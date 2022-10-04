Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi scores wondergoal but then asks to be substituted in PSG’s draw with Benfica
LIONEL MESSI added yet another wondergoal to his collection - and then asked to be substituted. The Argentine icon, 35, delivered once more in the Champions League. He linked up with fellow forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe with a driving run, neat passes and superb movement. And as he received...
Yardbarker
Two European giants battling for important Juventus man
Juventus beat several clubs to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. The Serbian had been the leading striker in Serie A before he made the move, and it was clear Juve was signing a top man to their group. He continues to show why he is...
SkySports
Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up
Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
Top 10 assisters in Champions League history as Angel Di Maria overtakes Lionel Messi and closes in on Cristiano Ronaldo
FORMER Manchester United flop Angel Di Maria has now registered the second most assists in Champions League history. The 34-year-old, who spent a doomed season at United, has set up more goals in Europe's elite competition than the great Lionel Messi. Di Maria is now closing in on Cristiano Ronaldo's...
Watch Messi finish off beautiful move involving Mbappe and Neymar as stunning form continues for PSG vs Benfica
LIONEL MESSI'S wonderful start to the season continued as he scored a superb goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Benfica on Wednesday night. The Argentine, 35, netted his 127th Champions League goal, finishing off a breathtaking move from the French champions. Messi laid the ball into Mbappe who swiftly turned and...
FOX Sports
Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan
MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Verratti Lauds Messi as the ‘Best in History’ Following PSG’s Champions League Fixture vs. Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is now the latest player to laud Lionel Messi as the best player of all-time. Verratti took some time following PSG’s UEFA Champions League 1-1 draw result against Benfica to speak to RMC Sport, where he singled out the Argentine forward as the best player to ever play the sport.
ESPN
Barcelona coach Xavi outraged over refereeing 'injustice' in defeat to Inter Milan
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he was outraged at what he believed were refereeing injustices after two handball decisions went against his side in Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League defeat to Inter Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu scored the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time, but the match ended in...
MLS・
France 24
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
Champions League roundup 5/10/22: Man City & Chelsea win, PSG held by Benfica
Roundup of all the Champions League results from 5 October 2022 - including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man City & PSG.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Target Joins Atletico Madrid Permanently
Manchester United are looking to strengthen their squad in the two windows next summer. One player they had their eye on was a former World Cup winner. United manager Erik Ten Hag reportedly wanted to add a new attacking player to their squad. With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo on the cards, this would be key.
Yardbarker
“We will try to surprise them,” Maccabi Haifa manager discusses their match against Juventus
Maccabi Haifa has lost two Champions League matches so far, which means they and Juventus have no points in their group so far. However, they remain confident they will not lose all their group games. Their next two matches would be against Juventus, and the first leg is being played...
ESPN
Real Madrid made to work in nervy win over Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid hung on for a nervy 2-1 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. The hosts took a deserved lead before 15 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Rodrygo just outside the penalty area and he shot past Shakhtar keeper Anatolii Trubin to stake Madrid to a 1-0 advantage.
MLS・
Olivier Giroud 'very proud' to make Chelsea return with Milan
Olivier Giroud has told his AC Milan teammates how proud he is to return to Stamford Bridge and face his former Chelsea teammates.
BBC
Europa Conference League: Fiorentina lacking goals as they face Hearts
Europa Conference League Group A: Heart of Midlothian v Fiorentina. Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh Date: Thursday, 6 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Football fans in Florence are proud of their European history. Fiorentina reached...
Yardbarker
Jan Oblak in talks with Atletico Madrid over new deal amid Manchester United interest
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United, but it sounds like he could be set to stay put at the Wanda Metropolitano. A report from Jeunes Footeux recently claimed that United will make a move for the Atleti goalkeeper, with David de Gea’s contract set to expire.
Champions League top scorers 2022/23: Who is leading the race?
THERE’S only one thing forwards dream about other than securing a Champions League medal for their club - and that’s to be top goal scorer. Well, Karim Benzema did both last season as the Frenchman’s 15 goals secured the golden boot as well as contributing to Real Madrid's 14th triumph in club football's top-tier competition.
Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa LIVE: Latest Champions League updates – stream, TV channel info
JUVENTUS host Maccabi Haifa in Champions League action with both sides desperately searching for their first points in the group. Suffering an embarrassing 2-1 defeat at home to Benfica last time out, Juventus were also beaten by PSG in their opening match of the group. Maccabi Haifa share similar woes,...
Yardbarker
Watch the goals as Atletico Madrid are outdone by Ferran Jutgla and Club Brugge
This match had all the ingredients of an upset before it began and yet, by the end of the match, there was little to suggest it was even an upset. Brugge came into the match on six points, leading the group ahead of Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen on three. Los Colchoneros have been a long way from scintillating throughout the season and it was definitely Brugge that came closer to that adjective in Belgium.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Ronaldo, Kante, Taremi, Silva, Calhanoglu, Haaland, Bellingham
Galatasaray want to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, from Manchester United in January. (Fotomac - in Turkish) Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn says the Bundesliga giants considered a move for Ronaldo in the summer. (Bild, via Mail) Wolves are expected to hold talks with Julen Lopetegui this weekend,...
