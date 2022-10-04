Test data: Faribault kindergarteners were less ready to start school

Freshly released test scores provided show that kindergarten readiness has declined among this year’s class of Faribault kindergarteners, but student proficiency in other grades is holding steady.

According to the recently completed FASTBridge exams, which are given to students three times a year, just 35% of kindergarten students tested out as meeting the benchmark for kindergarten readiness, or are considered “on track” to do so.

That mark is 10 points lower than was seen last fall, according to data presented to the Faribault School Board on Monday evening by Tracy Corcoran, the district’s director of teaching and learning.

Corcoran said the clear way to improve the readiness of the youngest Falcon students is to increase enrollment in the district’s early childhood education programs.

“In the past we’ve seen a correlation between kids who work hard in our early childhood education and are ready for kindergarten, as opposed to those who were not (enrolled),” she said.

In contrast to the kindergarten class, third graders showed a marked improvement in this fall’s reading exams, continuing a trend which started last year and providing hope that students may be recovering from pandemic-related learning loss.

Over the course of the 2021-2022 school year, third grade students increased their reading proficiency from 33% to 40%. With additional momentum provided by the academically intensive summer STEAM program, this year’s class soared above those levels.

In total, only about 35% of district students are reaching their proficiency goals in math and reading. Despite the relatively low figure, Corcoran said students have been holding their own and slowly gaining back some of the learning loss suffered during the pandemic.

Critical to maintaining that momentum, she emphasized, is connecting math and reading proficiency with real-world applications, problem-solving skills and career readiness.

“We have some really great practices happening around the year at all of our different sites,” she said. “These practices are coming into our math practices — how do we get them thinking and engaged and talking about math.”