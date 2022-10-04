ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse

Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
Elon Musk
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Musk Twitter turnaround reflects legal challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk’s sudden about face on a $44 billion agreement to acquire Twitter, reversing an earlier attempt to rescind that offer, came as a surprise even from the mercurial billionaire who loves to shock. It sent shares of the social media platform soaring Tuesday and stoked alarm among some media watchdogs and civil rights groups about what kind of free speech will flourish on Twitter under Musk. Yet the legal challenges faced by Musk in the three months since he announced that he intended to back out of the deal continued to mount, increasingly closing off avenues of escape for the Tesla CEO. Gambles, missteps, and potential reprieves that failed to pan out, weakened an already dicey case for withdrawal. And then there is the potentially embarrassing deposition scheduled for Thursday and what most considered a long-shot chance for reprieve before a Chancery Court in Delaware in less than two weeks.
France 24

Twitter confirms Musk to proceed with $44 billion takeover deal

Elon Musk on Tuesday offered to push through with his buyout of Twitter at the original agreed price, as a trial over his efforts to withdraw from the deal loomed. The world’s richest man said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that he sent Twitter a letter vowing to honor the contract.
Reuters

Explainer-How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28.
AFP

Musk offers to close Twitter buyout deal at original price

Elon Musk on Tuesday offered to push through with his buyout of Twitter at the original agreed price, as a trial over his efforts to withdraw from the deal loomed. "We write to notify you that the Musk Parties intend to proceed to closing of the transaction," read a copy of the letter to Twitter filed with the SEC. Twitter confirmed to AFP that it received the letter from Musk, and said it intends to close the buyout deal at the agreed-on price of $54.20 per share.
teslarati.com

Elon Musk gets 3 weeks to settle $44B deal & stop Twitter’s litigation

Elon Musk and Twitter have three weeks to settle their $44 billion deal. Elon Musk proposed to renew his takeover of the social media company earlier this week. Twitter confirmed receiving his letter showing his intention to proceed with the $44 billion deal. Twitter’s litigation against the billionaire hovers amid all these discussions as the trial date looms.
Daily Beast

Elon Musk Tries to Halt Twitter Trial With a Sneaky New Play

It seemed too easy this week when Elon Musk, after months of dragging his heels on his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter, abruptly reversed course and announced he would buy the company at the original asking price. Perhaps there was reason to question the reversal. On Thursday, Musk’s lawyers...
papermag.com

Maybe Elon Musk Is Buying Twitter After All

As it turns out, Elon Musk might be following through on his plans to buy Twitter after all. According to a new report from Associated Press, the Tesla CEO is no longer looking to back out of the highly publicized $44 billion deal to acquire the social media platform. Interestingly enough, Musk didn't announce the latest development in the ongoing saga on his own Twitter account, instead breaking tradition and communicating in a more professional manner: via a letter to the company which they included in their Tuesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
