's night as the visitors failed to threaten much and Mohamed Salah 's brace from the penalty spot at 53 minutes made it a foregone conclusion.

The only negative, if there was one to be had, was that Nunez wasn't able to find the back of the net. With 5 shots on goal, it would have been well deserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48c1aW_0iM5f45z00

Mohamed Salah

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Immediately following the match fans and pundits took to social media to express their opinions.

Here's what @LFCLaurie had to say about the new formation.

Other fans were quick to heap praise on the much-maligned captain. @CorballyRed had this to say.

@_lfcleanne was also a fan of the new formation as well as of Nunez

Also on the Nunez wagon @CACoates96

Jota also received heaps of praise as he was lively in the 10 position.

Overall it was night to celebrate and look forward. It's very possible Klopp reverts back to his trusty 4-3-3. We are hoping tonight has opened his eyes to new possibilities.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

