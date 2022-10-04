Read full article on original website
Hazardous Waste Collection in Sedgwick County This Weekend
Sedgwick County Environmental Resources will host remote collection sites for all residents at the following dates and locations. Both events will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 – Spirit AeroSystems, K-15 and MacArthur St., Wichita, KS – Parking Lot P. Saturday, Oct. 15 –...
WSU report says Wichita area expects to have strongest job growth in Kansas
An updated forecast from Wichita State University says the Wichita area will be one of the strongest job growth areas for Kansas for the rest of this year into 2023. The university’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research has issued an updated jobs forecast. It said average employment in the Wichita metro area was up by 4,917 workers in 2021 for a growth of 1.7 percent. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a loss of 39,700 jobs in 2020, but the region added back 36,300 workers the next year. For 2022, the growth was over two percent for the first two quarters, but it’s expected to moderate the rest of the year and into 2023.
Crime Stoppers focusing on DV offenders in October
As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Crime Stoppers is focusing their efforts on seven people wanted for felony DV cases in the Wichita area. Tips that lead to the arrest of any these people will be eligible for a minimum reward of $1,000 through the month of October. Any tips leading to the arrest of someone else for felony domestic violence will be eligible for a minimum reward of $500.
Wichita man charged with intent to distribute fentanyl
A federal grand jury has indicted a Wichita man in a drug trafficking case. 36-year-old Grant Lubbers is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl) and one count of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. Prosecutors said Lubbers is accused...
Firefighters from 14 states to train in Wichita
The Wichita and Derby fire departments will be hosting a training program for firefighters from Kansas and other states. The Wichita HOT (Hands On Training) program began in 2007 and it has been growing in attendance each year. Wichita Fire Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz said the goal is to teach aggressive firefighting tactics to attendees who might not have the access or funds to attend larger conferences.
Wichita man pleads guilty in 2021 murders of two teenagers
A Wichita man has pleaded guilty to second degree murder charges in the deaths of two teenagers in 2021. 24-year-old Dontenize Kelly was in Sedgwick County District Court on Friday to enter the pleas, and his sentencing was scheduled for November 18th. Kelly was arrested for the February, 2021 deaths...
