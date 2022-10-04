ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Yardbarker

Two European giants battling for important Juventus man

Juventus beat several clubs to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. The Serbian had been the leading striker in Serie A before he made the move, and it was clear Juve was signing a top man to their group. He continues to show why he is...
SOCCER
SkySports

Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up

Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
SOCCER
France 24

Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials

On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United Target Joins Atletico Madrid Permanently

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their squad in the two windows next summer. One player they had their eye on was a former World Cup winner. United manager Erik Ten Hag reportedly wanted to add a new attacking player to their squad. With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo on the cards, this would be key.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Real Madrid made to work in nervy win over Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid hung on for a nervy 2-1 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. The hosts took a deserved lead before 15 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Rodrygo just outside the penalty area and he shot past Shakhtar keeper Anatolii Trubin to stake Madrid to a 1-0 advantage.
MLS
BBC

Europa Conference League: Fiorentina lacking goals as they face Hearts

Europa Conference League Group A: Heart of Midlothian v Fiorentina. Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh Date: Thursday, 6 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Football fans in Florence are proud of their European history. Fiorentina reached...
UEFA
The US Sun

Champions League top scorers 2022/23: Who is leading the race?

THERE’S only one thing forwards dream about other than securing a Champions League medal for their club - and that’s to be top goal scorer. Well, Karim Benzema did both last season as the Frenchman’s 15 goals secured the golden boot as well as contributing to Real Madrid's 14th triumph in club football's top-tier competition.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Watch the goals as Atletico Madrid are outdone by Ferran Jutgla and Club Brugge

This match had all the ingredients of an upset before it began and yet, by the end of the match, there was little to suggest it was even an upset. Brugge came into the match on six points, leading the group ahead of Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen on three. Los Colchoneros have been a long way from scintillating throughout the season and it was definitely Brugge that came closer to that adjective in Belgium.
UEFA

